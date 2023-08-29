A closer look inside Cade McNamara's injury recovery and Iowa football's Week 1 dilemma

IOWA CITY — If fans wanted to hear a definitive answer on Cade McNamara’s status for the season opener against Utah State, Tuesday was not their day.

McNamara sidestepped specifics as if they were defenders, standing noncommittal on whether he will play on Saturday. Still, we got some information. McNamara is back practicing. Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said McNamara has been medically cleared to play.

But whether he plays against Utah State is still a question mark.

“My intention and my goal is to play as many games as I possibly can,” McNamara said. “And I mean, of course, I want to be out there with my teammates. ... It’s just kinda down to how the coaches feel and how the medical staff feels.”

McNamara and his father discuss the injury and how it happened

The lead-up to the 2023 season has become more uncertain because of what happened at Kids’ Day at Kinnick on Aug. 12. McNamara scrambled down the field but took an awkward chest-first fall onto the turf. It was the type of play you’d hope your star quarterback could avoid in a scrimmage. But then again, McNamara is a competitor.

“I don’t know,” McNamara said when asked about the play. “I was just running and I just had a soft-tissue injury. I mean, it’s unfortunate, but I’ve been doing everything I can to prevent those kind of things.”

What brought more angst to the situation was that McNamara was coming off right knee surgery in late 2022. Cade’s father, Gary McNamara, had just been golfing when his phone blew up from people commenting on the injury. He watched video of the play before he even talked to his son or senior special assistant to the head coach Jon Budmayr, who works extensively with Iowa's quarterbacks.

“The first thing I saw when I looked at my phone was — someone on (X, formerly known as Twitter) put ACL — and I was like, you got to be kidding me,” Gary said. “I was freaked out.”

For fans, optimism surrounding Iowa’s season quickly became riddled with anxiety during those minutes at Kids' Day. Though McNamara was able to walk under his own power, the fall ended up being his last play of the day. He disappeared from the field for a bit before reemerging without shoulder pads.

Fortunately, the injury was not related to his previous knee procedure, something that McNamara said he knew right away. It was far less serious. There was, it seemed, a collective exhale.

“It was a scary 15 minutes,” Gary said.

McNamara doing all he can to stay sharp

Though not expected to be a long-term issue, McNamara still missed some practice time. And while McNamara was limited physically, he remained locked in mentally.

“Still being a leader,” receiver Diante Vines said of McNamara. “Still over there looking at all the signals coming in, call the plays out there. Looking through his progressions. So he’s still locked and loaded. He has that football mind all of the time on the sideline. But he’s itching to get in there. But he’s getting all the mental reps he could get.”

Said McNamara: “Just because I deal with something, I can’t just separate myself from the team. Really my role has just been encouraging, teaching and learning for the last two weeks. And what I’ve been doing from a practice standpoint, just been doing as much as I can and from a mental standpoint, just trying to put myself in the game.”

This is not the first time McNamara has weathered a storm. Before Iowa, he had a tumultuous career at Michigan, where he went from backup to hero to season-ending injury and surgery. That's without mentioning some of the injuries he’s played through. At Damonte Ranch High School in Nevada, he played through a cracked rib and two pieces of cracked vertebrae that were partially broke off. While at Michigan, Gary McNamara said, he played with a separated throwing shoulder against Penn State during the 2020 season.

“I’ve dealt with some bigger adversity in my life and I think this is just — things like this that are kind of out of my control are just a part of the journey,” McNamara said Tuesday. “So it’s just my job to make sure that when my time is to go back and play that I’m at 100% and I’m able to play at my potential to make sure it puts our offense and the team in the best position to win.”

The timing of this isn’t ideal. Given that McNamara is heading into his first season with the program, precious practice time to build chemistry has been lost. But if there is a bright side, it’s that McNamara said he’s happy it happened when it did instead of during the middle of the season.

What is the best course of action for Iowa coaching staff?

Now heading into the game against Utah State, the dilemma becomes whether to play McNamara or not.

On one hand, Iowa should be able to handle Utah State without McNamara if necessary. It’s not worth it if he’s still hindered substantially by the injury. Jeopardizing his long-term availability for a game against Utah State wouldn’t be wise.

But at the same time, McNamara has been medically cleared. If it is truly just about pain tolerance, and there isn’t believed to be a further risk of major injury, it wouldn’t be something he hasn’t done in the past.

“What it boils down to is, can he play effectively?” Ferentz said. “And then second thing is ... is that going to knock him out for three weeks if he does play? We have to be smart about that.”

The situation becomes slightly more layered due to the unknowns in the quarterback room behind McNamara.

Joe Labas, who started Iowa’s Music City Bowl win over Kentucky last season, missed time leading up to this season due to an injury that Ferentz said made it painful for him to throw. Labas returned late last week, but clearly he hasn’t had a normal lead-up to the season.

When both Labas and McNamara were out, Wisconsin transfer Deacon Hill took first-team reps. But Hill, similar to Labas, is unproven at the college level. Hill hasn’t even attempted a pass at the college level. And at the Kids’ Day at Kinnick open practice, Hill wasn’t particularly impressive.

Ferentz said if a decision were to be made right now, Hill would start Saturday should McNamara be unavailable. But he plans to see how the week unfolds. Ferentz also said McNamara could be used in an emergency quarterback situation.

While a handful of variables are still up in the air, Ferentz does have clarity about his goal on Saturday.

“We're playing to win and we're going to get the best guys out there,” Ferentz said. “If Cade can play the best, he'll be out there. If he's not capable, then we'll go to the next guy, who would be Deacon right now, but we're playing everybody, and we're playing to win certainly.”

