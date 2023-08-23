Leistikow: While Kirk Ferentz fights for Noah Shannon, Hawkeye football must move on

IOWA CITY − Ten days before Iowa’s football season opener against Utah State, there was finally some resolution to the sports-gambling investigation that has ensnared the two major athletics departments in our state for 3½ months.

Kirk Ferentz made clear he does not like the resolution – but at least we have some concrete answers. And now, as the head coach of the Hawkeyes, Ferentz is armed with the information that he needs to move on and devise a final plan for winning as many games as possible this fall. At least the NCAA didn't let this drag into the season.

“As we move forward now, we’ve got to get our team ready,” Ferentz said Wednesday morning after a scorching-hot practice at the Hansen Football Performance Center. “I think everybody understands that.”

That said, Ferentz still wants to fight on behalf of one of his players. Much of Ferentz’s 17-minute conversation with Iowa media Wednesday centered around the case of defensive tackle Noah Shannon. That was the only player Ferentz named. Two others who weren’t named are facing multi-game suspensions, one longer than the other, Ferentz said. And it did not seem likely that either player would bother with an appeal.

But with Shannon’s case, Ferentz did have a bone to pick – even though as the NCAA rules were written before early May, when employees of Iowa’s Division of Criminal Investigation descended on Ames and Iowa City, gambling in any way was strictly forbidden with the loss of permanent athletics eligibility outlined as a clear punishment.

“If someone bets on our sport, tough to say much beyond that,” Ferentz said. “But after that, I think it really needs to be rethought. I strongly believe that. I’m hoping the appeal maybe will reflect some people rethinking things a little bit. We live in a totally different world than we did 2-3 years ago. And in Noah’s case, he hasn’t committed a crime. At all.

“I feel like it’s a little bit harsh; it’s punitive. I’m hopeful they’ll reconsider his case.”

Ferentz specified that Shannon placed a wager on an Iowa sporting event – not football – and bet on (not against) the Hawkeyes.

“I’m guessing he got caught up in the emotion,” Ferentz said.

Let’s say, hypothetically, that Shannon bet on the Iowa women against No. 1 South Carolina in the Final Four. (We don’t know if that’s the case, but let’s pretend for a moment that he did). Even in the NCAA’s revised reinstatement policies, which were released in late June retroactive to violations reported on or before May 2, betting on your own school in any sport is a major no-no. And that makes sense, because athletes who potentially share facilities and/or social circles could be privy to insider information that compromise betting markets.

Here is the revised NCAA language, the key part in Shannon's case in italics: “Student-athletes who engage in activities to influence the outcomes of their own games or knowingly provide information to individuals involved in sports betting activities will potentially face permanent loss of collegiate eligibility in all sports. This would also apply to student-athletes who wager on their own games or on other sports at their own schools.”

Yes, that does say “potentially” facing a permanent loss of eligibility, and that’s why Shannon – with the backing of Iowa’s athletics department and interim athletics director Beth Goetz – will try to appeal.

“I’m confident Beth will do a great job of … re-approaching this with the NCAA,” Ferentz said.

The criminal cases of walk-on kicker Aaron Blom (who is accused of betting the under on the 2021 Cy-Hawk game while underage) and walk-on receiver Jack Johnson (who is accused of placing wagers on four Hawkeye football games while underage) didn’t get much sympathy from Ferentz; nor would the cases of transferred Hawkeyes Arland Bruce IV and Reggie Bracy.

But to Ferentz’s point, a typical team-imposed suspension for a football player who gets an OWI is one game.

“You can commit crimes and get a lot less of a punishment, which seems kind of funny in some ways,” he said.

And Ferentz remained miffed that Iowa and Iowa State are the only universities nationally to be investigated by their state.

“I guess it’s our bad luck,” he said sarcastically.

With the Shannon example, Ferentz is hopeful that the suspension can be knocked down. Remember, a Virginia Tech football player had a nine-game suspension ahead of the 2022 season cut to six games on appeal. If Shannon could get his season-long suspension reduced to, say, eight games … Iowa might just have a fresh, proven defensive tackle returning just in time for the final November push.

That, too, would be the presumed hope in Iowa wrestling, which has been rumored to get hit hard by gambling suspensions in the starting lineup. No names have been released officially, and through a spokesperson on Wednesday, head coach Tom Brands declined to add to a generic university statement put out Tuesday. But it’s possible that several starters are facing season-long suspensions. And given college wrestling isn’t readily available at sportsbooks or on betting apps, it’s likely those suspensions would be stemming from betting on their own school in another sport. It would make sense if their appeals would be similar to the one that Shannon will attempt.

And in college wrestling, the end of the season – the conference tournament and NCAA Championships – is really all that matters. Any reduction would be significant in that sport.

So, back to football.

The Hawkeyes will move on. Defensive tackle is one of the deepest positions on the roster. Another 27-game starter in Logan Lee can log high snap counts if needed, and two NFL-bodied players in Yahya Black and Aaron Graves seem poised for a big role, with Jeremiah Pittman moving up as a depth piece.

We will likely know by next Saturday which other players are curiously not on the field against Utah State.

In football, injuries are part of the game. Guys miss time. This gambling situation for Iowa (and Iowa State) is similar. In Ferentz’s opinion, some of this stuff is just bad luck – like a starting quarterback going down without contact in an open scrimmage. (In other news, Ferentz said Wednesday he's optimistic that Cade McNamara will play Week 1 for the Hawkeyes.)

But while the sports-gambling climate has changed, the game of football really hasn’t.

The task now is to put the best available 11 guys on offense and best available 11 on defense ... and try to win on Saturdays.

Hawkeyes columnist Chad Leistikow has covered sports for 28 years with The Des Moines Register, USA TODAY and Iowa City Press-Citizen. Follow @ChadLeistikow on Twitter.