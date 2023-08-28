Cade McNamara: Reptile wrangler, Michigan hero and face of Iowa football's offense

IOWA CITY — Cade McNamara, coming off the baseball diamond, was seething.

It had been a disastrous half-inning for his youth travel baseball team. Too many errors. Too much pouting. Cade, around 12 years old, had seen enough.

He lit into his teammates. They needed to play harder. Make plays for their pitcher. Have better body language. His heated speech included some colorful language for a pre-teen.

Cade’s father, Gary McNamara, one of the coaches on the team, watched it happen. From Gary’s perspective, what Cade said — and the timing of it — was right on target.

But there was also one problem ...

The dugout was lined with chain-linked fencing and parents were sitting right outside. Meaning they could hear Cade’s passionate eruption.

“Everything he said, everything he did was like dead-on perfect. It’s just that …” Gary says, pausing briefly.

“They were 12.”

This was an early indication of Cade’s leadership. Now, roughly a decade later, he is tasked with a much more demanding challenge than lighting a fire under a youth baseball team.

McNamara, who announced his intention to transfer to Iowa football on Dec. 1, 2022, is now the face of an offense that was a national laughingstock last season. The Hawkeyes managed to win their 2022 season opener 7-3 … without scoring a touchdown. Iowa scored 14 or fewer points in six of 13 games. The unit was mocked, the offensive coordinator was ridiculed and numerous (lack of) touchdown-related jokes were made at the Hawkeyes' expense.

But McNamara coming to Iowa represents hope of a better offense. From the outside, it’s easy to be perplexed about why he would make such a move. Shouldering the weight of Iowa’s revival — the criticism, the doubt, the blame if things go south again — is heavy.

But go deeper into his story — from his childhood to Damonte Ranch High School in Nevada to Michigan and now to Iowa — and the move to be a Hawkeye actually fits into his life like a puzzle piece.

Still, locally and nationally, the underlying question is clear: Is McNamara the quarterback to help save Iowa’s offense?

“For me, it’s like the biggest opportunity to flip it,” McNamara said on The QB Room podcast about the perception of Iowa’s offense. “So that’s what I get fired up about. It’s like, 'OK, please just keep on saying that it’s the (expletive) offense in college football. Please just think we’re gonna be so (expletive) next year. Please.'”

Wrangling reptiles

The early hours of Cade McNamara's life brought anxiety to his parents. For some time, Gary and his wife, Nicole, weren’t able to just sit down and relax with their newborn. They watched him through a window.

The sedative given to Nicole during the labor process got into Cade’s system. The baby cried and cried. But this was a good thing. Crying, his parents were told, was essentially Cade’s way of staying awake and keeping his heart rate up. To this day, they don’t know how dire the situation was, but there was concern.

“It was kind of like, he’s been talking and fighting since day one,” Gary said.

Cade was a happy, energetic young boy. Early on, he used to carry a handful of pacifiers, which he’d rotate through. When Cade played youth football, he used to smile so much that his parents could see his mouthpiece from the stands. Fittingly, his team’s colors were black and gold.

Where he grew up, in Reno, Nevada, Cade was a reptile wrangler. He captured lizards — several of them in a single day. He put them on his shirt for photos before later releasing them. One time, Gary came home to a garbage can next to the lawn.

Gary asked: What are you guys doing with that garbage can?

Look inside it, Cade said.

Cade apparently had found a snake den and pulled some out. Six of them. The garbage can became their holding area.

Gary, who hates snakes, wanted them far away. So Cade reached in, grabbed the snakes and wrapped three around each arm before getting rid of them.

To say that Cade grew up in a competitive household might be an understatement. His brothers, Kyle and Jake, both play football at UTEP. As kids, they used to play 2-on-1 wiffle ball games — with Cade being the one. "Moments," Cade says, "I’ll remember forever.”

One time, when the boys were 10 or younger, Gary was in the living room when he heard a raucous outside. Cade, who was pitching, plunked Jake with a heater. Jake chucked the bat at Cade in retaliation. By the time their father got there, Cade had Jake underneath his legs. Eventually, Gary watched these games from outside and make ejections if necessary.

This competitiveness stretched beyond wiffle ball. Once, Kyle dove onto a couch while playing football inside and split his lip open. Another time, Cade was teaching now-former Michigan teammate Mike Sainristil how to golf while trash-talking him at the same time. After losing a game of 1-on-1 basketball to his high school football coach, Shawn Dupris, Cade was so angry that he disappeared out of sight.

"The thing is about Cade: He makes everyone around him better," Dupris said. "He makes everything more real life-like. Scenarios of, hey, this is a win-lose situation and let's not lose."

Rising to national prominence

With just seconds remaining in the first half of Michigan’s matchup with UConn in 2022, McNamara hobbled off the field. That game was Michigan’s third of the season, but it would be McNamara’s last of the year.

The injury marked another hurdle that he would have to deal with.

