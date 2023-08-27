After breaking barriers at Des Moines North, Iowa football's Deavin Hilson wants to keep going

IOWA CITY — Scout-team running back isn't a place for football glory, especially with a menacing Iowa defense delivering body blows left and right on the opposite side. But Deavin Hilson wasn't rattled.

He slowly turned one head — then another, then another — as the likes of Jack Campbell, Lukas Van Ness and the rest of Iowa's defensive stalwarts challenged Hilson's toughness and competitive spirit on every rep. It was those repetitive collisions — and Hilson's immediate unfazed response — that convinced defensive coordinator Phil Parker there was something to work with here.

So midway through last season, and more officially during December bowl-game prep, Hilson traded in his running back role for a spot in Iowa's secondary as a reserve cornerback — all while thriving on special teams as many young Hawkeyes do. It's a shift that now has Hilson on the cusp of something more substantial.

With rumors swirling that Iowa may need to lean on its cornerback depth to begin the season as a result of the state's sports-betting probe, Hilson is in the mix with T.J. Hall, Deshaun Lee and others for an early elevated role. With opposing quarterbacks likely trying to avoid all-everything cornerback Cooper DeJean on the other side, it's imperative the Hawkeyes establish additional reliability on the perimeter.

"At first it was some of the DBs, they were telling me little stuff. 'Hey coach (Parker) is looking at you (for defense).' But I didn't think too much of it," Hilson recalled. "Then one day at practice, coach (Parker) came up and asked me how I would feel about (shifting to defensive back)

"That alone, for me, did it — just him thinking I could do that for him. As soon as he asked me, my mind was clear."

Hilson proves doubters wrong while at Des Moines North

Just reaching this spot has already required an arduous journey few believed was possible. Yet Hilson is thankful for the hurdles.

He and everyone else who's been associated with Des Moines North football heard it all. The remarks, the jabs, the constant chatter that Polar Bears don't end up in Division I football with decades' worth of supporting evidence.

Remember, North went winless during Hilson's entire tenure. By the time his senior season started in 2020, no Polar Bear had gone straight to a Division I program since 1991, And Power Five status? Forget that. The last North player with that accolade was Iowa State's Marcus Butts in the 1970s.

None of that mattered to the ever-determined Hilson. He barged through those barriers with his Iowa offer and commitment in January 2021, laying the groundwork for North's bubbling breakthrough.

The Polar Bears ended a 36-game losing streak in 2021, then followed that up with the program's first four-win season since 2008 last year. After Hilson came future Iowa State defensive end David Caulker and current Northern Illinois linebacker commit Augustine Sleh, giving North three FBS prospects in the last four recruiting classes. Not to mention former Polar Bear Jayden McGregory, a four-star athlete in the 2026 class, landed an Iowa State offer before transferring to West Des Moines Valley this offseason.

"Deavin is from the north side — and he went to North High School — and he wears that like a badge of honor," Polar Bears coach Eric Addy said. "He really embraces, 'Hey, you can be from North High School and do anything that you want.'

"I think his experience here at North — a taste of having to showcase his versatility and having to handle a lot of adversity — makes him mentally tough where nothing is going to rattle him."

Hilson ready for larger role with the Hawkeyes

Hilson, though, doesn't want his story to stop here. His Iowa career has started like many young Hawkeyes before him; a redshirt in 2021, limited action last season while still recovering from a knee injury suffered during 2022 spring ball. But you could see an upward trend by season's end. Hilson came oh so close to a breakthrough in the Music City Bowl, coming inches away from blocking at least one Kentucky punt.

It's possible that's again where Hilson makes his biggest 2023 impact. Whatever materializes, it's clear he'll approach it with the same fierce, competitive attitude that's brought him here.

"He's got a great attitude," Parker said, "and he's a tough kid."

