Leistikow: Iowa football has 3 special-teams stars, but depth is a valid concern

IOWA CITY − In an average Iowa football game in 2022, there were 154 plays run, with 27 of them being on special teams – kickoffs, punts and attempted field goals or PATs.

That equates to 17.5% of any game’s snaps being on special teams. That math has always been enough evidence for 25th-year head coach Kirk Ferentz to place extra practice time and emphasized importance on that segment of the game. Master that 17.5%, and a significant Iowa Edge can be secured.

So, it’s no surprise that the Hawkeyes’ special-teams coordinator, LeVar Woods, is even more avid about finding razor-thin margins on special teams. After all, it was a blocked-field goal return for a touchdown by Woods against Northern Illinois in 1999 that helped deliver the first of Ferentz’s 186 wins as Iowa’s head coach.

And if you were paying attention this week, you noticed that two of the 27 players named to the Associated Press’ preseason all-America first team were Hawkeyes who thrive on special teams: punter Tory Taylor and defensive back Cooper DeJean.

A case for Iowa having one of the top placekickers in the country in Drew Stevens also could be made.

While the Hawkeyes’ special-teams units should be stacked again, there is also some concern because in early August, Taylor and Stevens each abruptly lost their top backup. Aaron Blom was charged in the state's sports-gambling investigation. He allegedly bet on a Hawkeyes’ game against Iowa State in 2021, which would be an automatic lifetime suspension from NCAA competition.

Iowa scrambled to bring in late-arriving backups to its fall camp. Ty Nissen, a Carroll native, transferred in as a walk-on from Iowa Western Community College in August. He averaged 36.7 yards per punt as a sophomore.

And then this week, Iowa added Central Michigan transfer Marshall Meeder as a walk-on, a development first reported by On3 Sports. Meeder was 8-for-8 on field goals as a freshman in 2020 (including two kicks of 50-plus yards), went 17-for-26 as a sophomore but tailed off to 5-for-11 as a junior. Until Meeder’s acquisition, walk-on wide receiver Alec Wick was Stevens’ backup (emergency) kicker.

The 11th-hour acquisitions Nissen and Meeder give Iowa some capable bodies to take practice reps and, if need be, step up in game situations.

The Hawkeyes hope they need only one kicker and one punter all year – and can regularly trot out a versatile special-teamer in DeJean on returns and on coverage units.

Here’s a closer look at Iowa’s three elite special-teamers and how they've prepared for the 2023 season.

Tory Taylor

Taylor will turn 26 in October. But the 6-foot-4, 232-pound Australian's maturity is evident in other ways entering his senior year at Iowa. Taylor has reduced his punting reps and is focusing on the mental side of the game while seeking incremental improvement every day. That was something he gleaned from interactions with former Hawkeye and NFL punter Jason Baker, who regularly offers wisdom for Iowa’s kickers.

“So many guys think that just by going out on the practice field, you’re going to make those 20% or 30% gains,” Taylor said. “So many people just give up, ‘Oh, this isn’t really working.’ … One thing that really resonated with me is as long as you’re making incremental gains every single day, that’s all that really matters.”

Taylor has trimmed body fat and placed a greater emphasis on directional punting. He has a huge leg, as evidenced by his averages of 46.1 and 45.4 yards over the past two seasons while punting a whopping 162 times, with 77 of those ending up inside the opponents’ 20-yard line.

Taylor already has a ton of preseason accolades, and with another strong season he’ll have an opportunity to be the Hawkeyes’ latest in an almost-annual run of consensus all-Americans (eight in the last nine seasons, with linebacker Jack Campbell the most recent). Taylor has all the tools to be great again; the key is to stay healthy.

“That’s a part of coaching specialists, you’ve got to manage their reps,” Woods said. “A lot like golfers, if they hit a bad shot they want to hack away on the range all day long. You’ve got to monitor some of that. You have to ... stick to the plan and trust the process, and I think that’s something Tory has done really well in his growth and maturity over the last year.”

Drew Stevens

An Augusta, South Carolina, native who learned from the same private kicking coach as 2019 consensus all-American Keith Duncan, Stevens arrived on campus in January 2022 as a 167-pound walk-on.

Just 19 months later, he is a 205-pound scholarship sophomore after a stupendous rookie campaign. Stevens connected on 16 of 18 field-goal attempts and on all 24 PAT tries and handled kickoffs while earning second-team all-Big Ten Conference honors despite not earning the starting job until Week 3. An argument could be made that if Stevens had attempted the regulation-ending 48-yard field goal vs. Iowa State instead of Blom, maybe the Hawkeyes find a way to reverse that painful 10-7 home loss. Stevens was 6-for-8 on attempts of at least 43 yards, including 2-for-2 from 50-plus (51 at Rutgers, 54 vs. Northwestern).

Stevens’ 38-pound increase in body weight could extend his range in 2023.

“More mass equals more power and getting the ball downfield,” Woods said. “He’s done well with that. He’s starting to look like a man.”

Stevens learned after his freshman season that he had been put on scholarship. Barring a surprising downturn or transfer, Stevens should be in line to kick for Iowa for the next three seasons and could become one of the program's all-time greats. The sound is powerful when the football comes off Stevens' foot. With the dicey depth situation, staying healthy is paramount.

“If you think bad things are going to happen, then they start happening,” Stevens said. “So, I try to keep my mind in a place where good things are going to happen.”

Cooper DeJean

Nothing speaks more to the program’s emphasis on special teams than deploying its best players in those areas. Jim Thorpe Award-winning cornerback Desmond King returned punts for Iowa in 2015. Campbell was on kick-coverage teams while winning a Butkus Award in 2022.

DeJean is another prime example. He is absolutely the Hawkeyes’ top player, and he has starred everywhere he has played. That includes as the team’s gunner on the punt team – with this athletic propensity to down footballs regularly at the opponents’ 1-yard line. Woods affirmed that DeJean would remain Iowa’s top punt returner, a job he seized from Arland Bruce IV late last season, He proved dazzling in that role. DeJean returned 10 punts for a total of 165 yards. That included a 41-yard runback vs. Wisconsin and another for 34 yards in the Music City Bowl win vs. Kentucky, in which he was named game MVP.

DeJean’s versatility (he set a program record in 2022 with three interception-return touchdowns) and natural gifts with the football in his hands could make him a ready-made candidate as a first-team postseason all-American as either a defensive back or all-purpose player. Like Iowa's other special-teams stars, he just needs to stay healthy.

“We believe it’s a three-phase game,” DeJean said. “Special teams plays a big part in offense and defense, whether it’s setting up field position or pinning teams in their own end zone. We believe it helps the team as a whole. That’s why I take pride in playing special teams and doing whatever I can to help this team.”

Hawkeyes columnist Chad Leistikow has covered sports for 28 years with The Des Moines Register, USA TODAY and Iowa City Press-Citizen. Follow @ChadLeistikow on Twitter.