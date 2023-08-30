These former Iowa Hawkeyes will start the 2023 NFL season on active rosters

With the NFL's opening night barely a week away, all 32 teams are finalizing their rosters in preparation for the campaign ahead.

More than 25 former Hawkeyes will start the season on active rosters, many of whom were forgone conclusions to do so, but there were some surprises too. Two undrafted free agents are among those who suddenly have clarity for their football futures after no previous time on an active roster.

Here's a rundown of every former Iowa player on active rosters. Names are listed in alphabetical order by last name.

C.J. Beathard, Jacksonville Jaguars QB

Beathard is entering his sixth NFL season and third for the Jacksonville Jaguars after going to the San Francisco 49ers in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Beathard will be the top backup to Trevor Lawrence.

Dane Belton, New York Giants S

Belton is entering his second season after the New York Giants selected him in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The former Iowa safety appeared in 15 games last season with five starts and two interceptions.

Jack Campbell, Detroit Lions LB

Campbell put on a nice display in his first preseason after the Detroit Lions took him 18th overall in April. Expect Campbell to have a sizable role right away.

James Daniels, Pittsburgh Steelers OG

Daniels is entering his sixth NFL season and second with the Pittsburgh Steelers after the Chicago Bears took Daniels 39th overall in the 2018 NFL Draft. He started all 17 games last season with Pittsburgh.

A.J. Epenesa, Buffalo Bills DL

Epenesa is entering his fourth season after the Buffalo Bills selected him 54th overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. Epenesa made two starts last season and could see even more action this year.

Noah Fant, Seattle Seahawks TE

Fant is entering his fifth season and second with the Seattle Seahawks after coming over from the Denver Broncos in the Russell Wilson trade last offseason. Fant caught 50 passes for 486 yards and four touchdowns in his Seattle debut season.

Chauncey Golston, Dallas Cowboys DL

Golston is entering his third season after the Dallas Cowboys selected him in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Golston finished with 22 tackles in 15 games last year.

T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings TE

Hockenson is entering his fifth season and second with the Minnesota Vikings after being traded from the Detroit Lions in the middle of last season. Hockenson is closing in on 2,600 receiving yards for his career.

Amani Hooker, Tennessee Titans S

Hooker is entering his fifth season after the Tennessee Titans selected him in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Hooker has 179 tackles and six interceptions in his career.

Micah Hyde, Buffalo Bills S

Hyde is entering his 11th NFL season and seventh with the Buffalo Bills after spending his first four years in Green Bay. Hyde has started every game he's played in the last five seasons.

Alaric Jackson, Los Angeles Rams, OT

Jackson is entering his third season after signing with the Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted free agent ahead of the 2021 season. Jackson appeared in eight games with six starts last year.

Josey Jewell, Denver Broncos LB

Jewell is entering his sixth season after the Denver Broncos selected him in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Jewell piled up 128 tackles over 13 starts last year.

Desmond King, Pittsburgh Steelers CB

After the Houston Texans cut King earlier in the week, the Pittsburgh Steelers scooped up the veteran cornerback ahead of his seventh NFL season. King is now on his fourth team after spending time with the Los Angeles Chargers, Tennessee Titans and Houston.

George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers TE

The most productive former Hawkeye in the league right now, Kittle is entering his seventh season after the San Francisco 49ers selected him in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Kittle has been a Pro Bowler each of the last two years and four times overall.

Casey Kreiter, New York Giants LS

Kreiter is entering his eighth season and fourth with the New York Giants after spending his first four years with the Denver Broncos.

Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions TE

LaPorta appears ready for his rookie campaign after a productive preseason. The Detroit Lions made LaPorta the 12th tight end drafted under Ferentz back in April.

Tyler Linderbaum, Baltimore Ravens C

Linderbaum is entering his second season after the Baltimore Ravens selected him 25th overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. Linderbaum started all 17 games as a rookie.

Riley Moss, Denver Broncos CB

Moss is expected to see some level of action in the Denver secondary after the Broncos made him a third-round selection in April.

Anthony Nelson, Tampa Bay Buccaneers LB

Nelson is entering his fifth season after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected him in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Nelson made eight starts while appearing in all 17 games last year.

Matt Nelson, Detroit Lions OT

Nelson is entering his fourth season after the Detroit Lions signed him as an undrafted free agent ahead of the 2020 season. The position change has been good for Nelson, who was a defensive lineman at Iowa.

Kaevon Merriweather, Tampa Bay Buccaneers S

One of the two UDFAs on this list to make an active roster for the first time, Merriweather had eight tackles, a fumble recovery and a pass defended in three preseason games with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Nick Niemann, Los Angeles Chargers LB

Niemann is entering his third season after the Los Angeles Chargers selected him in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He'll provide linebacker depth.

Riley Reiff, New England Patriots OT

Reiff is entering his 12th season and first with the New England Patriots after spending time with the Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, Cincinnati Bengals and Chicago Bears over the years. Reiff is on his fourth team in four years and could begin this season on short-term IR with a lower-body injury.

Brandon Scherff, Jacksonville Jaguars OG

Scherff is entering his ninth season and second with the Jacksonville Jaguars after spending his first seven years in Washington. Scherff has made 106 career starts.

Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Carolina Panthers WR

After a stellar preseason with the Kansas City Chiefs, Smith-Marsette was shipped to the Carolina Panthers for a larger opportunity. Carolina will be Smith-Marsette's fourth team since going in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Geno Stone, Baltimore Ravens S

Stone is entering his fourth season after the Baltimore Ravens took him in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Stone appeared in every game last year with seven starts.

Lukas Van Ness, Green Bay Packers LB

The man they call Hercules looks primed for his rookie season after the Green Bay Packers selected him 13th overall in April.

Zach VanValkenburg, Los Angeles Rams LB

After spending time on the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Rams practice squads last season, VanValkenburg made the Rams' active roster following a nice preseason with 11 tackles. This is VanValkenburg's first stint on an active roster since signing with the Raiders as a UDFA last season.

Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers OT

Wirfs is entering his fourth season after the Tampa Buccaneers selected him 13th overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. Wirfs will look to anchor an offensive line that adjusting to a new quarterback.

Dargan Southard is a sports trending reporter and covers Iowa athletics for the Des Moines Register and HawkCentral.com. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.