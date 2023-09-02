Live updates: Iowa football hosts Utah State in 2023 season opener

We’ve made it to another Iowa football season, one that won’t lack intrigue or drama as the Hawkeyes embark on another journey.

Action kicks off a 11 a.m. against Utah State inside Kinnick Stadium, where Register reporters Chad Leistikow, Tyler Tachman and Dargan Southard are on site to bring you analysis and updates throughout the day.

Follow along here from pregame to postgame as HawkCentral brings you extensive coverage of Iowa’s 2023 season opener.

11:07 a.m. — Iowa 7, Utah State 0.

An all-portal hookup as Cade McNamara finds Seth Anderson wiiiiide open for a 36-yard TD. Great protection, great throw. Play stands on review.

11:05 a.m. — Kaleb Johnson scampers down the sideline, and we're off.

54-yard return with special teams coach LeVar Woods matching him step for step. The Cade McNamara era begins in plus territory.

10:31 a.m. — Looking like Deshaun Lee will get the start for Jermari Harris

Lee is running with the 1s right now. Just announced as the starter on the jumbotron. He had a couple interceptions at the Kids' Day scrimmage.

10:25 a.m. — Catch up on all of Hawk Central's Iowa football coverage from the week

9:45 a.m. — Cade McNamara looks decent warming up

9 a.m. — Iowa football’s first inactive list is out

By week’s end, the feeling was Iowa’s first Big Ten-mandated inactive list wouldn’t include Cade McNamara (quad). He is listed as questionable but is expected to start. There are still some noteworthy items here.

Defensive lineman Chris Reames and cornerback Jermari Harris are both inactive. As Chad has reported to his text-message group (free for subscribers), both are facing sports-gambling suspensions. There were two players facing "multi-game suspensions" aside from out-for-the-season defensive tackle Noah Shannon, according to head coach Kirk Ferentz, and those are the two. Harris is a starter, Reames is a non-contributor. Harris should be back Week 3 vs. Western Michigan, Chad is reporting.

In Harris' place, it'll be either sophomore TJ Hall or redshirt freshman Deshaun Lee who is likely to get the call at cornerback opposite Cooper DeJean. Deavin Hilson could also be in the mix as well.

Full inactive list

OUT: Jermari Harris, Noah Shannon, Chris Reames, Jacob Bostick, Reese Osgood, Beau Stephens, Jamison Heinz.

QUESTIONABLE: Cade McNamara, Jayden Montgomery.

