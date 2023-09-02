Podcast: What to make of Iowa football's success and stumbles in season-opening win over Utah State

While it wasn't the most glamorous Iowa football win, the Hawkeyes still had a productive formula in toppling Utah State at Kinnick Stadium. Two portal additions caught touchdown passes. Cade McNamara worked around his dinged-up quad, and the Iowa defense did its thing as expected. There are still concerns, though, especially the disappearance after a hot start. The Register's Chad Leistikow and Tyler Tachman break it all down live from Kinnick Stadium.

For a direct link to Saturday's podcast, click here.

To watch a livestream replay of Saturday's podcast, click here.

