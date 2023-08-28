Leistikow: Iowa shows Cade McNamara as starter on Week 1 depth chart vs. Utah State

This has been another offseason of major change for Big Ten Conference football, and we are days away from entering another new chapter in its evolution.

Less than a month after the announced expansion to 18 teams next season, the league revealed over the weekend that injury-status reports will be mandatory for its members ahead of each game. Failure to comply will subject institutions to possible fines of up to $10,000 and perhaps (gasp) a public reprimand from the conference.

In a nutshell, schools must issue “gameday availability reports … no later than two hours before scheduled kickoff times” to the league office, and those results will be posted online by the Big Ten and distributed on social media.

It’s a good move, a necessary move, an overdue move. The Big Ten is the first power conference to mandate gameday availability reports, which will likely be similar to inactive lists that the NFL posts 90 minutes before each kickoff. We’ll get to see the first one ahead of Thursday’s 7 p.m., Fox-televised matchup of Nebraska at Minnesota.

So, at around 9 a.m. Saturday – ahead of Iowa’s 11 a.m. season opener vs. Utah State at Kinnick Stadium – we'll learn how transparent the Hawkeyes will be about which players aren't able to go. It'll be interesting to see how much each of the 14 schools are willing to disclose and what consequences there are for those who are less forthcoming.

Last Wednesday, head coach Kirk Ferentz was “really optimistic” that Cade McNamara would start in Week 1 after the quarterback suffered an apparent quad-muscle injury during an Aug. 12 scrimmage. There were no alarm bells in Monday’s released depth chart from Iowa, as McNamara was listed on the No. 1 line, with Wisconsin transfer Deacon Hill (who got the majority of No. 1 reps while McNamara has been out) at No. 2.

But until Ferentz definitively says that McNamara is starting, we need to wait and see. Although the university made public a photo of McNamara in shells (shoulder pads and helmet) operating a huddle during a Saturday practice at Kinnick Stadium, we don’t know how McNamara’s quad has responded to activity and how coaches are evaluating the risk-reward of putting a quarterback on the field who might not be 100%. Iowa is a 25½-point favorite against Utah State, with two high-stakes road games coming up soon at Iowa State (Sept. 9) and Penn State (Sept. 23). Having McNamara available for those contests is essential in the bigger picture of the 2023 season.

Some other notable observations from Iowa’s Week 1 depth chart:

The offensive line has a reshuffled first team. After being listed as a backup left guard in the preseason depth chart, junior Connor Colby is now the starting right guard while Nick DeJong held firm at No. 1 left guard, the position Colby played last year. The first-team tackles are Mason Richman (left) and Gennings Dunker (right), with Logan Jones as expected as center. It should be expected that backup guards Rusty Feth (left) and Beau Stephens (right) would be used in rotations, as they both were challenging for No. 1 spots. Dunker may not be perfect in his (presumed) first start at right tackle, but he has enormous physical gifts and upside.

The top four at wide receiver is clearer. There are two receiver newcomers in the depth chart, both on the second team, in transfers Seth Anderson (Charleston Southern) and Kaleb Brown (Ohio State). The starting duo of Connecticut natives Nico Ragaini (who is back at practice) and Diante Vines was pretty much a forgone conclusion. If the transfers have indeed elevated, as it appeared they had in the Kids Day scrimmage, they'll be in line for a rotational role in Week 1. That's encouraging.

Nick Jackson is the starting weak-side linebacker. He was on the No. 2 line in the preseason, but the Virginia transfer has clearly earned his spot alongside middle-linebacker starter Jay Higgins. This was no surprise.

Noah Shannon was not listed. The 27-game starter at defensive tackle has been issued a season-long suspension from the NCAA after, according to Ferentz, he placed a sports wager on another team at Iowa. The Hawkeyes hope their appeal to reduce the suspension is met with sympathy, but there should be no expectation that Shannon ever plays again in the black and gold. Veteran Yahya Black took Shannon's place as the starter, with Jeremiah Pittman rising to the depth chart on the second team.

Ferentz also referenced two more Hawkeyes who were facing multi-game suspensions. There were no curious absences from the depth chart Monday. So stay tuned for 9 a.m. Saturday to see which Hawkeyes might be suddenly unavailable for the Utah State game.

Also on Monday, Iowa revealed its 2023 player council, which consists of 15 players. That group includes three sixth-year seniors (Joe Evans, Nico Ragaini, Shannon), six traditional seniors (Kyler Fisher, Jay Higgins, Logan Lee, McNamara, Quinn Schulte and Tory Taylor) and six juniors (Deontae Craig, Cooper DeJean, Jermari Harris, Logan Jones, Luke Lachey and Mason Richman). The player council's stated purpose "is to assist in formulating policies and being involved in team decision-making throughout the year."

Basically, it gives you an idea which players coaches and players identify as team leaders. Filling such leadership roles was an offseason talking point after the departures of highly acclaimed seniors like Jack Campbell, Sam LaPorta, Riley Moss and Kaevon Merriweather to the NFL.

Week 1 depth chart for Iowa football

As released Monday by the UI.