McNamara's freshman season at Damonte Ranch was saturated with animosity. After splitting time at quarterback with an older, incumbent starter early in the season, McNamara won the job outright. But that caused friction. Some teammates wanted the older quarterback to play. People yelled at Gary and Nicole in the stands. It stretched into life outside of football.

In spite of that, McNamara became a star over the rest of his high school career. After a 4-7 record during his freshman season, he helped lead the program to a combined 35-4 record over the next three seasons. He was twice named Gatorade Player of the Year for football in Nevada.

“The toughness that he has mentally to get through that and not really care about it was the most impressive thing,” Gary said of the situation during his freshman year.

McNamara went on to Michigan, where, in his second season with the program, he had a breakout game against Rutgers in which he helped the Wolverines to a 17-point comeback win. The following season, he rose to national prominence, starting 14 games, and leading Michigan to a Big Ten title and College Football Playoff semifinal appearance.

Last year, McNamara competed for Michigan’s starting quarterback job with J.J. McCarthy early in the season. Then against UConn, McNamara went out with the knee injury and McCarthy was in the spotlight the rest of the season.

It was rare for McNamara to let something keep him off the field. As a senior at Damonte Ranch, he played through a cracked rib and two pieces of his vertebrae that were cracked and partially broke off. While at Michigan during the 2020 season, Gary McNamara said his son played with a separated throwing shoulder against Penn State.

But the aftermath of that 2022 UConn game was different. McNamara had knee surgery and missed the rest of the season. In November, he entered the transfer portal. Meanwhile, McCarthy brought Michigan another Big Ten title and another CFP semifinal appearance.

In his time at Michigan, McNamara went from backup to hero to sitting in a wheelchair with his right leg in a brace.

“He knows that the journey isn’t just straight up and down,” Gary says. “There’s rough patches. And every time there’s a rough patch, Cade just comes out much better on the back end of it. So we’re happy that everything that has ever happened to him has happened.”

Can McNamara revive Iowa’s offense?

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz got to see McNamara up close in 2021. The Big Ten Championship Game that Michigan won behind McNamara? It was against Iowa. Roughly a year after that 42-3 final, he was joining the Hawkeyes.

“In December ‘21, I had no idea he’d be joining us a year later, but I had great respect for him,” Ferentz said at Big Ten Media Days in July. “I think everyone in our program did. So when the opportunity opened itself up, we were very enthused about it. We’re thrilled he’s with us. And as excited as I was back in December (2022), I’m more excited now just because he’s been with us. I’ve seen the impact he’s already had. He’s a strong leader, a positive leader, a vocal leader.”

The leadership qualities that McNamara possesses can be traced back to that day at the baseball field, but there are many other examples. Sainristil, McNamara's now-former Michigan teammate, was committed to Virginia Tech in high school but received a message from McNamara. “He texted me and was like, ‘If you come to Michigan we’ll win a Big Ten championship together,’” Sainristil recalls.

The lobbying worked. Sainristil eventually chose Michigan instead of Virginia Tech and the duo won the Big Ten crown together in 2021, just as McNamara had forecast.

At Iowa, McNamara’s charisma is evident. During Iowa football media day, quarterback Deacon Hill, using a sports drink bottle as a pretend microphone, asked his teammate, “Would you say you’re the favorite child in the family?”

McNamara paused.

“No, I wouldn’t,” he said with a smile. Later adding: “I love my parents.”

McNamara has built chemistry with his teammates through his own initiative. He heard of NFL quarterback Josh Allen bringing some of his teammates to train with high-profile coach Jordan Palmer. So McNamara, who has worked with Palmer for a while, decided to invite some of his Iowa teammates to the West Coast. Among those to attend were transfers Kaleb Brown (Ohio State) and Seth Anderson (Charleston Southern), plus some key returners, a group that has given Iowa fans reason to be cautiously optimistic about the retooled offensive roster.

“It was a great chance for me to get a better feel for them on the field,” McNamara said about the trip. “And then, especially off the field. I think that was just as important, if not more important, than us just getting the physical work in.”

If Iowa has another dominant defense this season, even an average offense would put the Hawkeyes in position to compete for a Big Ten title. But concerns still remain. McNamara took an awkward fall at the Kids’ Day at Kinnick open practice this month. Though not expected to be a long-term issue, it has caused him to miss practice time and his availability heading into Iowa’s season opener against Utah State is still in limbo.

In some ways, that McNamara has dealt with more adversity in the lead-up to this season fits into the trajectory of his career. Ferentz said of watching his new quarterback deal with it: “Mental toughness really helps get guys back to the field faster. And some are more wired that way than others. So that's certainly not something he's lacking."

Beyond that, there is much unknown about how the offense will come together.

And that question remains: Is McNamara the right guy to resurrect Iowa’s offense?

“To be honest with you, I don’t think anything fazes him,” said Dupris, Cade’s high school football coach. “I think if something happens and a challenge happens, he just rises and keeps rising, does what he has to do in order to overcome that challenge.”

