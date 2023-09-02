Leistikow: Cade McNamara impresses for Iowa, but he might be on injury watch all season

IOWA CITY − Football can be a riveting game of emotions.

And Week 1 at any level can bring a flood of emotional highs and lows. Iowa’s 24-14 opening victory against Utah State at Kinnick Stadium had plenty of both.

That was apparent for even one of the most experienced players Saturday on Duke Slater Field.

Fifth-year senior quarterback Cade McNamara, the Michigan transfer and focal point of the Hawkeyes’ 2023 potential, couldn’t have begun his Hawkeye career on a higher note, with his first pass in black and gold going for a 36-yard touchdown, just 42 seconds into the season.

But McNamara would also be reminded of his struggles to return to full health. He exited with about 8½ minutes left in the game and Iowa leading, 24-6. It was a coach’s decision to try to rest the player who was hobbling a bit in the third quarter after awkwardly scrambling from a sack attempt.

The past three weeks, McNamara tried to get healthy for the opener after a quad-muscle injury suffered in a practice. Now he’s got less than a week to get ready for the next one, Saturday at Iowa State.

"That’s part of the healing process,” McNamara would say afterward. “When you have a soft-tissue injury, I’ve got to battle through these things.”

Before we get too far into what’s next − and I know there’s already a lot of worry out there about the run game, the offensive line and whether McNamara can stay healthy for 12 weeks − let’s take a look at Saturday’s body of work by QB1.

McNamara was impressive. He was calm in the pocket, executing makeable throws. His final numbers weren’t eye-popping – 17-for-30 for 191 yards and two touchdowns – but he made smart decisions. McNamara converted two third-down throws in the first quarter, both with minimal effort – an 18-yard screen to Jaziun Patterson on third-and-15, then a 10-yard flare to Leshon Williams on third-and-4.

Iowa was one of the worst third-down offenses in the country last season. On Saturday, McNamara was 9-for-12 on third and fourth down for 118 yards with a 133.3 passer rating, according to Pro Football Focus.

“He did a good job,” head coach Kirk Ferentz said. “He seemed comfortable with things. You can tell he is a guy who has played, because the conversations going back and forth are pretty good.”

McNamara wasn’t sugar-coating Iowa's 284 total yards and 24 points afterward. After Iowa scored 14 points on its first two drives, it mustered three on the next six.

“I’m kind of excited that we were able to see some adversity for the first time," McNamara said. "I didn’t want it to be just a cakewalk and for us to see a bunch of success. It’s important for us … to deal with situations like that.”

Dropped passes contributed to the lull. McNamara threw a gem of a back-shoulder ball to Nico Ragaini late in the second quarter on third-and-5 from the 17. Ragaini failed to make the TD catch. The drive continued on a penalty, and Williams flatly dropped a certain TD on third-and-goal from the 2. Iowa settled for three points and a 17-3 halftime lead instead of 21-3.

“We missed on a couple of plays that were potentially going to be pretty good for us,” Ferentz said. “If you can hit those, that's how you create momentum. That's how you get things flowing a little bit.”

When Iowa got the ball back, up 17-6 to start the fourth quarter after the stall, a fiery sideline speech from left tackle Mason Richman got the Hawkeyes juiced up again.

Like I said, game of emotions.

McNamara subsequently willed the Hawkeyes on a 10-play, 68-yard touchdown drive while battling through his quad injury. A gorgeous 31-yard toss to Luke Lachey on third-and-12, that only his teammate could catch, was the centerpiece. Three plays later, in the face of two Aggies pressuring him, McNamara flung a 15-yarder to Lachey to convert a third-and-11.

Five plays later, Kaleb Johnson ran into the end zone from 3 yards out. That marked McNamara's final play.

“That was the biggest drive of the game,” McNamara said. “From an offensive standpoint, with our back against the wall a little bit, we knew we had to execute that drive. It didn’t come easy.

"They were bringing the house on a couple plays and we answered. That showed us what the offense is about and what we can do.”

So, what now?

If McNamara can stay healthy, Iowa has a quarterback who can really lead them. His moxie and charisma are reminiscent of former Hawkeye C.J. Beathard, who famously led Iowa to a 12-0 regular season in 2015 – and played through a midsection injury week to week.

Ferentz referenced how Beathard barely made it to the field against Northwestern in the middle of that season but played pretty well that day in a 40-10 win. After an off week, Beathard was feeling a little better. By early November, Beathard was leaping over a huge pile of humanity for a memorable touchdown at Indiana as Iowa improved to 9-0.

That is where we are with McNamara. His quad injury will be week-to-week. Don’t count on him being 100% this season. Just hope he doesn't get a lot worse.

“The one thing about I know about Cade … he’s an extremely mentally tough guy and extremely competitive,” Ferentz said. “If he can play effectively and lead our team, we’re all for it.”

Remember, because of injuries, McNamara had thrown only 25 game passes in the last 20 months before Saturday. He was just getting warmed up, too.

It’s unfortunate and a little scary that we’re already talking about a less-than-100% quarterback carrying Iowa’s hopes. The limited glimpses of backup Deacon Hill in the past three weeks aren't inspiring.

Best-case scenario, McNamara (voted a team captain) is the type of inspiring figure Beathard was in 2015, leading Iowa to clutch win after clutch win.

Back to emotions. No need to worry about whether he’ll be ready in Ames.

One of his best buddies, defensive end Joe Evans, is from Ames. McNamara’s ears have been filled with stories about the Cy-Hawk game.

“I know,” McNamara said, “how much this game means to us.”

Hawkeyes columnist Chad Leistikow has covered sports for 28 years with The Des Moines Register, USA TODAY and Iowa City Press-Citizen. Follow @ChadLeistikow on Twitter.