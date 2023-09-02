Leistikow's 4 thoughts off Iowa's 24-14 win over Utah State: Portal payoff in opener

IOWA CITY − Like all offensive coordinators, Brian Ferentz comes to gamedays with a script of early plays that have been well-rehearsed and, ideally, perfected. These should be plays he feels very good about, with hopes to strike early and put his team in control.

So, it was notable that on the second snap of his high-spotlight 2023 season, Ferentz sent in a deep shot − from one transfer player to another.

Quarterback Cade McNamara, from Michigan, hooked up with wide receiver Seth Anderson, from Charleston Southern, for a 36-yard touchdown just 42 seconds into Iowa football’s 2023 season.

No. 6 (Anderson) got six.

The Hawkeyes hardly breezed through Saturday's game at Kinnick Stadium but never trailed in a 24-14 victory against Utah State before a sold-out, sun-soaked crowd of 69,250. The Aggies scored eight very late points in a hurry against Iowa's second-team defense.

“We had the exact look we wanted," McNamara said of his first throw as a Hawkeye. "To be honest, I was kind of surprised that play was called that early. I was expecting maybe a play-action or something, but when Brian called it, and we got the look that we wanted, I was just so fired up to be able to hit that.”

Added Anderson: “When it was called, I knew it was a touchdown.”

Anderson put a double move on his defender and left him in the dust. All he had to do then was haul in a perfectly thrown pass. He did, and it upheld a video review after he fell to the ground while making the catch.

Even for the confident Anderson, such an early impact was eye-opening.

“I knew I was going to be scoring touchdowns (here), but that was pretty quick,” Anderson said. “I’ll take it.”

The son of former NFL wide receiver Willie "Flipper" Anderson not only had his first TD catch as a Hawkeye, he shared the nickname he's acquired here.

"Nico (Ragaini) calls me, 'Big Flip'," Anderson cracked.

In Ferentz’s “Drive for 325” points in 13 games to secure a two-year contract extension, this served as an opening statement, that maybe would set a different tone. After all, Iowa didn’t score any touchdowns in its first game of 2022 and only one in the second.

The first shot of the season also served as a bit of validation for the hard work done in the NCAA transfer portal. From head coach Kirk Ferentz to recruiting director Tyler Barnes to Iowa SWARM CEO Brad Heinrichs, the acquisitions to reshape the Hawkeyes’ beleaguered offense were on full display. Raise a glass of SWARM Golden Ale (an Exile-brewed, Heinrichs' brainchild that helped send $75,000 to the collective in August alone) to all of those guys and everyone else who made the portal an offseason priority. Without the transfers, Iowa would have had a much tougher time against its Mountain West Conference visitor.

McNamara and Anderson were two of Iowa's first portal pickups in the winter. Another early get, tight end Erick All (also of Michigan and McNamara’s buddy), fittingly recorded Iowa’s second touchdown of the 2023 season – a nice 3-yard catch in traffic on fourth-and-goal from McNamara … on Iowa’s second drive of the season.

“The amount of joy we both had when that happened ...," McNamara said. "It was a lot different than we practiced it. He got caught up on the line a little bit. They were bringing a lot of pressure today, so he was able to clear out there for me. All I had to do was just put an easy ball on him.”

McNamara was sharp but appeared to re-tweak his quad-muscle injury with 4:28 left in the third quarter while evading pressure. He met with trainers but they kept him in the game initially, even though Deacon Hill feverishly took warmup snaps and throws on the sideline.

Officially questionable in the pregame injury report, McNamara's accuracy and decision-making were important for Iowa to have on the field. He showed composure in the pocket. He took very few chances as Iowa seized a 17-3 halftime lead. The Hawkeyes committed no turnovers, always a priority for a Ferentz-led team.

Back to the transfers ...

Kaleb Brown, a highly touted May pickup from Ohio State, got lots of time in Iowa’s wide receiver rotation (but didn't have a catch).

Miami of Ohio transfer Rusty Feth, also a summer arrival, chipped in as a rotational left guard behind veteran Nick DeJong.

Dordt University transfer Hayden Large, serving as Iowa’s No. 1 fullback, mowed down a poor Utah State defender on a 21-yard Kaleb Johnson gallop in the first quarter that set up All’s TD grab.

McNamara, though, was the centerpiece. He gutted through some pain to get Iowa to the finish line, leading an 11-play drive in the fourth quarter with two clutch throws to Luke Lachey (seven catches, 73 yards) to push the lead to 18 points. McNamara completed 13 of his first 17 throws and finished 17-for-30 for 191 yards.

Then, he ceded the reins to ... a Wisconsin transfer in Hill with 8:37 remaining. That went very poorly, with three possessions and no first downs. But as Kirk Ferentz saw it, at least Hill (1-for-3, 5 yards) got his first college game experience.

“X” rises again before getting sidelined.

The defense shouldn’t ever take a back seat when talking about Hawkeye football, but it’s probably taken for granted at times. Utah State’s fast-paced offense ran 31 plays in the first half and netted only 92 yards. Until the garbage-time drive, the Hawkeyes' bend-don't-break defense was on brand and mostly dominant.

Xavier Nwankpa, the sophomore from Pleasant Hill, made the first big defensive play of Iowa's season when he covered a ton of ground on a Cooper Legas throw over the middle and dove to make an impressive second-quarter interception. This was Nwankpa’s second career start, and he has an interception in both of them. (Nwankpa had a 54-yard interception-return touchdown in the Hawkeyes’ 21-0 Music City Bowl win against Kentucky as a true freshman.)

