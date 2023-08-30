A look at how Iowa football matches up with a rebuilt Utah State as 2023 season kicks off

IOWA CITY − While previewing Iowa's season-opening matchup with Utah State, Kirk Ferentz delivered a comical soundbite, though it appeared he wasn’t trying to do so.

“Their punter,” the Iowa head coach said, “is a good punter.”

Ferentz is correct. Utah State’s starting punter, Stephen Kotsanlee, averaged 43.4 yards per attempt last season, the sixth-best single-season punting average in school history.

The context of it, though, is what was amusing. This is an Iowa program so notorious for outstanding special teams play that there are shirts boasting “I cheer for the punter.” And now, here was Iowa's coach going out of his way to compliment the opposition’s punter.

What Iowa is going against at 11 a.m. Saturday (FS1), though, is far more complex than just a punter (though last season’s 7-3 opening win over South Dakota State might suggest otherwise).

Utah State is coming off a 6-7 overall record in 2022, including a 5-3 mark in the Mountain West Conference. The Aggies played in the SERVPRO First Responders Bowl, where they lost to Memphis 38-10.

But the current iteration of Utah State’s program looks vastly different than last season. Defensive coordinator Ephraim Banda and offensive coordinator Anthony Tucker both moved on from the program. Utah State lost 13 starters and brought in nearly 60 newcomers to the program, a startling number.

“We’re still figuring out who we are,” said Utah State head coach Blake Anderson, who added the title of offensive coordinator following the departure of Tucker. “A lot of unknowns. A lot of new bodies that haven’t played a college game, especially not in the environment we’re fixing to throw them into. So way more focused on us than we are on them (Iowa). We know they’re going to be as big a test as we’ve seen.”

Utah State's offense

Among the key departures was the Aggies’ leading rusher last season, Calvin Tyler Jr., who went for more than 1,000 yards on the ground in 2022. Last season’s leading receiver, Brian Cobbs, is gone, as well.

But Utah State returns quarterback Cooper Legas. The quarterback played in 10 games last season, including eight starts. He finished with 1,499 yards and 11 touchdowns through the air, to go along with 10 interceptions. He also rushed for 303 yards and two touchdowns.

Legas is accompanied by Robert Briggs Jr., the team’s third-leading rusher last season, along with returning receiver Terrell Vaughn, who was the team’s second-leading receiver last season. Kyle Cefalo was elevated to co-offensive coordinator. That unit, which has a mix of newcomers and returners, is staring down the challenge of facing an Iowa defense that is expected to again be elite.

“They really stick to base stuff, they just do it really well, which is what makes them so awesome every year,” Legas said about Iowa’s defense. “I’ve played defenses that confused me more as far as knowing where guys are gonna be and what their responsibilities are. But I think that they just do a really good job of not having any busts in coverage and being in the wrong place. And they have big, fast athletes that cover the field well.”

Utah State's defense

Defensively, Utah State lost five of its top six leading tacklers from last season. The defense will not only look different than last season from a personnel standpoint but also schematically. In February, Banda left Utah State for the Cleveland Browns, leading the Aggies to hire Joe Cauthen from Stephen F. Austin.

“It’s a different system,” defensive back Michael Anyanwu said of Utah State’s defense. “It’s more of a complex system. We try to be multiple, as Coach C (Cauthen) says, we’re multiple on defense. We give offenses a lot of different looks, a lot of different coverages, a lot of different disguises. So it’s different from last year. We were in press-man most of the time last year. And this year will be a lot of the same but we’ll have a lot of change-ups for offenses and they won’t expect it.”

Because of the roster and coaching staff turnover, there is uncertainty on Utah State’s side. But Iowa is dealing with some issues of its own. Quarterback Cade McNamara’s status for Saturday is still up in the air after taking an awkward fall during an open practice earlier in August. If McNamara isn’t able to play, that would likely leave Deacon Hill as the starter. And if not him, Joe Labas.

Saturday could reveal hints of Iowa's offensive development, or lack thereof, which has been a major storyline following a dreadful showing in 2022. But if Utah State’s defense throws Iowa off balance, McNamara is likely far more equipped to handle it than Hill, who hasn’t even attempted a pass in his college career. Still, you would think that Iowa would have enough power in the running game with Kaleb Johnson and Leshon Williams to get past the Aggies if McNamara is out.

"We're playing to win, and we're going to get the best guys out there," Ferentz said. "If Cade can play the best, he'll be out there. If he's not capable, then we'll go to the next guy, who would be Deacon right now, but we're playing everybody, and we're playing to win certainly."

Other storylines

While this Utah State team is unproven, one component of benefit is having Anderson. He took over the job at Utah State in late 2020, following a season in which the Aggies went 1-5. But in his first season at the helm, Anderson led Utah State to a remarkable turnaround in 2021 as the team posted an 11-3 overall record, including a Mountain West title and a win over Oregon State in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl.

“He's had success everywhere he's gone,” Ferentz said of Anderson.

There are some interesting storylines heading into this game. But regardless of who is available, Iowa needs to find a way to win this game. For a team with aspirations of making it to the Big Ten Championship Game this season, Saturday is an early barometer of how far Iowa has to go to reach that goal.

“It's a long season, and a lot of things can happen,” Ferentz said. “There's a lot of twists and turns, and the more you realize that and just appreciate that, the better off you'll be.”

