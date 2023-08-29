Iowa football: Cade McNamara returns to practice, status vs. Utah State still in limbo

Iowa quarterback Cade McNamara was noncommittal Tuesday about his availability for Saturday's season opener against Utah State.

“My intention and my goal is to play as many games as I possibly can and I mean, of course, I want to be out there with my teammates," McNamara said Tuesday. "And, like I said, it’s just kinda down to how the coaches feel and how the medical staff feels.”

McNamara said he is "progressing every single day" and back practicing.

This comes after McNamara's injury at Kids' Day at Kinnick earlier this month. McNamara scrambled downfield during a play before taking an awkward fall chest-first onto the turf. He was able to walk under his own power, but that was his last play of the day.

In the aftermath, the injury didn't cause long-term concern to coach Kirk Ferentz, but McNamara did miss practice time.

More:What Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz said ahead of Utah State game

The fact that McNamara missed some practice is not ideal, especially since this is valuable time to build chemistry ahead of his first season with the program. But if there is an upside to the timing, McNamara said that he's happy it happened when it did as opposed to the middle of the season. Missing the game against Utah State would be far more manageable for the Hawkeyes than if McNamara's absence came in a Big Ten showdown.

Ferentz clarified Tuesday that McNamara has been cleared medically but is "questionable" to play Saturday, a designation from his NFL days that means about 50/50 to go.

The quarterbacks room behind McNamara is relatively unproven at the college level. Joe Labas, who started Iowa's win over Kentucky in the Music City Bowl last season, has missed time leading up to the 2023 season but returned late last week. There's also Wisconsin transfer Deacon Hill, who had been taking first-team reps when both McNamara and Labas were out, though he hasn't attempted a pass in his college career yet.

"Honestly, from a preparation standpoint, I feel really well," McNamara said. "I think, at this point in my career, I understand what I need to get done from a film standpoint. And really I think the coaches have been doing a really good job getting us ready for this week and I'm sure my teammates feel the same way."

Follow Tyler Tachman on Twitter @Tyler_T15, contact via email at ttachman@gannett.com