Offense

Wide receiver: Nico Ragaini (6-0, 190), sixth-year senior; Seth Anderson (6-0, 180), redshirt sophomore

Nico Ragaini (6-0, 190), sixth-year senior; Seth Anderson (6-0, 180), redshirt sophomore Tight end: Luke Lachey (6-6, 253), RS junior; Erick All (6-5, 250), RS senior; Addison Ostrenga (6-4, 255), sophomore

Luke Lachey (6-6, 253), RS junior; Erick All (6-5, 250), RS senior; Addison Ostrenga (6-4, 255), sophomore Left tackle: Mason Richman (6-6, 312), RS junior; Jack Dotzler (6-6, 295), RS freshman

Mason Richman (6-6, 312), RS junior; Jack Dotzler (6-6, 295), RS freshman Left guard: Nick DeJong (6-6, 305), RS senior; Rusty Feth (6-5, 310), RS senior

Nick DeJong (6-6, 305), RS senior; Rusty Feth (6-5, 310), RS senior Center: Logan Jones (6-3, 290), RS junior; Tyler Elsbury (6-5, 312), RS junior

Logan Jones (6-3, 290), RS junior; Tyler Elsbury (6-5, 312), RS junior Right guard: Connor Colby (6-6, 311), junior; Beau Stephens (6-6, 319), RS sophomore

Connor Colby (6-6, 311), junior; Beau Stephens (6-6, 319), RS sophomore Right tackle: Gennings Dunker (6-5, 320), RS sophomore; Daijon Parker (6-5, 315), RS senior

Gennings Dunker (6-5, 320), RS sophomore; Daijon Parker (6-5, 315), RS senior Wide receiver: Diante Vines (6-0, 198), RS junior; Kaleb Brown (5-10, 197), RS freshman

Diante Vines (6-0, 198), RS junior; Kaleb Brown (5-10, 197), RS freshman Quarterback: Cade McNamara (6-1, 205), RS senior; Joe Labas (6-4, 213), RS sophomore; Deacon Hill (6-3, 258), RS sophomore

Cade McNamara (6-1, 205), RS senior; Joe Labas (6-4, 213), RS sophomore; Deacon Hill (6-3, 258), RS sophomore Running back: Kaleb Johnson (6-0, 222), sophomore; Leshon Williams (5-10, 208), RS junior; Jaziun Patterson (5-10, 204), RS freshman

Kaleb Johnson (6-0, 222), sophomore; Leshon Williams (5-10, 208), RS junior; Jaziun Patterson (5-10, 204), RS freshman Fullback: Hayden Large (6-5, 250), senior; Rusty VanWetzinga (6-0, 230), freshman

Hayden Large (6-5, 250), senior; Rusty VanWetzinga (6-0, 230), freshman Placekicker: Drew Stevens (6-0, 199), sophomore

Defense

Left defensive end: Deontae Craig (6-3, 266), RS junior; Max Llewellyn (6-5, 264), RS sophomore

Deontae Craig (6-3, 266), RS junior; Max Llewellyn (6-5, 264), RS sophomore Left defensive tackle: Yahya Black (6-5, 315), RS junior; Aaron Graves (6-4, 293), sophomore

Yahya Black (6-5, 315), RS junior; Aaron Graves (6-4, 293), sophomore Right defensive tackle: Logan Lee (6-5, 291), RS senior; Jeremiah Pittman (6-3, 290), RS sophomore

Logan Lee (6-5, 291), RS senior; Jeremiah Pittman (6-3, 290), RS sophomore Right defensive end: Joe Evans (6-2, 252), sixth-year senior; Ethan Hurkett (6-3, 260), RS junior

Joe Evans (6-2, 252), sixth-year senior; Ethan Hurkett (6-3, 260), RS junior Middle linebacker: Jay Higgins (6-2, 233), senior; Jaden Harrell (6-2, 237), RS sophomore

Jay Higgins (6-2, 233), senior; Jaden Harrell (6-2, 237), RS sophomore Weak-side linebacker: Nick Jackson (6-0, 237), RS senior; Kyler Fisher (5-11, 233), RS senior

Nick Jackson (6-0, 237), RS senior; Kyler Fisher (5-11, 233), RS senior Outside linebacker/Cash: Kyler Fisher (5-11, 233), RS senior; Sebastian Castro (5-11, 205), RS senior

Kyler Fisher (5-11, 233), RS senior; Sebastian Castro (5-11, 205), RS senior Left cornerback: Cooper DeJean (6-1, 207), junior; TJ Hall (6-0, 185), sophomore

Cooper DeJean (6-1, 207), junior; TJ Hall (6-0, 185), sophomore Strong safety: Xavier Nwankpa (6-2, 210), sophomore; Sebastian Castro (5-11, 205), RS senior

Xavier Nwankpa (6-2, 210), sophomore; Sebastian Castro (5-11, 205), RS senior Free safety: Quinn Schulte (6-1, 209), RS senior; Koen Entringer (6-0, 211), RS freshman

Quinn Schulte (6-1, 209), RS senior; Koen Entringer (6-0, 211), RS freshman Right cornerback: Jermari Harris (6-1, 190), RS junior; Deshaun Lee (5-10, 187), RS freshman

Jermari Harris (6-1, 190), RS junior; Deshaun Lee (5-10, 187), RS freshman Punter: Tory Taylor (6-4, 232), senior

Tory Taylor (6-4, 232), senior Long snapper: Luke Elkin (6-1, 230), junior

Hawkeyes columnist Chad Leistikow has covered sports for 28 years with The Des Moines Register, USA TODAY and Iowa City Press-Citizen. Follow @ChadLeistikow on Twitter.