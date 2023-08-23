Iowa football: Noah Shannon suspended for year, Ferentz 'really optimistic' Cade McNamara plays Week 1

IOWA CITY — Noah Shannon has been handed a full-season suspension related to the NCAA's investigation into sports gambling, Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said Wednesday. Ferentz said the suspension will be appealed.

Ferentz said Shannon wagered on another sports team at Iowa (not football). Athletes who bet on their school's team could face lifetime suspensions under NCAA rules.

"In Noah's case, he has not committed a crime at all, nothing criminal," Ferentz said. "I just feel like it's a little bit harsh ... I'm hopeful that they'll reconsider his case."

Ferentz said Shannon is allowed to be with the team during the appeals process, but can't play in games.

Shannon’s name first became public in the investigation during the time leading up to Big Ten Media Days in July. Shannon was expected to be one of Iowa’s representatives at the event held in Indianapolis. But Shannon backed out due to his involvement in the gambling investigation; he was replaced at Big Ten Media Days by Jay Higgins.

“One big thing for me is I’ve been telling myself: I’m not going to let this define me in any way, shape or form,” Shannon said at Iowa football media day earlier this month. “Life goes on. So whenever — I don’t know when the NCAA will come out with the ruling, but I’ll be ready.”

If the suspension is upheld, Iowa would be losing a veteran presence on the defensive line. Shannon, who has been part of the program since 2018, was a key contributor to Iowa’s defense the last two seasons. Before the gambling investigation, he was expected to be a starter in 2023.

Though the loss of Shannon is significant, Iowa is very deep on the defensive line. Aaron Graves, Yahya Black and Logan Lee could fill Shannon’s production in the interior of the defensive line. Others lined up in various defensive line positions could pick up the slack, as well, including Joe Evans, Deontae Craig and Ethan Hurkett.

But Ferentz is hopeful that the NCAA will reconsider the length of the suspension during the appeal process.

"He's given his heart and soul and some body parts to the program, too," Ferentz said. "So I'd just like to think he'd be allowed to finish out his career and love to have him with us here through the end."

Ferentz said there are Iowa football players facing penalties to various degrees but he didn't provide specifics.

Cade McNamara, quarterback room update

Ferentz is "really optimistic" that Cade McNamara will play in Iowa's 2023 season opener against Utah State on Sept. 2.

McNamara has been dealing with an injury he suffered at the Kids' Day at Kinnick open practice earlier this month. During a play, McNamara scrambled out of the pocket and downfield before stumbling and taking an awkward fall chest-first onto the turf. McNamara was able to walk on his own power but didn't play the remainder of the day.

Following that open practice, Ferentz said it was a “muscle” issue and not related to a previous knee injury.

On Wednesday, Ferentz said McNamara has been in a recovery process, but hopes that the quarterback could return to football activities at the end of this week.

"He's a very competitive guy," Ferentz said. "He's a very positive guy... Mental toughness really helps get guys back to the field faster. And some are more wired that way than others. So that's certainly not something he's lacking."

There was other encouraging news on the quarterback front delivered Wednesday. Quarterback Joe Labas, who has been out, could return to practice at the end of this week. Labas started Iowa's win over Kentucky in the Music City Bowl last season.

The potential return of Labas is notable because it would give Iowa more depth at a position group that has struggled the last few seasons. With McNamara and Labas still out as of Wednesday, Wisconsin transfer Deacon Hill has been getting first-team reps. But Hill hasn't yet attempted a pass in-game action at the college level, making the progress of Labas and McNamara all the more important.

Still evaluating the offensive line

Within the looming storyline of Iowa's offensive struggles has been the state of the O-line. While quarterback Spencer Petras was a target for criticism the last few seasons, Iowa's poor offensive line play is also to blame for that unit's shortcomings.

On Wednesday, Ferentz said he has not settled on a best five, but that's something he views as a "positive" because of the competition within the room. He also said he is open to rotating players if they prove they are capable.

The Hawkeyes are returning a handful of its offensive linemen from last season. There is optimism that center Logan Jones can take a step forward. Other returners expected to be in the mix to play are Nick DeJong, Beau Stephens, Gennings Dunker, Mason Richman and Connor Colby. Iowa also brought in transfers Rusty Feth and Daijon Parker, though Parker didn't play at Kids' Day at Kinnick.

"I just know we have to establish a run game,” offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Brian Ferentz said at Iowa football media day. “That’s going to come down to a lot of things. But first and foremost, we have to be able to block guys. And that’s where it’s all going to start.”

The development of that unit remains an important storyline heading into the season.

Other notes from Wednesday

Star defensive back Cooper DeJean is back practicing. He didn't play in the Kids' Day at Kinnick open practice.

Veteran wide receiver Nico Ragaini is close to returning. He didn't play in the Kids' Day at Kinnick open practice, either.

Defensive lineman Jeff Bowie is going to miss "significant time" due to injury, Ferentz said.

Long-snapper Luke Elkin is now on scholarship. "He's been spectacular since he's got here," Ferentz said. "Just consistent, dependable, great team guy."

