What Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz said ahead of Utah State game

We've finally reached the opening week of the Iowa football season, which means a regular Tuesday press conference with Hawkeyes coach Kirk Ferentz.

Here's what stood out most from Ferentz's presser ahead of Iowa's season opener Saturday at 11 a.m. against Utah State.

Kirk Ferentz on Cade McNamara's latest injury status

"It's a strain, a muscle issue, a soft-tissue issue," Ferentz said. "He certainly started working at the end of last week, and he's been practicing. I can't put a percentage on where he's at right now. He's been cleared medically, that's the good news. So the thing we have to judge as we go along is how effective can he be? Can he go out and perform in a way that is representative of the kind of player he is? Looked good in practice today. It's kind of day-by-day. We'll see how sore he is tomorrow and see how he's feeling. We'd obviously love to have him out there, but we also want to make sure he can perform at a high level.

"Right now he is certainly (questionable). I know what he wants to do. I know how he's wired. And that's part of our job, just to be smart about it. It's tricky. It's always tricky."

Kirk Ferentz on the QB situation behind Cade McNamara, primarily top backup Deacon Hill

"Regarding Deacon, (we feel) a lot better than three weeks ago, two weeks ago or one week ago (that he can start if McNamara can't go)," Ferentz said. "And that's what camp is for, to watch guys improve. If there is a blessing when Cade was out, it gave him every opportunity to work a lot. And then Joe (Labas) just returned (to practice) at the end of last week. So it's good to get him back out there, and he looks good.

"It's not perfect, but I think it's a healthy situation right now."

Kirk Ferentz on Noah Shannon's suspension from the sports-betting probe

"Noah's appeal process is in process, and as I've said all along, we support him right now," Ferentz said. "No one is claiming he's not guilty of certain things. But really what the bottom line is we're hoping for reconsideration on this whole thing. I'm hoping when the committee looks at it, reasonable people will reconsider the punishment. Just anxious to see how that all turns out."

Kirk Ferentz on whether Iowa football's other suspended players from the gambling probe will appeal

"It hasn't been done yet," Ferentz said. "Talked to both guys about if they wanted to do that and if they wanted to go down that road, they can. I'm not sure either will."

Kirk Ferentz on the Big Ten's new mandatory gameday injury reports

"I have no problem with it at all," Ferentz said. "I think it's probably a good initiative. But that's really where players are. They're able to go, still some question or they're not able to go."

