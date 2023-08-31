Cade McNamara injury update: Latest news, status of Iowa QB ahead of 2023 season opener

Iowa may have to begin its 2023 college football season without one of its biggest offseason additions.

Hawkeyes quarterback Cade McNamara is questionable for his team’s season opener Saturday against Utah State at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City as he nurses what is reported to be a quad injury in his right leg.

The senior signal-caller, who transferred to Iowa from Michigan in December, suffered the injury on Aug. 12. He fell awkwardly, chest first, on a scramble during Kids’ Day at Kinnick, an annual open practice followed by an autograph and photo session for young fans in attendance.

McNamara has been medically cleared and returned to practice, but there has been no definitive word on whether he’ll take the field against Utah State.

Cade McNamara latest news, injury status

McNamara was vague when discussing the subject with reporters on Tuesday.

“My intention and my goal is to play as many games as I possibly can,” he said. “And I mean, of course, I want to be out there with my teammates. ... It’s just kinda down to how the coaches feel and how the medical staff feels.”

ESPN's Pete Thamel reported Thursday that there's "an expectation" McNamara will play Saturday, but that Hawkeyes coaches "probably won't run him very much." The expectation of playing is built in part around McNamara's competitiveness and pain threshold, both of which Thamel said are "extremely high."

McNamara believed he had exercised the proper caution when trying to make a play in the scrimmage, even if it ended with him injured.

“I don’t know,” McNamara said when asked about the play. “I was just running and I just had a soft-tissue injury. I mean, it’s unfortunate, but I’ve been doing everything I can to prevent those kind of things.”

Will Iowa need McNamara against Utah State?

At least some of the question over whether McNamara returns has to do with whom the Hawkeyes are playing in Week 1.

Iowa is a 23-point favorite against Utah State, according to odds from BetMGM. The Aggies are coming off a disappointing 6-7 season in 2022 and were picked to finish eighth in the 12-team Mountain West in the league’s preseason poll.

Facing a sizable underdog at home could potentially compel Iowa coaches to give McNamara another week of rest and not risk exacerbating his injury. After all, a more difficult and important game awaits the following week: a Sept. 9 matchup at rival Iowa State in the annual Cy-Hawk Series.

“What it boils down to is, can he play effectively?” Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “And then second thing is ... is that going to knock him out for three weeks if he does play? We have to be smart about that.”

Iowa quarterback depth chart

Should McNamara sit out vs. Utah State, the Hawkeyes could turn to Deacon Hill, a 6-3, 258-pound transfer from Wisconsin. Hill played in one game for the Badgers last season, but did not attempt a pass.

Beyond Hill, Joe Labas is listed at the team’s No. 3 quarterback. Labas started at quarterback for Iowa in last season’s 21-0 victory against Kentucky in the Music City Bowl. In the win, Labas completed 14 of 24 passes for 139 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions while also running four times for 11 yards.

McNamara's impact on Iowa

The Hawkeyes were infamously inept on offensive last season.

Despite finishing 8-5 — its seventh consecutive full season with at least eight wins — Iowa averaged just 251.6 yards per game, the second-worst mark in the FBS, and 17.7 points per game (the ninth-worst mark). Those struggles were seen most prominently in the passing game, where the Hawkeyes averaged only 156.7 passing yards per game and had just seven passing touchdowns all season.

The addition of McNamara has the potential to cure some of those woes.

As a sophomore in 2021, the 6-1, 205-pound Reno, Nevada, native completed 64.2 percent of his passes for 2,576 yards, 15 touchdowns and six interceptions while helping guide Michigan to a Big Ten championship and the program’s first-ever College Football Playoff berth. The following season, he sustained a knee injury in a Sept. 17 win against UConn and didn’t play for the rest of the season. He underwent knee surgery in Nov. 2022.

At the very least, McNamara’s past production should represent an upgrade over what Iowa had at quarterback last season, when Spencer Petras completed only 55.9 percent of his passes for 1,725 yards, five touchdowns and five interceptions.

Whatever McNamara gives Iowa will have a pronounced say not only in how the team fares this season, particularly after it lost so many key defensive pieces from 2022, but also whether his offensive coordinator, Brian Ferentz, gets to keep his job. During the offseason, Ferentz, Kirk Ferentz's son, signed an amended one-year contract that, among other things, requires Iowa to average at least 25 points per game for him to return to a rolling two-year contract. That point total isn’t entirely on the offense to reach, as it also includes scoring plays from the defense and special teams.