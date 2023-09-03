After being patient, Iowa football's Jay Higgins, Luke Lachey look like foundational duo

Inside Lucas Oil Stadium, Luke Lachey wandered over to Jay Higgins.

Higgins was still sitting during his individual podium session at July’s Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis. Lachey, apparently, was finished. After answering numerous questions, this time Lachey was on the other side of the action, making his way to Higgins and asking about Iowa’s tight ends.

“They struggle, let’s be real,” Higgins said, flashing a smile. “These tight ends, they think they’re these big guys, you know? But they’re big cupcakes, you know? Lachey, he doesn’t want to get near a block. And don’t let me guard him. Don’t let me guard Luke. I mean, the guy won’t catch a pass all practice.”

Lachey returned the banter: “There’s nothing better (than) when Jay guards me.”

Higgins let out a laugh.

It was a lighthearted scene, yes. But it’s also possible to pull strings of larger symbolism.

Here were Higgins and Lachey, two players who waited their turn at Iowa, now being rewarded with helping represent Iowa football at Big Ten Media Days, among a select few essentially serving as faces of the program for that period in July. After being patient at Iowa, both were expected to take on starring roles this season.

To a certain extent, Iowa’s 24-14 Week 1 win over Utah State should be taken with a grain of salt. It was against an overmatched opponent really early in the season. With that being said, early returns indicate Higgins and Lachey could establish themselves as foundational pieces for the 2023 season.

On Saturday, Lachey led Iowa in receptions with seven and receiving yards with 73. Higgins was all over the field, recording 16 total tackles, more than double any other Hawkeye.

“Just trying to live up to the standard,” Higgins said after the game.

On opposite sides of the ball, Higgins and Lachey did just that.

That duo was part of Iowa’s 2020 recruiting class. While Lachey had a handful of power five programs give out offers for his talents, Higgins had just one. But both ended up at Iowa.

Both had limited roles in what proved to be an odd COVID-19-riddled 2020 season. In 2021 and 2022, each was overshadowed by other stars. Higgins was behind Jack Campbell and Seth Benson, who combined to make a brick wall in the middle of Iowa’s defense. Lachey mostly played a secondary role to standout Sam LaPorta, who ended up being a 2nd round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Even so, Higgins and Lachey made incremental improvements each season and proved to be capable of stepping up in due time. But with the modern landscape of college sports, it’s become rarer to see players stick around at one school for that chance.

But in spite of who was playing in front of them, Higgins and Lachey stayed at Iowa.

“I watched him work,” Roy Higgins III said about his son. “He never like cried. He never said he’s going to transfer. He worked his way and he waited patiently for his turn. And the reason he did that, I believe, is because of the values that me and his mother taught him. Be patient. You know what I mean? Keep working. Even if people don’t see you, do your job. Your time will come. Prepare yourself.”

For Higgins and Lachey, the doors to larger roles opened ahead of the 2023 season. Benson and Campbell moved on from the program, as did LaPorta.

Saturday was an encouraging sign that both are ready to fill those departures. Iowa’s defense did its job, keeping Utah State out of the end zone for the better part of the game. Higgins could’ve even added an interception to his stat line but wasn’t able to come up with it.

“I’m gonna lose sleep on it,” Higgins admitted after the game.

Iowa’s hot offensive start quickly hit a lull as the Hawkeyes failed to score a touchdown in the second and third quarters. But with Iowa only up by 11 points in the fourth quarter, Lachey helped set up an offensive breakthrough.

On a 3rd-and-12, in which Iowa was barrelling toward another punt, quarterback Cade McNamara lofted a pass to Lachey, who reached up and made an outstanding catch to keep the drive going. Then on a later 3rd-and-11, Lachey came up with another big grab to move the chains. It was originally called an incompletion on the field but was overturned after review.

“(It was) man-to-man and (I) got under it,” Lachey said. “I just need to finish with the ball in my hand. Not make it a mystery at the end there. I know I caught it so I just wanted to make sure we got the first down and keep the drive going.”

Lachey doesn’t get credit for the touchdown that Kaleb Johnson ran in later that drive, but he certainly played a huge role in making it happen. That score gave Iowa some much-needed breathing room. As a whole, Iowa’s offense was inconsistent but did show flashes of potential.

Lachey said of Iowa’s touchdown drive in the fourth quarter: “Just trying to continue through the whole game is what we’re gonna try to do. And we’re gonna learn from that.”

In a game where you can take some good and some bad, the performances of Lachey and Higgins were clearly part of the former. If Saturday is an accurate representation of what Lachey and Higgins can do on a consistent basis during 2023, their expected improvement is as advertised — or perhaps even better.

