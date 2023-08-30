Kirk Ferentz offers Wednesday update on Cade McNamara’s availability against Utah State

IOWA CITY — Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz feels "optimistic" that Cade McNamara will play in the Hawkeyes' season opener against Utah State on Saturday, he told radio broadcaster Gary Dolphin on Wednesday.

"We'll take it right up to game time, but we're expecting him to play right now," Ferentz said. "If he can't go, we'll go with Deacon (Hill)."

McNamara is back practicing after suffering a leg injury during Kids' Day at Kinnick earlier in August. Speaking with reporters on Tuesday, Ferentz said that McNamara is medically cleared.

“What it boils down to is, can he play effectively?” Ferentz said Tuesday. “And then second thing is ... is that going to knock him out for three weeks if he does play? We have to be smart about that.”

McNamara met with reporters Tuesday, as well, and was noncommital about his status against Utah State.

“My intention and my goal is to play as many games as I possibly can,” McNamara said Tuesday. “And I mean, of course, I want to be out there with my teammates. ... It’s just kinda down to how the coaches feel and how the medical staff feels.”

On Tuesday, Ferentz agreed that "questionable" was a fair way to categorize McNamara's status heading into week one. Though still without certainty, Ferentz seemed to speak with slightly more optimism on Wednesday regarding McNamara's potential availability against Utah State.

"Based on what I've seen the last two days, I feel optimistic," Ferentz told Dolphin Wednesday, "but we'll have to see what happens."

