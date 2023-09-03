Iowa football mailbag: Jay Higgins, O-line and more thoughts from the win over Utah State

IOWA CITY — In the aftermath of Iowa's season-opening 24-14 win over Utah State on Saturday, much of the focus was on the Hawkeyes' offense. That is understandable given how big of a storyline that has been heading into this season.

But there is much to discuss on the other side of the ball, too. So let's take a closer look at how the Hawkeye defense performed Saturday.

One of the standouts was Jay Higgins. The Iowa linebacker had 16 tackles, more than double the total of any other Hawkeye (Cooper DeJean was next with seven).

With the departures of Jack Campbell and Seth Benson, who had been stalwarts in the middle of the Iowa defense, there was the expectation that Higgins would help fill those gaps. Saturday was an encouraging sign.

"Just a tremendous young guy," Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said of Higgins. "Totally committed. So, yeah, we're counting on him. And the same thing with Nick (Jackson). For us to be good on defense, our linebackers, our safeties have to be good tacklers. And just really happy about Jay's play. Also his leadership is invaluable."

More:Iowa football's offense is still a work in progress. But there were flashes of potential.

More:Leistikow: Cade McNamara impresses for Iowa, but he might be on injury watch all season

Another notable performance was that of Deshaun Lee.

The Hawkeyes were already tasked with replacing Riley Moss, who is now in the NFL. There was hope that Jermari Harris would be able to play opposite of DeJean. But Harris was out Saturday and will miss the Week 2 matchup with Iowa State as well. That means, at least for the first two games, Iowa will have to look elsewhere.

Enter Lee, who did an admirable job in Harris' absence against Utah State. He was third on Iowa with six total tackles.

"It was impressive, his tackling and being where he should be to contain some of those things," Ferentz said. "Really maybe as good a story as there was today."

Is Xavier Nwankpa OK?

In short, yes.

Saturday's temperatures were toasty. Ferentz said Nwankpa was dealing with cramping.

"Nothing long-term," Ferentz said, "but it's where our guys have to be smart here the next 48 hours."

While we're on the subject, Nwankpa made a heck of an interception. Late in the first half, Nwankpa showed great instincts, jumping a route and diving for an interception. Saturday was his second career start at Iowa, with his first coming in the Music City Bowl last season. He recorded an interception in that game, as well.

With the loss of Kaevon Merriweather from last season's team, Nwankpa is expected to play a key role in Iowa's secondary alongside fellow safety Quinn Schulte. Saturday was a good start for the former Southeast Polk star.

Was Iowa's defensive performance cause for concern?

To be clear: Iowa's defensive performance on Saturday wasn't bad by any means. It's just the standard is so high that giving up 14 points to a non-Power 5 opponent might raise some eyebrows.

It's important to understand that Iowa lost some really important pieces from its defense last season. Notably, Campbell, Benson, Moss, Merriweather and Lukas Van Ness. Because the expectation is that Iowa's defense will reload pretty much every year, that the Hawkeyes lost so much production might've been slightly taken for granted.

On Saturday, Iowa allowed 329 total yards (Iowa's offense gained 284). The Hawkeyes forced only one turnover, the Nwankpa interception. But the lone touchdown given up by Iowa came late in the fourth quarter, meaning it held Utah State out of the end zone for most of the game. Iowa is playing without Noah Shannon, who is suspended for the season due to his involvement in the NCAA's gambling investigation. On top of that, Iowa was without Harris on Saturday.

Iowa's defense isn't at that elite 2022 level quite yet. Recall that South Dakota State scored just three points against Iowa in the 2022 season opener. Iowa then allowed 10 points to Iowa State the following game.

Iowa's defense was really, really good last season. With some roster turnover, it will take some time for this year's unit to show its true identity.

How do we feel about the O-line?

Within the important storyline of Iowa's offensive development is the state of its offensive line. That unit, which underperformed in 2022, was part of the reason Iowa's offense was as bad as it was.

Saturday felt like a great opportunity for the offensive line to impose itself and make a statement against a lesser opponent.

The results weren't exactly a resounding endorsement. Iowa failed to run for 100 yards. Kaleb Johnson was Iowa's leading rusher but managed just 63 yards on 19 carries. The failure to establish a run game was one of the more disappointing parts of Iowa's performance on Saturday.

"Sometimes it's just simple clean-up, too," Ferentz said. "One guy missing a block, and then all of a sudden we're using two guys on one. That's not a good thing. If you want to have a smooth run game, you can't do it."

As a good quarterback should, Cade McNamara backed up the effort of his offensive line.

"I think the offensive line really kept me protected today," McNamara said. "They did a really good job. A lot of those plays, I was still getting into my second hitch and there was still no one within three yards of me."

If Iowa's offensive line will improve off this showing, then perhaps concerns can be tempered. But Iowa's inability to push Utah State around in the run game raises questions. If they can't do it against Utah State, will they be able to against Penn State? Or Wisconsin?

Follow Tyler Tachman on Twitter @Tyler_T15, contact via email at ttachman@gannett.com