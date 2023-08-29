Leistikow's 5 thoughts: Week 1 is rarely a worry for Phil Parker's Iowa defense

IOWA CITY − Iowa’s starting quarterback situation has dominated headlines over the past three weeks, and for good reason. The uncertainty about transfer Cade McNamara’s quad-muscle injury is continuing entering Saturday’s 11 a.m. season opener vs. Utah State: He is listed No. 1 on the depth chart but stopped short Tuesday of saying that he would be cleared to play in Week 1.

But now that game week is here, we need to talk about the task at hand against the visiting Aggies – who have won 17 games over the past two seasons under Blake Anderson, an inspiring head coach who has persevered through the tragic deaths of his wife (cancer), father (cancer) and son (suicide) in recent years. After starting 1-4 a year ago, Utah State won five of its last seven regular-season games and brings back its playmaking quarterback in Cooper Legas.

Iowa is favored by roughly 25½ points on Saturday with an over/under points total for the game set at 45.

While that latter number could be tethered to Iowa’s embattled offense that ranked 130th out of 131 FBS teams in 2022, it is probably more of a reflection of that dominant Phil Parker defense – and its propensity for starting fast at Kinnick.

Over the past five Week 1 home openers (Iowa lost at Purdue in the chaotic Big Ten-only COVID-19 season of 2020), the Hawkeyes’ defense has been overwhelming. The stats:

65 possessions faced (13 per game)

1,042 yards allowed (208.4 per game)

33 points allowed (6.6 per game)

Opponents have mustered just 3.02 yards per play and three touchdowns in those five years, one of them coming on a 75-yard drive against second- and third-stringers in the final moments of a 33-7 win vs. Northern Illinois in 2018. The other two were by Miami of Ohio in 2019.

And the opposition in this five-game stretch hasn’t been totally cream-puffy. In 2017, Wyoming came into Kinnick with a quarterback named Josh Allen – yes, the guy who has been a record-setter for the Buffalo Bills – and went down, 24-3, as Allen threw three interceptions and was sacked three times.

In 2021, a top-20 opponent in Indiana showed up to Kinnick behind highly acclaimed QB Michael Penix Jr., who threw not one but two pick-six touchdowns to Iowa cornerback Riley Moss in a 34-6 Hawkeyes rout.

And even last year, a feisty South Dakota State squad that went on to roll to an FCS national championship could muster only a field goal and 120 yards and was swarmed for two safeties in Iowa’s suffocating 7-3 win.

Suffice it to say, the Hawkeyes' defense usually comes ready to play at a high level in Week 1.

“It starts in practice, everything we do. I could go down the line of all the defensive coaches," said veteran Iowa defensive end Joe Evans, who forced one of the safeties in last year's opener against the Jackrabbits. "We’re always giving 100% on the practice field, and that’s where it starts.”

Losing stalwarts on each level of the defense − including first-round NFL Draft picks Lukas Van Ness and Jack Campbell − remains a question for this team. But Parker's consistent system and the coaching from the likes of Kelvin Bell, Jay Niemann and Seth Wallace have the defense well-prepared.

“Coach Parker is just a great coach and he comes in with a great game plan," said sophomore safety Xavier Nwankpa. "It’s going out there with what he wants us to do, to go out there and execute and continue to make plays.”

Would it be better for Cade to sit on Saturday?

McNamara's 10-minute session with reporters was filled with uncertainty. Yes, he'd love to play on Saturday. Yes, he's done some practicing. No, he didn't offer insight on whether those higher than him in the program have made a decision on his status.

"That still comes down to what the trainers and doctors feel," McNamara said. "If they feel it’s safe for me to play, then I’m going to play."

Head coach Kirk Ferentz clarified that McNamara has been cleared medically but agreed that he would be "questionable" to play Saturday, a designation from his NFL days that means about 50/50.

"The thing we have to judge as we go along is how effective can he be?" Ferentz said. "Can he go out and perform in a way that's representative of the kind of player he is? He looked good in practice today. It's kind of day by day. We'll see how sore he is (Wednesday)."

The difficulty of this decision will likely never be revealed publicly. But on the inside, the dilemma makes sense. If this was the Big Ten Championship Game or a crucial late-season matchup, the urgency would be higher. Coaches and medical staff are likely discussing the risk/reward of trotting McNamara out there Saturday just three weeks after suffering an apparent quad-muscle injury. Maybe with another week, that muscle tissue is stronger, and there is more confidence that it will hold up for the long haul.

But re-tweak the injury with a scramble (as happened on the Kids' Day at Kinnick scrimmage Aug. 12), and then McNamara might be out another three weeks, a stretch that includes games at Iowa State (Sept. 9) and Penn State (Sept. 23). And then suddenly Iowa's big goals this season might be out the window.

