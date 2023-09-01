Leistikow's Iowa-Utah State prediction: A statement game for the offensive line?

IOWA CITY − Will Cade McNamara play or not? Kirk Ferentz sounded optimistic on his radio show Wednesday that McNamara would. But if he does play, will he be on a pitch count? If he doesn’t play after the game-time decision, how will Deacon Hill fare as Iowa's starting quarterback?

These are all valid questions for Hawkeye football’s 2023 season opener vs. Utah State, and none of these can be answered with full clarity outside of a few decision-makers. And even then, McNamara’s first game in nearly a year or Hill’s first-ever college passes will come with mystery.

But we can guarantee that somebody will take snaps, maybe multiple somebodys, and Iowa will be armed with a game plan to collect its 21st Week 1 win in the last 23 years and move on to next week’s Iowa State game with a 1-0 record.

An injury report of sorts, as newly mandated by the Big Ten Conference, comes out at around 9 a.m. Saturday, with kickoff at Kinnick Stadium (where temperatures will climb into the 90s) two hours later. The return of games means the return of text-group questions to formulate my game-day column. (If you’re not a text-group member, here is a reminder that it’s free for our valued subscribers … and what are you waiting for?)

The main topic of this entire season is the Brian Ferentz offense and how much it can be upgraded to complement what’s expected to be elite Iowa units on defense and special teams. So, naturally, your questions reflected that. Here are three popular topics you wanted to explore entering this matchup with the Aggies.

Sweeping declarations in Week 1 are usually irresponsible, but can this be categorized as a 'statement game' for the offensive line?

I was hoping somebody would ask about the O-line, and many of you did. From head coach Kirk Ferentz to offensive line coach George Barnett to the players, year-over-year development was the central focus for improvement. That didn’t happen a year ago, when the Hawkeyes averaged a woeful 2.9 yards per carry and had widespread troubles in pass protection and even quarterback-center exchanges. And after acquiring two fifth-year seniors via the NCAA transfer portal … Iowa’s listed first-team line has the same five names that started the Dec. 31 Music City Bowl, when the Hawkeyes offense scored one touchdown, went 0-for-11 on third down and averaged 2.8 yards per carry.

So … yeah, this is a statement game for the Iowa coaches more than anything. Ferentz’s O-line background and bullish comments on this group would fall flat with a lousy performance against a Utah State team that ranked 105th nationally in defense a year ago and brings back only five starters.

“I think we’ve grown a lot as a group,” center Logan Jones said. “There’s a lot of different pieces we’ve added. I’m excited, and I think everybody’s excited to go out there and play in a football game.”

Jones returns as a second-year center; Mason Richman will be back as a third-year left tackle who had knee surgery in the offseason and said Tuesday he’s feeling good and playing with comfort and confidence. From the Music City lineup, Connor Colby has flipped from left guard to right guard; Nick DeJong has moved inside from right tackle to left guard; and Gennings Dunker has floated from right guard to right tackle.

I’ll especially be watching Dunker on Saturday. The redshirt sophomore has immense strength (6-foot-5, 320 pounds) and is finally seeing rapid growth after years of health hiccups. Ferentz said the staff became intrigued in the spring, noticing that even when Dunker was doing things wrong, he could still be effective. “Hopefully he's doing more things right now than he was back then,” Ferentz said.

Dunker is a microcosm of this offensive line, which Ferentz has repeatedly said cannot be microwaved into an experienced one. If Dunker looks like a player, that’ll be a big first step in solving a right-tackle problem that’s persisted since Tristan Wirfs was a first-round NFL Draft pick. We need to see this line show sings of the 2020 line that pushed for 4.6 yards per carry … and not the ones that were painful to watch in 2021 and 2022.

What do you expect the run-pass mix to be? There are lots of mouths to feed with an improved receiving corps.

That is a good problem, one that will be interesting to see unfold. Among the four receivers on the two-deep, there are at least three deep threats – which is three more than last season – in a healthy Diante Vines, a proven FCS performer in Seth Anderson and athletic Ohio State transfer Kaleb Brown. Plus, a healthy Nico Ragaini offers a reliable route runner and catcher.

Therefore, I do expect whoever is at quarterback to take some home-run swings. But given the expected hot day and potential 14 mph winds, the Hawkeyes will most likely try to use their physical advantage and keep Utah State’s defense on the field as much as possible with a run-heavy game plan. I’ll suggest a satisfying final box score would feature something like 45 runs and 25 passes, with a lot of the throws going to tight ends Luke Lachey and Erick All … and perhaps the running backs, as Kaleb Johnson expressed a desire to become a bigger receiving threat. A 45-carry game for, say, 200-plus yards would be a solid statement from the offensive line, too.

What is the key stat that you will be following, excluding total points scored, to measure improvement of the offense compared to Week 1 from last year?

I’ll give you two: third-down conversions and red-zone touchdowns.

The Hawkeyes ranked 129th out of 131 FBS teams last fall with a pitiful 27.8% third-down conversion rate. The year before it was 110th (34.0%). Getting more third-and-short opportunities and having a quarterback who can complete nearly two-thirds of his passes (McNamara hit on 64.2% in 2021 for Michigan) should help. More third-down conversions can save play volume for the defense, too, and lead to more points.

