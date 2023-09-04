Leistikow's DVR Monday: How did Hawkeyes' offensive line fare vs. Utah State?

Kirk Ferentz knows the college football cliché that teams make their biggest improvements from Week 1 to Week 2 on the schedule, and he buys into that philosophy. That’s why the Iowa head coach was generally pleased with Saturday’s 24-14 win against Utah State but eager to get back into the classroom.

Turning the page means finding Iowa State next on the schedule. The Cyclones comfortably beat Northern Iowa, 30-9, but were pegged as early 3½-point underdogs against Ferentz’s Hawkeyes in this Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. contest at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.

What can Iowa get cleaned up to ensure a sixth straight win in Ames? Let’s dive into the film review.

What changed after the fast start?

The numbers don’t lie. The first 20% of the game offensively was great; the last 80% was mostly not.

Iowa gained 136 yards on its first 18 plays from scrimmage (7.6 yards per play), with a crisp variety in the pass and run game.

Iowa gained 148 yards on its final 51 plays (2.9 average).

The offensive line drew the most postgame scrutiny after the Hawkeyes’ run game managed just 2.4 yards a carry against a Utah State team that was missing its best defensive tackle. But how bad was it?

Truthfully, the pass protection was really good. Utah State cranked up the pressures as the game went on (more on that later) but the Hawkeyes were mostly up to the challenge. The only big blip was a communication error on the Aggies’ lone sack of Cade McNamara. Utah State rushed six, and Gavin Barthiel came through an unblocked gap between center Logan Jones and right guard Connor Colby for the easiest 10-yard sack of his life.

But McNamara (17-for-30, 191 yards, two touchdowns) was given good time to throw overall and was able to go through his progressions to find check-down options. Just flip on some 2022 games if you want to see how bad Iowa's pass pro was a year ago. Jones played very well and showed why he is the No. 4 center on Mel Kiper Jr.'s 2024 NFL Draft big board.

“The thing we improved the most on was communication,” Jones said. “Last year, I struggled with making calls. We had Mason (Richman, at left tackle) making calls, and I’d have to ask for a call. Now I see something, and Mason sees something. We’re just all on the same page.”

Ferentz agreed that pass protection took a big step up while the run blocking left a lot on the table.

“We need to get cleaner on that,” Ferentz said. “It was a tough preparation. I'm not making excuses. It was a little bit of a tough preparation.”

Iowa spent the build-up to this game reviewing film of four previous stops of new Utah State defensive coordinator Joe Cauthen (a former boss of Iowa linebackers coach Seth Wallace when they were at Valdosta State) to try to guess what the Aggies might do. They definitely brought heat and stacked the box in the run game. That caused Iowa problems.

One play in the third quarter was a great example of the run-game frustration. Iowa had a run right to Kaleb Johnson beautifully blocked, and a huge lane was opening up. But first-time starting right tackle Gennings Dunker couldn’t get his mitts to the outside fast enough, and that allowed linebacker Bronson Oleavo Jr. to make a saving solo tackle for a 1-yard loss. Johnson, who finished with 19 carries for 63 yards, had just 10 yards on his final eight carries.

That stat brings up one final point. Especially after Iowa got a 24-6 lead early in the fourth quarter and with McNamara pulled for precautionary reasons, it wanted to just end the game as fast as possible. The Hawkeyes netted minus-four yards on seven dead running plays with Deacon Hill at quarterback.

“The run-game stuff, sometimes it's just simple cleanup,” Ferentz said. “One guy missing a block, and then all of a sudden we're using two guys on one. That’s not a good thing.”

This may be an Iowa team that throws better than it runs for a while. We will see how much it can improve in Ames.

Three great throws from Cade McNamara salvaged the day.

I counted three throws that McNamara would like to have back. He over-led Luke Lachey on a sure touchdown in the second quarter, and he underthrew Seth Anderson twice to the left sideline. But otherwise, he came through when the Iowa offense needed him … especially on three throws in the second half that accounted for 75 yards and three third-down conversions.

Third-and-6 from Iowa’s 24: After Nico Ragaini dropped a sure TD in the second quarter, McNamara came back to him with a back-shoulder fade in the third with Iowa's offense stuck. Ragaini jumped and made the contested grab against safety Simeon Harris. Unfortunately, McNamara appeared to tweak his quad muscle on the next play. Iowa didn't score on the drive, but it shifted field position to set up later success.