If Iowa rolls the dice and sits McNamara, it'll still be a heavy favorite to prevail against Utah State with backup Deacon Hill. But the chance of an upset loss does certainly go up. McNamara has played in a College Football Playoff; Hill has never thrown a college pass. The good news is that Joe Labas has returned to practice, which gives Iowa more peace of mind if Hill starts and struggles.

"I know what (McNamara) wants to do. I know how he's wired," Ferentz said. "And that's part of our job, just to be smart about it. It's tricky.

"Is (playing him) going to knock him out for three weeks?"

McNamara shared that big-picture mentality with one of his quotes Tuesday.

“My intention and my goal is to play as many games as I possibly can," McNamara said. "Of course I want to be out there with my teammates. It (comes) down to what the coaches feel and how the medical staff feels.”

As many games as I possibly can. If sitting this week means his chances go up significantly to play 11 games plus the postseason, that is probably the best decision for the team.

'We stand with Noah'

One player who definitively won’t be on the field Saturday is defensive tackle Noah Shannon. And that’s a real bummer for the Hawkeyes, who widely respect Shannon’s leadership and his commitment to the team in deciding to return for a sixth-year senior season.

But Shannon has been handed a full-season suspension related to the NCAA's investigation into sports gambling. Ferentz said the suspension will be appealed. Last week, Ferentz said Shannon wagered on another sports team at Iowa (not football). Athletes who bet on their school's team could face lifetime suspensions under NCAA rules.

Evans had a powerful quote that showed how he is taking this news personally.

“It’s just a hard topic for me to touch on,” Evans said, “just because me and him actually had a talk … after the season in January about, ‘If you come back, then I’ll come back.’ It was kind of a package deal. For this to happen, it’s just terrible. But we’re definitely going to rally behind him.”

As Evans succinctly said Tuesday, "We stand with Noah.”

Ferentz on Tuesday said Shannon's appeal was ongoing and again urged common sense from the NCAA, with hopes the suspension would be reduced.

He indicated that the other two unnamed players who are facing multi-game suspensions would not appeal.

Deshaun Lee could play key role Saturday

A Cooper DeJean vs. Xavier Nwankpa battle was staged during spring practice about who could win the “Ball Hawks” competition of making the most splash plays in practice. DeJean ultimately won. (Splash plays are things like interceptions, pass breakups, fumble recoveries, force fumbles, etc.)

So who went to the top of the board in fall camp?

Neither.

The fall winner was second-string cornerback Deshaun Lee. The diminutive (5-foot-10, 187 pounds) redshirt freshman from Belleville, Michigan, could see a lot of time Saturday against Utah State’s spread attack.

“He was just flying around, making a bunch of plays,” Nwankpa said. “Really excited for him. He and TJ (Hall) were both making plays.”

DeJean did throw in an important caveat.

“I was hurt a little bit, too,” he grinned. (But he's back now.)

Lee flashed on Kids' Day at Kinnick with two interceptions, and he apparently finished strong and is in great standing for Week 1.

“They were testing him a little bit, and he was able to make those plays,” DeJean said. “I’m excited to see what he can do.”

There are a few gameday rule changes worth knowing about.

First, as was released last week, the Big Ten Conference will require institutions to provide a player-availability report at least two hours before kickoff. While this isn’t a full-fledged injury report like the NFL provides, it does offer clarity to the gambling (and interested) public.

"I have no problem with it at all. I think it's a good initiative," Ferentz said. "... I'm good with it."

Regarding McNamara, Ferentz said he would be named on the inactive list Saturday if he definitely isn't playing.

"If two hours before we know he's not going to play, we'll put it on there," Ferentz said. "We'll follow the rules."

Second, and maybe more notably, the game clock will no longer stop (except in the last two minutes of each half) when a team achieves a first down on a play that ends in bounds. This change, according to the NCAA’s rules committee, should shave between seven and eight plays from a normal game – the equivalent of close to 100 snaps a season. That should shorten games slightly, reduce injury risk and potentially bring scoring down just a little bit.

Let’s be honest, that could become a factor (eventually) in whether Iowa is able to average 25 points per game, one of two performance objectives outlined in the contract for offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz to keep his job. Iowa ran 772 plays in 13 games a year ago (59.4 per game) and averaged 18.2 points per game. In six years with Ferentz as OC, Iowa has averaged 65.2 snaps per game.

Even Circa Sports is interested in counting the snaps and points. On Monday, it launched a prop on its app (with a $1,000 limit) about whether Iowa averages over or under 25 points per game. The over had more “juice” at -160 odds, meaning a winning $80 bet would net $50 in profit. A winning $50 under bet (at +140) would net $70 in profit.

Hawkeyes columnist Chad Leistikow has covered sports for 28 years with The Des Moines Register, USA TODAY and Iowa City Press-Citizen. Follow @ChadLeistikow on Twitter.