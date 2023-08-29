Podcast: Should Iowa football start or sit quarterback Cade McNamara Week 1?

Tuesday's media session with Cade McNamara and Hawkeyes coach Kirk Ferentz did little to clear up the quarterback's status for Saturday's opener versus Utah State. The quad-muscle injury McNamara suffered during the Kids Day scrimmage seems to be progressing, but has it healed enough to make him effective Week 1? The Register's Chad Leistikow and Tyler Tachman debate.

To read Chad's latest thoughts, click here.

To read Tyler's latest on Iowa football, click here.

For a direct link to the podcast, click here.

To watch the livestream replay on YouTube, click here.

Dargan Southard is a sports trending reporter and covers Iowa athletics for the Des Moines Register and HawkCentral.com. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.