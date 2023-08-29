What channel is the Iowa game on? How to watch, stream and listen to the Hawkeyes play Utah State

Looking to kick off the 2023 season the right way, Iowa football hosts Utah State at 11 a.m. Saturday inside Kinnick Stadium. FS1 will televise the game.

Here's how to watch, stream and listen to Saturday's season opener.

How to watch, stream and listen to Iowa football vs. Utah State

When: 11 a.m. CT Saturday, Sept. 2

Where: Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa

TV: Fox Sports 1

Livestream: Fox Sports Live

Radio: Hawkeyes Radio Network

Who are the announcers for Iowa football vs. Utah State?

Play-by-play: Jeff Levering

Color analyst: Mark Helfrich

What are the betting odds for Iowa football vs. Utah State?

Iowa is currently a 25.5-point favorite and -4000 on the moneyline. If you're feeling a stunner, Utah State is +1200 on the moneyline. The over/under is 45. All odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook.

Dargan Southard is a sports trending reporter and covers Iowa athletics for the Des Moines Register and HawkCentral.com. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.