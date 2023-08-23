Iowa defensive back Xavier Nwankpa could be headed for a breakout season

IOWA CITY — In a single play, Xavier Nwankpa gave a sample of his capabilities.

It was during the second quarter of last season’s Music City Bowl between Iowa and Kentucky. Nwankpa, a true freshman at the time, was making his first career start for the Hawkeyes. With Iowa leading 7-0, Kentucky quarterback Destin Wade took a snap and slung the ball over the middle of the field.

The pass sailed out of the reach of his intended target. Nwankpa, who was hovering near the area, plucked it out of the air. In a flash, he took it the other way, scampering all the way into the end zone for a pick-six.

“Honestly, I really don’t remember much,” Nwankpa recalls about the play more than seven months later. “But we were in cover 3. It was a ball I could break on, so I just went in, caught it. Then I blacked out after that. Just ran it into the end zone and celebrated with the team.”

Nwankpa was one of Iowa's more impressive defensive players in that win over Kentucky. Though a small sample size, it validated what many had hoped to see from him. Now in 2023, Nwankpa is an obvious breakout candidate. Kaevon Merriweather, a standout safety for the Hawkeyes last season, has moved on to play professionally. That leaves a clear path to playing time for Nwankpa.

It means that Nwankpa will likely have to be a consistent contributor under the bright lights. But that is something he’s used to.

Nwankpa was a big-time recruit at Southeast Polk High School

High expectations swirled around Nwankpa during his time at Southeast Polk High School, where he was a highly sought-after recruit. To understand why, look no further than the first game of his senior season.

Southeast Polk was coming off of a loss in the state championship during Nwankpa's junior season. But in the season opener against Dowling Catholic, a big-time matchup, Nwankpa delivered.

He scored Southeast Polk’s first touchdown. Later in the game, with Southeast Polk backed up in its own territory, Nwankpa reached back for an interception in the end zone. Dowling tied the score at 7-7 shortly after. On the last play of the game, with the score still tied, Southeast Polk’s quarterback chucked up a Hail Mary. Nwankpa came down with it, scoring a touchdown and giving Southeast Polk a 13-7 win.

Southeast Polk went on to win a state championship that season. Nwankpa played a big part in that.

"There’s always ratings out there and sometimes you get a kid at that level, not necessarily in the state of Iowa, but in other areas of the country, things can go sideways pretty quick and they’re not too focused on their high school careers and they’re worried about the next step,” said Southeast Polk coach Brad Zelenovich. “And that was never him. (I) take great pride in knowing his high school teammates and his high school friends and the experiences he had in our program was special to him.”

Given his profile as a recruit, it’s not a surprise he had powerhouse programs vying for his talents: Ohio State, LSU, Notre Dame and Clemson, among others. But Nwankpa decided to stay in Iowa.

“Really just the people here,” Nwankpa said about why he chose to play at Iowa. “The people here were the main factor in me coming here. Like coach (defensive coordinator Phil) Parker, all the coaches and all the players. Like all the players, I’m close with now and I was close with during my visits. So becoming close with them there, it just felt like this is home. And it really is.”

As a freshman at Iowa, opportunity for Nwankpa was limited with Merriweather and Quinn Schulte patrolling the safety spots. But Nwankpa still made an impact on special teams and was the Team Hustle Award honoree for that unit. Then, with Merriweather opting out of the bowl game, Nwankpa gave a glimpse of his potential.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Kaevon Merriweather left an impression on Nwankpa

Though Merriweather is no longer at Iowa, the ripple effects of his presence are still having an impact.

“Personally, from Kaevon, he taught me how to watch film,” Nwankpa said. “In high school, you can watch film, but it’s not the same as you have to do it at the college level. So he really took me under his wing and really taught me how to watch film and grow as a player.”

The difference between watching film in high school and college is ... ?

“In high school, you’ll just go through clips and see plays,” Nwankpa said. “But in college, you really have to break down like where the offensive line’s looking, the receiver, if his gloves are strapped, if his helmet is tight. Really fine details you can find and you really just go dive into those and it helps you with run-pass reads, what the receiver may run.”

That Nwankpa is locked into the mental side of the game is encouraging, given his physical tools are already so advanced. He also said he is focusing on his sleep, where he tries to get at least eight hours per day.

While Iowa's secondary is returning star Cooper DeJean and Schulte, there is also some turnover heading into 2023, notably the departures of Riley Moss and Merriweather. Even though Nwankpa is still young and relatively inexperienced at the college level, there is optimism he can slide into Merriweather's role and help Iowa continue its defensive dominance.

“He’s got all the potential in the world,” Zelenovich said. “It’s just a matter of him continuing to develop. Obviously, he’s in a good spot, like we talked about. I know those guys at the University of Iowa are going to continue to challenge him and have him develop his skills.”

Follow Tyler Tachman on Twitter @Tyler_T15, contact via email at ttachman@gannett.com