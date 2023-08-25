Big Ten football to provide player availability injury reports for 2023 season

Register staff report

The Big Ten Conference announced Friday that it will provide player availability reports for all football games this season, similar to the injury reports the National Football League has provided for decades. This is believed to be the first time that availability reports are provided for college football games.

The Big Ten also announced steps to prevent athletes and staff from engaging in prohibited sports wagering.

The following is the news release provided by the Big Ten on Friday night:

=====

ROSEMONT, Ill. – The Big Ten Conference announced today it will debut a gameday student-athlete availability report for all football competition during the 2023 season. In addition to the conference-wide reporting, the Big Ten has partnered with U.S. Integrity (USI) to enhance monitoring efforts and provide additional educational resources to help prevent student-athletes, coaches, and staff from engaging in prohibited sports wagering.

“The well-being of our students, coaches, and staff, as well as the integrity of our competitions are of paramount importance,” said Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti. “Enhanced transparency through availability reporting and partnering with U.S. Integrity strengthens our efforts to protect those who participate in our games as well as the integrity of the games themselves. I’m grateful for the collaboration of our schools, coaches, and administrators.”

Big Ten institutions are responsible for submitting gameday availability reports prior to every contest this season. Information will be submitted by schools no later than two hours before scheduled kickoff times to the conference office and distributed on BigTen.org/FBReports and @B1GFootball on X (née Twitter). Breach of the gameday reporting policy will be subject to disciplinary action under the Big Ten Sportsmanship Policy.

The Big Ten, in collaboration with all 14 institutions, will work to evaluate the process and accuracy of information throughout the season, refining the protocol as needed.

USI will provide integrity monitoring, educational, and social media monitoring services to the Big Ten Conference via its proprietary dashboard. USI conducts analysis across dozens of data sets to proactively identify irregular contest-level, officiating and wagering patterns.

About U.S. Integrity

U.S. Integrity is a leading technology-driven sports wagering monitoring company, providing the highest level of protection against betting-related fraud and corruption. USI’s mission is to grow the legal, regulated sports betting market by providing solutions that ensure sports betting integrity in every play, every game, every sport. USI partners with a number of the largest professional sports leagues and collegiate conferences in the U.S., as well as licensed sports-betting operators and regulators. USI is based in Las Vegas and New York.