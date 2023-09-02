Iowa football's offense is still a work in progress. But there were flashes of potential.

IOWA CITY — It took Iowa all of 42 seconds Saturday to match its point total from the 2022 season opener.

On the second offensive play of the game, quarterback Cade McNamara hit Seth Anderson in the end zone for a touchdown. And then, later in the first quarter, Iowa did it again. McNamara found fellow Michigan transfer Erick All for a touchdown on fourth and goal.

For two drives, Iowa’s offense was so much of what it hadn’t been last season. But it didn’t last. The Hawkeyes didn't score another touchdown until the 4th quarter.

Iowa never really shut the door on an overmatched Utah State team, but the Hawkeyes still got away with a 24-14 win, starting the 2023 campaign with a W in the ledger.

The Hawkeyes’ offense was not bad, nor did it light the field on fire. It might be easy for fans to let past frustrations seep into the perception of Saturday’s performance. But Iowa’s offense showed glimpses of potential. If Saturday proves to be the foundation for what the Hawkeyes will build on, it's a decent starting point.

“To be honest, I’m kind of excited that we were able to see some adversity for the first time,” McNamara said. “I didn’t want it to be a cakewalk and for us to just see a bunch of success. That’s important for us as a new group.”

Iowa’s offense, it seems, is already far ahead of where it was at this point last season. It took the Hawkeyes until the second week of the 2022 season to score a touchdown. It took just two offensive plays on Saturday.

Iowa’s offense struggled so much in 2022 that it was not only a local story but also a national one. Iowa scored 14 or fewer points in six of 13 games last season. The offense buckled under the weight of an injury-riddled unit, an underperforming offensive line, a struggling quarterback and a ridiculed offensive coordinator. That the Hawkeyes still managed to win eight games was a testament to its defensive dominance.

Ahead of the 2023 season, drastic changes to Iowa’s offense were needed. And the program did make big changes in terms of personnel. The headlining addition was McNamara, who once led Michigan to a College Football Playoff semifinal appearance, injecting much-needed life surrounding a unit that so badly needed it.

Along with McNamara, Iowa landed notable offensive transfers in All, Anderson and Kaleb Brown (Ohio State). The Hawkeyes also brought back tight end Luke Lachey, running back Kaleb Johnson and receivers Diante Vines and Nico Ragaini. Despite what happened in 2022, the mix of newcomers and returners brought cautious optimism.

On Saturday, Iowa showed flashes of what it can become. McNamara finished the game 17-30 for 191 yards and two touchdowns. Anderson and All, also both playing their first game as a Hawkeye, caught touchdown passes. Lachey had seven receptions for 73 yards, including a few opportunistic catches in a 4th-quarter drive to set up an eventual Johnson touchdown. Perhaps most impressive were those first two offensive drives of the game.

“It was just a high level of execution,” McNamara said of those two drives. “Every guy on the team was doing (their) job. And when this offense is hitting on all cylinders that’s the product.”

This isn’t to paint an overly rosy picture of what happened Saturday. Iowa had obvious pitfalls. After those first two touchdown-scoring offensive drives of the game, Iowa rattled off a streak of underwhelming possessions, lacking rhythm in a major way.

Turnover on downs

Punt

Punt

Made field goal

Punt

Punt

“Seemed like we missed on a couple plays that were potentially going to be pretty good for us,” Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “And if you can hit those, that’s how you create momentum and that’s how you get things falling a little bit. And when you don’t, it’s kind of a thump. Here we go, we’re punting the ball.”

Iowa’s offensive line, one of the big storylines within that unit, was mediocre against a non-power five program. Iowa failed to rush for 100 yards, with its leading rusher, Johnson, tallying just 63 yards. Iowa was actually outgained by Utah State in total yards, passing yards and rushing yards.

“I felt like we needed to be better at finishing our blocks,” Lachey said. “We did a good job, but we can always work on it and improve on finishing those blocks.”

This is an offense that is still building chemistry. It’s worth noting that McNamara hadn’t played a meaningful snap of football in almost a year after his 2022 was cut short due to knee surgery. He’s also missed time leading up to the 2023 season due to an unrelated leg injury he suffered at Kids’ Day at Kinnick in August.

Iowa also showed some variety on offense. Six Hawkeyes made catches on Saturday and that’s without Brown and Vines recording a reception. If they are able to stay healthy, there is good reason to believe that the Hawkeyes have more capable playmakers than last season.

Looking at Saturday with a glass-is-half-full point of view hinges on the notion that this unit will improve. Is Saturday truly the base on which Iowa is going to launch itself upward? Or is this the start of a string of inconsistent performances? The offensive line, which could ultimately determine the fate of the unit, is chiefly among those needing to answer these questions.

If we're having this same conversation in game six of the season, then there's a problem. But right now, showing traces of a capable offense is progress.

“The most critical thing is that there’s going to be a lot of good teaching things from this ball game,” Ferentz said, speaking generally about his team’s performance. “... Some things we’re going to have to get cleaned up, certainly. That’s going to be the challenge this week.”

