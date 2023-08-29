Everything you should know about traffic and parking for the Iowa football season opener

Special to the Register

Des Moines Register

The Iowa football team opens its 2023 season Saturday at home against Utah State. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. The university sent the following news release on Tuesday with important parking and traffic information:

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- For fans traveling to and from Kinnick Stadium this fall for football games, please be advised of the following road and traffic information.

With the season opener on Sept. 2 having an early 11 a.m. start time, coupled with parking changes and various road construction projects around campus, fans are encouraged to allow additional time in their commute to the game.

I-80/I-380 INTERCHANGE

All ramps are open at the I-80/I-380 interchange. The multi-year project is nearing completion and fans are able to access all ramps in all directions beginning Sept. 1, in time for the season opener.

TRAFFIC/CONSTRUCTION: 1st AVENUE (CORALVILLE)

Fans traveling to or from I-80 should avoid 1st Avenue (Coralville). The ongoing major construction at I-80 exit 242 will persist all season long. During this time, 1st Avenue will remain one lane in each direction over I-80. This has the potential to create significant delays both pregame and postgame. Signage will be placed along I-80 and on Highway 6 to discourage fans from using 1st Avenue.

Fans who need to access I-80 after football games from Kinnick Stadium surrounding parking lots are encouraged to continue straight through the Hawkins Drive/Hwy 6 intersection onto Rocky Shore Drive/Park Road, which ultimately connects to Dubuque Street (turn left to travel north approximately one mile to I-80). Alternatively, fans may access I-80 from Highway 6 via Coral Ridge Avenue.

TRAFFIC/CONSTRUCTION: SOUTH RIVERSIDE DRIVE/MYRTLE AVENUE (IOWA CITY)

Traffic is expected to be reduced to two lanes (one lane in either direction) on South Riverside Drive just south of Myrtle Avenue for the season opener on Sept. 2. Fans are encouraged to use an alternate route to avoid delays. It is hopeful all four lanes on South Riverside Drive will be open for Iowa’s home game against Western Michigan on Sept. 16.

PARKING CHANGES

Lot 52/Hawkeye Ramp: Construction of the Hawkeye Ramp began this past summer with anticipated completion in 2025. For football games in 2023, Lot 52 (previously known as Lot 43N) will continue to provide limited parking for RVs (reserved) and ADA on gameday.

Lot 40: Passenger vehicles, which previously parked in Lot 52, have been relocated to Lot 40. Over 350 passenger vehicles will be placed in this lot.

Lot 73 (University Club Lot): Lot 73 has been expanded to accommodate RVs (reserved), many of which previously parked in Lot 40. Approximately 60 RVs will be placed in this lot.

Lot 65 (Finkbine Commuter Lot): Lot 65 will only be available for passenger vehicles on football gameday.

Lot 48 (Myrtle Lot): Myrtle lot has been expanded to accommodate fans displaced due to construction in Lot 14. The Myrtle Lot is no longer a public lot, and a permit will be required for entry on gameday.

PUBLIC PARKING