Iowa’s ability to score red-zone touchdowns has been criminally awful the last two years: 128th out of 130 FBS teams in 2021 (40.4%) and 124th out of 131 in 2022 (44.4%). A good running game is the antidote for that. Punting may be winning (ha), but scoring field goals instead of touchdowns is a losing proposition in big games. Just go watch last year’s 9-6 loss at Illinois to be reminded of the perils of poor red-zone execution and play-calling.

The matchup:What Iowa is facing in a rebuilt Utah State team

Utah State (0-0) at Iowa (0-0)

Time, TV, line: 11 a.m. Saturday, Fox Sports 1, Iowa by 24 points

Where Utah State has the edge: With new coordinators on both sides of the ball and 59 newcomers to the roster, the element of surprise can serve as an advantage. It might be worth trying some deep shots against new pieces in Iowa's secondary.

Where Iowa has the edge: Even without Noah Shannon, the Hawkeyes' deep defensive line on a hot day can continuously rotate fresh bodies and force a lot of three-and-punts, which activates the punt-returning magic of Cooper DeJean.

Prediction: Iowa 31, Utah State 10. … If McNamara can give Iowa a solid two quarters of play (maybe go 10-for-13 for 140 yards) and depart healthy with a three-touchdown lead, that'd be about the perfect scenario. A boring second half in which a lot of Hawkeyes gain experience would be fine as a Cy-Hawk warm-up.

This weekend's other Big Ten games

(Note: Minnesota defeated Nebraska, 13-10, on Thursday night; all times CT)

Central Michigan (0-0) at Michigan State (0-0)

Time, TV, line: 6 p.m. Friday, FS1, Michigan State by 14

Prediction: Hawkeye fans will want to tune in to see whether Michigan State has a viable quarterback in either Noah Kim or Katin Houser. Keep an eye on running back Nathan Carter, a Connecticut transfer who is generating buzz. Michigan State 27, Central Michigan 10

East Carolina (0-0) at No. 2 Michigan (0-0)

Time, TV, line: 11 a.m. Saturday, Peacock, Michigan by 36

Prediction: Jim Harbaugh begins a three-game suspension, but Michigan can ride its dominant offensive line and quarterback J.J. McCarthy through a nonconference cakewalk. East Carolina played feisty a year ago against North Carolina State, Tulane and Cincinnati (and even won at BYU), so the Pirates have a chance to cover the spread. Michigan 48, East Carolina 14

Fresno State (0-0) at Purdue (0-0)

Time, TV, line: 11 a.m. Saturday, BTN, Purdue by 4½

Prediction: A dangerous opener in the Ryan Walters era, as Jeff Tedford's Bulldogs won 10 games a year ago. Purdue's hopes center around Texas transfer Hudson Card, who might be one of the best quarterbacks in the Big Ten. Purdue 27, Fresno State 24

No. 4 Ohio State (0-0) at Indiana (0-0)

Time, TV, line: 2:30 p.m. Saturday, CBS, Ohio State by 30

Prediction: Welcome back, CBS Sports college football music! The Buckeyes have won the previous two series meetings in Bloomington by a combined 105-17. Even with a new starting quarterback in Kyle McCord, another blowout seems imminent against one of the two worst teams in the Big Ten. Ohio State 49, Indiana 14

Towson (0-0) at Maryland (0-0)

Time, TV, line: 2:30 p.m. Saturday, BTN, no line

Prediction: Maryland has scored 50-plus points in all six meetings vs. FCS opponents since 2012. The Terps often start seasons fast and end them on fumes. Taulia Tagovailoa should begin his all-Big Ten campaign with a huge, easy day. Maryland 56, Towson 17

Buffalo (0-0) at No. 21 Wisconsin (0-0)

Time, TV, line: 2:30 p.m. Saturday, FS1, Wisconsin by 27½

Prediction: The Great Experiment begins, as the Luke Fickell era brings the Air Raid to Madison. Expect plenty of run calls with the terrific Braelon Allen, too, but this is a good chance for SMU transfer Tanner Mordecai and the passing game to demonstrate where this offense is at. Wisconsin 42, Buffalo 13

Toledo (0-0) at Illinois (0-0)

Time, TV, line: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, BTN, Illinois by 9½

Prediction: Bret Bielema is going with Ole Miss transfer Luke Altmyer at quarterback, and the opener is a big test with the preseason MAC favorites coming to town. Toledo has a great secondary but Illinois will keep this game centered on its strength in the trenches. Illinois 23, Toledo 17

West Virginia (0-0) at No. 7 Penn State (0-0)

Time, TV, line: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, NBC, Penn State by 20½

Prediction: Penn State lost one of its starting offensive lineman to a medical retirement Wednesday, an ominous start to a season it hopes to be challenging for a College Football Playoff berth. This prime-time spot will provide a window into how ready quarterback Drew Allar is to take the reins. Penn State 34, West Virginia 10

Northwestern (0-0) at Rutgers (0-0)

Time, TV, line: 11 a.m. Sunday, CBS, Rutgers by 6½

Prediction: Nobody believes in Northwestern this season after the July firing of Pat Fitzgerald. But Rutgers' home environment is hardly imposing. The Cats have an advantage at quarterback with Cincinnati transfer Ben Bryant, and, hey, they won their opener last year (vs. Nebraska) before losing 11 in a row. Northwestern 19, Rutgers 17

Hawkeyes columnist Chad Leistikow has covered sports for 28 years with The Des Moines Register, USA TODAY and Iowa City Press-Citizen. Follow @ChadLeistikow on Twitter.