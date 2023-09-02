Five numbers that told the story of Iowa football's win over Utah State

IOWA CITY — It was far from a glamorous Iowa win, as has been the case repeatedly in season openers over the years. But there weren't really any serious upset vibes Saturday afternoon in Kinnick Stadium.

The Hawkeyes' 24-14 win over Utah State was full of noteworthy numbers — from the offensive output to the defensive success to everything in between.

Here are five figures that told the story of Iowa's win.

8 ... as in eight consecutive quarters Iowa went without allowing a touchdown

And it was nearly nine quarters until Iowa's second-team defense yielded a 16-yard touchdown pass to Terrell Vaughn with 96 seconds remaining. This run of defensive dominance can be appreciated all the same, though.

The final quarter of last season's Nebraska loss, plus the Music City Bowl shutout and the first three quarters Saturday saw the Hawkeyes prevent all end-zone celebrations. Utah State didn't stop the streak until its 12th possession, after punting six times in its first 10 drives.

Granted, it's just Week 1 and tougher foes lie ahead. But Iowa answered any immediate concerns about whether a defensive dropoff might materialize.

208 ... as in Iowa's final 11 possessions covered just 208 yards

While that may not seem like a futile figure, Iowa's first two possessions accounted for 114 yards — both touchdowns. The sputters that followed saw the Hawkeyes produce just 10 points after their initial 14, with seven points over their final 10 possessions.

It's clear there's still offensive room to grow, and quarterback Cade McNamara said as much postgame. For now, the inconsistency can be chalked up to Week 1 woes.

7 ... as in a career-high seven catches for tight end Luke Lachey

The Iowa tight end carries significant expectations into this season, and he delivered right out of the gate with the second seven-catch game of his career. He also led the team with 73 receiving yards.

Lachey ignited Iowa's lone second-half touchdown drive, hauling in a 31-yard backpedaling grab before following that up with a 15-yard reception on third-and-11. Those two grabs came early in the fourth quarter and set up Kaleb Johnson's eventual 3-yard touchdown run. That handed Iowa a 24-6 cushion with 10 minutes remaining.

Iowa's offense still has questions to answers. Lachey's reliability isn't one of them.

32 ... as in 32 years ago was the last time Iowa opened the season with a touchdown pass

Matt Rodgers to Danan Hughes against Hawaii in 1991 was the last time an Iowa season-opening drive ended with a TD pass. That is until McNamara dropped a 36-yard pass into Seth Anderson's waiting arms 42 seconds in.

The fact that no season in the Kirk Ferentz era opened with a touchdown pass until this one is a bit bonkers. The Hawkeyes' swift start was undoubtedly the biggest offensive positive.

16 ... as in a career-high 15 tackles from Jay Higgins

The departures of Jack Campbell and Seth Benson could've created a massive void in the middle of Iowa's defense. Higgins seems determined to not let any drop-off happen.

Eleven of Higgins' team-high 16 tackles were solo, as he and the rest of Phil Parker's unit made it difficult for Utah State to generate anything consistent. Higgins appears to be a nice veteran anchor in the middle.

Dargan Southard is a sports trending reporter and covers Iowa athletics for the Des Moines Register and HawkCentral.com. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.