Third-and-12 from Iowa's 30: In a 17-6 game, Utah State decided to bring the house, sending six pass-rushers. Lachey, lined up in the left slot, ran to open space as he receivers to his left cleared out other defenders. McNamara got the protection he needed to float a 31-yard completion, as Lachey high-pointed the ball against safety Ike Larsen.

Third-and-11 from Utah State's 40: On another six-man rush, McNamara stood strong in the pocket and delivered a dime to Lachey crossing over the middle for a 15-yard gain. This epitomized McNamara's toughness and led to a 3-yard Johnson touchdown to push Iowa's lead to 24-6 with 10:17 remaining.

Aside from those three plays for 75 yards, Iowa managed just 33 second-half yards on 28 snaps. Yuck.

Worried about Nick Jackson or the defense?

Not really.

Jackson was put in a difficult position Saturday. Utah State brought zero-tight end looks that Iowa didn’t expect. So, the Virginia transfer was put into pass coverage for the majority of a hot day, while Jay Higgins stayed mostly inside as Iowa tried to stop the run and short passing game with just five men in the box.

Jackson, wearing No. 10, had a few glaring misses, including getting beat for Utah State’s biggest-gainer of the day, a 39-yard pass from Cooper Legas to speedy 5-foot-7 receiver Terrell Vaughn in the third quarter. That’s more on Iowa’s defensive plan than Jackson, who shouldn’t have been in that type of matchup.

Still, Higgins (16 tackles) saw a teammate who was able to adjust to the circumstances.

“You saw (Jackson) on third down, earlier in the game he gave up that same route. They come back to it late in the game … and he picks it up,” Higgins said. “And that’s pre-snap communication. He actually told me the play was coming. Just examples like that, that’s all you can ask for.”

Utah State’s only touchdown was against a second-team defense that showed terrible film. And defensive coordinator Phil Parker hardly sent any blitzes all day on 50-plus drop-backs. One blitz with Kyler Fisher triggered the game’s lone turnover, an interception by Xavier Nwankpa. I would expect Parker to bring more heat this weekend in Ames, as he did to turn the 2019 game over there. Parker seemed more content in this one just to get to the finish line.

A mix of final observations

The special teams had a hot-and-cold day. Johnson took Iowa’s first kickoff return of the season for 54 yards up the left side with gorgeous blocks from Leshon Williams and TJ Hall. But the three-man shield of Deontae Craig, Aaron Graves and Jaden Harrell allowed Utah State’s Larson to record his school-record fourth career punt block on Tory Taylor’s first attempt of the season. Luckily, that punt somehow spun forward for a 37-yard net. A later punt return bounced off Iowa’s Deshaun Lee, but he headily recovered to avoid a huge turnover. The Hawkeyes have special-teams stuff to clean up entering Week 2.

No catches for Kaleb Brown, who is learning. Brown, the Ohio State transfer, played a lot. He turned inside as McNamara threw outside on one throw. A McNamara deep ball in the third quarter looked to be well-placed but fell incomplete as Brown did a strange stop-and-go late in the route that disrupted the timing. Brown had no catches, and Iowa wide receivers had only four for the day (two for Anderson, two for Ragaini).

Iowa found some under-the-radar contributors. Walk-on receiver Kaden Wetjen showed great speed on jet-sweep runs of 14 and 13 yards. He’s got some juice. … Cash defender Sebastian Castro picked up where he left off from the Music City Bowl with a fabulous day in coverage and in tackling. … Pressed into third-quarter action, redshirt freshman safety Koen Entringer looked the part while filling in for Xavier Nwankpa (cramps) with fast closing speed and effective tackles.

An extra point: This should’ve been a 28-6 final. Two touchdown drops in the second quarter combined with a meltdown by the second-team defense made the final score closer than it should've been. But maybe the 10-point margin will serve as a good wake-up call for the Hawkeyes to be detail-oriented this week during Iowa State preparation.

Hawkeyes columnist Chad Leistikow has covered sports for 28 years with The Des Moines Register, USA TODAY and Iowa City Press-Citizen. Follow @ChadLeistikow on Twitter.