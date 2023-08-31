Iowa football's top 10 greatest ugly wins under coach Kirk Ferentz

When it comes to winning games in whatever way possible, Iowa football has put on a multi-decade clinic under coach Kirk Ferentz. Although the Hawkeyes don't always take the prettiest path to victory, Iowa has shown it can thrive when points are at a premium.

How much the Hawkeyes light up the scoreboard will be a point of contention all year for several reasons, most notably Brian Ferentz's points-per-game contract stipulation that mandates Iowa averages 25 points per contest. Still, history shows the Hawkeyes' most successful seasons almost always include a tight, low-scoring thriller with few relaxing moments.

Could there be one Week 1 against Utah State? Cade McNamara's seemingly upward trend toward playing likely reduces that chance, though Iowa has made multiple season openers more intense than they appeared on paper in the past.

If not Saturday, then sometime down the line feels inevitable.

On that note, here are the top 10 "greatest ugly wins" of the Kirk Ferentz era, which began in the 1999 season. The rubric for these victories values low-scoring drama, importance to the season and overall magnitude of the win itself. The Hawkeyes headman referenced one of these extensively this week.

10. Sept. 20, 2003: Iowa 21, Arizona State 2

The No. 18 Hawkeyes cemented their 4-0 start with a strong top-25 win over the No. 16 Sun Devils. After giving up a first-quarter safety for a 2-0 deficit, Iowa scored the final 21 points on three touchdown passes from Nathan Chandler. It was far from the most consistent offensive showing, but the Hawkeyes' dominance shined all the same. Iowa picked up three more ranked wins that year en route to a 10-3 season.

9. Oct. 13, 2007: Iowa 10, Illinois 6

There weren't many bright spots in Iowa's 2007 season which included a four-game losing streak and a Western Michigan loss. But this Fighting Illini victory was definitely one of them. No. 18 Illinois took a 3-0 lead early in the first quarter, then scored three points the rest of the way. Iowa, meanwhile, pulled ahead for good on Jake Christensen's touchdown pass to Brandon Myers to end the third quarter, although it took Brett Greenwood's goal-line interception to complete the victory. Illinois ultimately reached the Rose Bowl despite the loss. The Hawkeyes finished 6-6 with one big upset.

8. Sept. 8, 2018: Iowa 13, Iowa State 3

Another game where Iowa was in a 3-0 first-quarter hole, only to hold the opponent scoreless the rest of the way. Two Miguel Recinos field goals gave the Hawkeyes a 6-3 lead going to the fourth, before a 30-yard Nate Stanley to Brandon Smith hookup set up Mekhi Sargent's short, game-clinching score. Iowa didn't reach 300 total yards. Iowa State didn't reach 200.

7. Sept. 13, 2008: Iowa 17, Iowa State 5

Another Cy-Hawk rock fight, this one sat in a 3-3 tie with a quarter to go before Iowa erupted for two late touchdowns. Andy Brodell's 81-yard punt return TD, which clinched the win with six minutes remaining, nearly accounted for more yards than quarterback Ricky Stanzi threw for on 14 attempts (5 completions, 95 yards, two interceptions). Three straight losses followed, but the Hawkeyes still finished 9-4.

6. Nov. 21, 2009: Iowa 12, Minnesota 0

Coming off two deflating weeks that saw Iowa lose its undefeated hopes, starting quarterback and two games by a combined 10 points, the Hawkeyes needed something positive against Minnesota. In a game that featured 17 combined punts, five third-down conversions on 33 attempts and just 171 total yards from the Hawkeyes, Iowa suffocated the Golden Gophers to reach 10 regular-season wins. Quarterback James Vandenberg rans things until the injured Ricky Stanzi returned for the Orange Bowl, which Iowa won over Georgia Tech.

5. Sept. 3, 2022: Iowa 7, South Dakota State 3

This win draws more vitriol from Iowa supporters than probably any other game on this list, and for good reason. This ugly sputter against the future FCS champion set the tone for a season full of offensive futility. Still, to win a game with seven points, on two safeties and a field goal, unlocked a rare Ferentz achievement badge that even Iowa fans likely didn't know existed.

4. Oct. 3, 2015: Iowa 10, Wisconsin 6

Critics everywhere loved to discuss who the 2015 Iowa team didn't face in the regular season. But against an eventual 10-win Wisconsin team ranked in the top 20, the Hawkeyes delivered one of their strongest road victories in recent memory. Quarterback C.J. Beathard finished an abysmal 9-for-21 passing for 77 yards but did manage to find George Kittle late in the second quarter for the only touchdown of the game.

While Iowa's two losses to end 2015 took some of the shine away, this was the Hawkeyes' most impressive victory in a most impressive season.

3. Nov. 12, 2016: Iowa 14, Michigan 13

On paper, Iowa had no business hanging with the No. 3 Wolverines. That's often, though, when the Hawkeyes are at their best. Keith Duncan's game-winning field goal erased a night full of offensive frustration, as Iowa mustered just 66 passing yards and overcame a late interception. A season that saw the Hawkeyes finish 8-5 despite cracking the top 15 earlier in the year had its lasting moment.

2. Sept. 5, 2009: Iowa 17, Northern Iowa 16

The game-ending action was wild enough, with Iowa needing two blocked field goals in the final seconds to avoid a massive stunner. But what unfolded after this survival effort is just as absurd. The fact Iowa turned this unnecessarily close call into a 9-0 start with an eventual Orange Bowl victory shows anything can happen in the world of college football.

1. Oct. 23, 2004: Iowa 6, Penn State 4

A clear-cut No. 1, and easy to see why Ferentz called it one of his favorite wins at Iowa on Tuesday. Not only are the unforgettable emotional elements there with Ferentz's father having died earlier in the week, but the action was magnificent even in its futility. Making two field goals while intentionally giving Penn State two of its four total points will go down as an all-time Ferentz moment.

Dargan Southard is a sports trending reporter and covers Iowa athletics for the Des Moines Register and HawkCentral.com. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.