Leistikow: A new chapter for Iowa's wide receivers, led by Diante Vines' life changes

IOWA CITY − Shortly after Iowa’s 21-0 win in the Music City Bowl, Diante Vines enjoyed one more night out with his buddies and then committed himself to a healthier lifestyle.

More vegetables. Asparagus has become the wide receiver's new favorite.

“I wasn’t too big of a veggie guy,” Vines said.

And he cut out vices like spicy nacho Doritos and alcohol.

“Completely quit drinking. Don’t put it near my lips,” he said. “I’m off that. I found it was no good for you. I just stay away from it. I feel better on the weekends.”

Vines clarified that he wasn’t a heavy drinker, but he didn’t like how he felt after a night out. Instead of going to the bars, he now stays home and plays video games. And with typical Vines outward confidence, he made sure to mention he’s easily the best gamer on the team – in Madden, Mortal Kombat or anything else.

"Whatever you want to play, I'll beat 'em all," he said.

Entering Year 4 with Iowa and at 22 years old with a chance to become a crucial player in the Hawkeyes’ embattled offense, Vines basically told himself enough is enough. Nobody harped on him to change. The self-overhaul became necessary, in his mind. He spends more time meditating and praying.

“I just buckled down and realized this is my dream, this is what I want to do,” Vines said. “So, I’ve got to make these sacrifices to be able to accomplish my dream.”

Vines’ first three years at Iowa were riddled with bad luck. He tore an Achilles tendon as a true freshman in 2020. He was a non-factor in 2021. Then he was starring in fall camp ahead of the 2022 season and broke his hand after trying to break his fall while making a touchdown catch. Vines missed the first six games of the season, then was sprinkled back into the fold and made his first 10 career catches (for a total of 94 yards). But an average of 13.4 receiving yards per game, with no catch longer than 15 yards, wasn’t the type of impact he envisioned.

That led to the lifestyle changes – which he's happy to show off.

During his interview, Vines flexed his right biceps muscle to emphasize how he’s different.

“You see that? I’ve got the muscles now. In the weight room a little bit more and the veggies,” said Vines, listed at 6 feet and 198 pounds. “It’s a good thing to get the veggies in you, eat a lot more protein, stuff like that. My body just feels better. I feel more refreshed, more energized.

“Cutting out the drinking, that’s been the biggest part for me. Drinking’s no good. Everyone out there, don’t drink too much.”

Vines’ reset is emblematic of Iowa’s wide-receivers room, which is completely reshaped from last year’s season opener vs. South Dakota State when only one scholarship receiver (Arland Bruce IV) was available.

Now, Iowa feels good about its top four in Vines (who has been predominantly playing the prime “X” spot), sixth-year senior Nico Ragaini (mostly playing the slot) and transfers Seth Anderson (Charleston Southern) and Kaleb Brown (Ohio State). Walk-on Alec Wick, who started last year’s season opener, is healthy after an injury but behind those top four.

Head coach Kirk Ferentz called receiver the most improved group on the team, along with the offensive line.

“I think we're in a little better situation right now,” Ferentz said. “You have a healthy Nico Ragaini. You have a healthy Diante Vines. Start with those two guys. Two pleasant surprises from the month of August are Seth Anderson (and) Kaleb (Brown).

“Both those guys have the potential to really improve and climb if they keep practicing like they have. … We're a lot further down the road than we were a year ago.”

Ragaini, 24, is in a similar situation as his Connecticut cohort Vines. Ragaini’s injury history has been rough since he had a 46-catch season in 2019, including a back injury in 2021 and a foot injury that slowed him for much of the 2022 season. That foot issue has cropped up again this offseason, but he’s back at practice and feeling good ahead of Saturday’s 11 a.m. opener vs. Utah State.

Ragaini said some care packages and notes from his mother, Josanna, lifted his spirits as he was sidelined during fall camp. About 25 Ragaini friends and family will be in attendance Saturday at Kinnick Stadium.

“Even mentally, for yourself, when you’re not healthy and having to play games, it kind of sucks,” Ragaini said. “But I’m feeling pretty good at this point. And I’m ready to show what we’ve got this Saturday.”

The ideal scenario for Iowa is to have Vines and Ragaini enjoy healthy, full seasons for the Hawkeyes and to have Anderson and Brown, two exciting youngsters, continue to ascend.

“We’re ready for the opportunity,” Ragaini said. “We’re ready to attack it.”

Think of it as the old guys feeling new again; and the new guys trying to get old fast.

“We have an idea what we want this offense to look like,” quarterback Cade McNamara added. “We know it’s Week 1, and we’re going to continue to get better as the season goes on. We’re a confident group, and I think we know we’re able to make a lot of things happen.”

Hawkeyes columnist Chad Leistikow has covered sports for 28 years with The Des Moines Register, USA TODAY and Iowa City Press-Citizen. Follow @ChadLeistikow on Twitter.