The latest theft by “X” was important. It was the game's only turnover. After Iowa’s offense stalled on three straight possessions, he set Iowa up at the Utah State 49-yard line. The Hawkeyes turned that into three points on a 25-yard Drew Stevens field goal, but they should have scored seven. Potential touchdowns were dropped on that drive by Nico Ragaini and Leshon Williams.

Nwankpa had to leave the game in the third quarter with cramping on a hot day. He did not return, but Ferentz said he would be fine going forward. Nwankpa was replaced by redshirt freshman Koen Entringer at safety.

Overall, the defense played an excellent game. Utah State gained more yards, 329-284, but a three-play, 70-yard drive that took only 31 seconds against the second-teamers was the biggest negative. Higgins nearly had one interception, and Deshaun Lee had another called back by an offsides penalty.

“I feel like we did a good job handling the tempo. These dudes were getting to the line of scrimmage," said Higgins, who had a team-high 16 tackles. "Usually teams get to the line of scrimmage to see what (formation) you are in. These guys get up to the line of scrimmage to run a play.

"Everybody got aligned. Everybody’s eyes were right. Obviously, there are some things to clean up. Obviously, a pick-six would have helped us. … It is the first time this group, this defense has played together. I am really proud of the guys."

The offensive line was mediocre. This is a concern.

One reporter on the sidelines tweeted a Utah State player remarking at halftime that the Hawkeyes “are a Big Ten team and they can’t run the ball.”

True, the run game was not as dominant as Iowa would have hoped on a hot day: Just 36 carries for 88 yards and an inability to put this game out of reach.

The first run of the day was a 3-yard gain for Johnson. Outside of a nicely executed jet sweep of 14 yards to Kaden Wetjen and the 21-yarder by Johnson (which count, obviously), Iowa netted just 26 first-half rushing yards on 16 carries. A fourth-and-1 run to Williams at Utah State's 29 was stuffed on Iowa's third possession.

Not great.

The Hawkeyes went with a seven-man rotation up front. The tackles (Mason Richman on the left, Gennings Dunker on the right) went the distance, as did the center (Logan Jones). Iowa's first two TD drives came with starters DeJong and Connor Colby at guard; the third came with Feth and Tyler Elsbury at guard.

Johnson couldn't get untracked. He finished with 19 carries for 63 yards, a 3.3 average, and one touchdown.

The pass protection seemed OK at first blush, and Kirk Ferentz affirmed that. McNamara was only sacked once and had enough time to make key throws.

"The thing we've improved the most on is our communication," Jones said. "... We're just all on the same page."

But the run game, which averaged just 2.92 yards a carry last year, is circled as a major concern heading into Cy-Hawk week.

Brian Ferentz often says a good offense needs to be able to run the football when everyone in the stadium knows you're going to run the football. The Hawkeyes rushed 13 times for only 11 yards in the fourth quarter.

Gambling suspensions allow Deshaun Lee to make first career start.

When the inactive list was revealed at 9 a.m. Saturday, the Hawkeyes listed seven players “out.” Three of those players were sidelined due to suspensions surrounding the sports gambling investigation. We already knew two-year starting defensive tackle Noah Shannon was out for the season after he bet on an Iowa game (not football), according to Kirk Ferentz. The other two players that Ferentz had said were serving “multi-game suspensions” are starting cornerback Jermari Harris and defensive end Chris Reames, the Register reported early Saturday.

Iowa did not officially name the reason why they were sidelined.

Harris was a considerable loss. He was a starter in 2021 before missing the 2022 season with injuries. He will also miss next week’s Iowa State game, Ferentz confirmed, but will be eligible to play vs. Western Michigan in Week 3. Reames is a deep reserve and not in the Hawkeyes’ immediate plans.

With Harris sidelined on a two-game suspension, that opened the door for Lee, a redshirt freshman from Belleville, Michigan, who had a fantastic fall camp, including two interceptions in the Kids' Day at Kinnick practice.

And Utah State went after Lee on its first two plays from scrimmage: Short passes to the left, Lee’s side of the field. He made a stick for a 3-yard gain, and the second play was stuffed for 2 yards, also by Lee. Welcome to the show, young man.

"I'm happy they did," Lee said. "Woke me up a little bit."

Lee confirmed he's been taking No. 1 reps the past few weeks, knowing Harris' status. He also shared that Harris has been coaching him up in practice. Pretty cool, since Lee might be vying to take Harris' job.

"He's always in my ear, telling me what he sees. He's been here four or five years, so he sees things I might not be able to see," Lee said.

He looked feisty in run support but did have a missed tackle on a third-and-long completion in the second quarter that resulted in a first down for Utah State, which clearly went his way instead of challenging preseason All-American cornerback Cooper DeJean.

Also “out” on Saturday for Iowa: Offensive lineman Beau Stephens, wide receivers Jacob Bostick and Reese Osgood, and cornerback Jamison Heinz. Placekicker Aaron Blom and wide receiver Jack Johnson, walk-ons who face criminal charges in the sports gambling probe, are no longer on the Iowa roster.

I know the gambling story has been a frustration for fans of the Hawkeyes, but honestly, the football-focused damage here could have been much worse. Shannon has plenty of backup at defensive tackle, and Harris will be back soon. This two-game suspension provided an opportunity for Lee to get some important experience. And it’s not out of the realm of possibility that Shannon could win his appeal and return at some point this season.

Hawkeyes columnist Chad Leistikow has covered sports for 28 years with The Des Moines Register, USA TODAY and Iowa City Press-Citizen. Follow @ChadLeistikow on Twitter.