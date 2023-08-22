Leistikow: Iowa football's deepest position group, the defensive line, fuels 2023 optimism

IOWA CITY − When Iowa reached the Music City Bowl and knew it would be trying to win its final game of its 2022 season with a third-string quarterback with no college experience, the defense − as usual − was going to have to carry the day.

And what unfolded was a master class along the Hawkeyes’ defensive line, a performance that helped the back seven record two of the game’s three touchdowns (on interception returns by Xavier Nwankpa and Cooper DeJean) in a 21-0 Iowa victory.

Kentucky ran 68 plays and gained only 205 yards. No Iowa defensive lineman played more than 39 snaps, and nine played at least 20. That’s the kind of rotation that position coach Kelvin Bell craves, but to crack his rotation requires total trust. As Bell describes it, he must have a comfort level that he can turn his attention away from the field and know that the player will do his job as instructed.

“They know what they’re being judged by,” Bell said recently at Iowa football’s media day. “They know what I’m looking for, in terms of … the things I want to see.”

Of those nine players in that Music City Bowl rotation, seven return for the 2023 season with three additional, promising prospects to create what could be a steady stream of up to 10 defensive linemen in meaningful games this fall. No question, the most depth on the Hawkeyes’ roster starts with defensive linemen.

“He’s got so many of them he can’t count them,” defensive coordinator Phil Parker deadpanned in a late-June interview with the Register.

Any defensive coordinator will tell you that a dominant defensive line unlocks numerous possibilities with how good his defense can be. Let’s break down this tantalizing position group that can allow Iowa to produce a top-10 national defense for the fourth time in six years.

The defensive tackles

Iowa’s snap-count leader a year ago on the defensive line was Logan Lee, at 596 (45.8 per game). The fifth-year senior has started each of Iowa’s last 27 games and has had a productive offseason. He not only got married but has added 16 pounds from a year ago, up to 291 on his 6-foot-5 frame. Lee is a model team leader and also highly productive despite being asked to take on two blockers at a time to free up the linebackers to stop the run. Lee’s 54 tackles a year ago were tops among defensive linemen.

The on-field status of Noah Shannon has been an unknown throughout fall camp as he recovered from offseason shoulder surgery and was awaiting word from the NCAA on his penalty for his involvement in online sports gambling. Will he be out one game? Three games? Six games? Longer? No games? He certainly hopes to find out soon but in the meantime has turned into a coach for true freshmen Maddux Borcherding-Johnson, Chase Brackney and Kenneth Merrieweather.

“I mean, they probably don’t like me right now,” Shannon joked at the team’s media day. “I’ve been getting on their case a little bit. But I just want them to be great. I want them to know when the young guys come in next year – because I won’t be here – I want them to take them under their wing and teach them the standard of playing defense here at Iowa.”

Like Lee, Shannon (6-0, 295) has started Iowa’s last 27 games. He logged 520 snaps a year ago (40 per game) and tied for the team lead with 8½ tackles for loss. The sixth-year senior said the gambling outcome wouldn’t define him and added, “I’ll be ready whenever, if there’s a suspension.”

If Shannon misses time, there are two candidates to fill his spot. The first is redshirt junior Yahya Black, a mountain of a man (6-5, 315) who has had trouble staying healthy but has a studious manner in an NFL body. Shannon called him a “professor” of the defense. Black is teeming with potential but logged only 162 snaps a year ago (20.3 average in his eight games) and has limited career production (two tackles for loss in 16 games). Bell is high on Black as a breakout possibility, mainly because he is finally practicing regularly.

“I know what to do, but sometimes it’s hard going on the field,” Black said. “Knowing what to do helps me play a little faster.”

The increasing physical prowess of true sophomore Aaron Graves (6-4, 293) is a sight to behold. And during the Kids Day scrimmage, he showed that his play is maturing as well. Graves was a handful for the interior of Iowa’s offensive line and could be a game-wrecker this fall.

“Every day he comes out to practice, you can see it in his eyes, he’s fired up, he’s ready to go,” Bell said. “He’s really been embraced by the older guys, just because of the way that he practices. Not only the physical side of things, he’s physically talented … but he’s soaking up the mental part of it as well. Which has really increased his development. I’m looking for a big year from him.”

Graves did not play in Iowa’s 2022 opener, then logged just three snaps vs. Iowa State. By the end of the season, he had totaled 210 snaps (17.5 per game), including 25 against Kentucky. Graves could very well enter the NFL Draft after the 2024 season, so Iowa would be wise to maximize his usage while it still can.

Jeremiah Pittman (6-3, 290) was categorized by coaches as a key riser in spring ball and could be a key rotational cog if Shannon can't play. Pittman got his feet wet with 36 snaps last fall and was getting second-team reps in camp.

The defensive ends

While Iowa brings back its top four defensive tackles, there is more to replace off the edge. Lukas Van Ness became the No. 13 overall pick in the NFL Draft after another explosive year working inside and outside (469 snaps, 36.1 average). And longtime mainstay John Waggoner (474 snaps, 36.5 average) is gone, too. But Bell almost seemed amused that there would be defensive-end depth questions with those departures.

Sixth-year senior Joe Evans (6-2, 252) is the veteran voice in the room, having 43 career games, and has quietly amassed 18½ sacks in his college career. The converted quarterback from Ames played 471 snaps (36.2 average) a year ago while starting every game.

“I feel like I’m way better than when I first got here – like 10 times better,” said Evans, who played two more snaps than Van Ness a year ago ( said. “I think that all has to do with the coaching staff and the way they’ve pushed me, to get the best I can out of my body.”

The other starting defensive end will be Deontae Craig (6-3, 266), who seems poised to become an all-Big Ten Conference player and maybe more. Craig came off the bench last year to tie Van Ness and Evans for the team lead in sacks (with 6½) and forced three fumbles and blocked a punt despite playing far few snaps, at 321 overall (24.7 a game). Craig was dominant in the Kids Day scrimmage.

Craig’s backup counterpart a year ago was Ethan Hurkett (6-3, 260), a fellow redshirt junior who was playing his first full season after a horrific knee injury in the 2021 opener. Hurkett has never played more than 26 snaps in a game (229 total last year, for a 17.6 average) and lacks production, with just one career snap. But Hurkett should be poised for his biggest role yet in Bell’s rotation.

Two of the biggest bright spots from the Kids Day scrimmage were redshirt sophomore Max Llewllyn (6-5, 264) and redshirt freshman Brian Allen (6-4, 265). Both look the part as potential premier rush ends down the road, physically. And they both showed athleticism and power off the edge a few Saturdays ago. It’ll be interesting to see how much leash Bell throws either youngster in the early going of the 2023 season; Llewellyn has four career games, and Allen has never played.

It was also notable on Kids Day that Allen played a few snaps at defensive tackle, perhaps an indication that coaches see him in the Van Ness-style of role as a passing-down specialist who could be dispatched from any spot along the (very deep) Iowa defensive line.

Safe to say, Bell feels good about his defensive ends, a group that is solidly five deep ahead of the Sept. 2 opener vs. Utah State. Let the rotations begin.

“Obviously getting Joe (Evans) back is huge. And don’t get me wrong, we’re going to miss John (Waggoner),” Bell said. “But those guys behind John are ready to go. You just check the stats from last year, those guys could have been starters if they were somewhere else. So, I’m glad that they’re here.”

Hawkeyes columnist Chad Leistikow has covered sports for 28 years with The Des Moines Register, USA TODAY and Iowa City Press-Citizen. Follow @ChadLeistikow on Twitter.