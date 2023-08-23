PODCAST: Noah Shannon out, Cade McNamara back (probably) and 1-on-1 with Beth Goetz

It's a busy Wednesday as Kirk Ferentz provides the update that defensive tackle Noah Shannon is out for the season (barring appeal) over the sports-gambling investigation. The Register's Chad Leistikow and Tyler Tachman unpack the latest on gambling while later poring over Ferentz's latest comments on quarterback Cade McNamara and his status for Week 1 vs. Utah State.

The centerpiece of the show, though, is Chad's 1-on-1 with Beth Goetz, the new interim AD for Iowa athletics. This is a jam-packed episode that you won't want to miss.

For a direct link to the podcast, click here.