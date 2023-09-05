Leistikow's 4 thoughts: How the Hawkeyes can win a sixth straight game in Ames

IOWA CITY − Rivalry week is here, and one can pretty much guarantee Iowa will come ready to play – and probably play pretty well – in Saturday’s 2:30 p.m., FOX-televised showdown at Iowa State.

Why’s that?

The last five times the Hawkeyes have gone into Ames, they’ve either been a slight favorite or underdog … and won every time. Yep, Iowa has a five-game winning streak at Jack Trice Stadium, which will be loud and rowdy as usual with a sold-out crowd of 61,500.

Let’s revisit the Hawkeyes’ last five trips to Cyclone Country (closing lines provided by Covers.com):

2013: Iowa won, 27-21, as a 1½-point favorite as Mark Weisman carried the day with 35 rushes for 145 yards.

2015: Iowa prevailed, 31-17, as a 3½-point favorite, with C.J. Beathard's touchdown pass to Riley McCarron breaking a 17-all tie with 2:14 remaining.

2017: Iowa survived, 44-41, in overtime as a 3½-point favorite when Nate Stanley threw a walk-off touchdown pass to spindly true freshman Ihmir Smith-Marsette.

2019: Iowa persevered two weather delays totaling nearly three hours and rallied to win, 18-17, as a 1½-point favorite on the back of special teams: one Keith Duncan field goal in each quarter plus a Cyclone punt-return gaffe in the final minutes.

2021: Iowa rode its defense to roll, 27-17, in a top-10 matchup as a 4-point underdog. Jack Campbell's scoop-and-score in the third quarter punctuated the Hawkeyes' sixth straight win in the series.

Interestingly, Iowa State has won three times in Kinnick Stadium (2012, 2014, 2022) since the Hawkeyes’ last loss in Jack Trice, a triple-overtime thriller in 2011.

What has made the Hawkeyes so successful in such a hostile environment?

The conversation has to begin with ball security. The Hawkeyes haven’t committed a turnover in Ames in their last 12 quarters. Iowa was plus-4 in turnovers in the 2021 win.

“Anytime you can get turnovers, it helps your team out a lot," Iowa cornerback Cooper DeJean said. "We want to take the ball away and take care of the ball. That's a huge difference in rivalry games, in trophy games.”

Another factor in Iowa's winning streak in Ames: Each of those five Hawkeye teams turned out to be quite good. The Hawkeyes have averaged 9.6 wins in those odd-numbered seasons (eight wins in 2013, 12 in 2015, eight in 2017 and 10 each in 2019 and 2021). In other words, Saturday's outcome could tell us a lot about the 2023 Hawkeyes.

Iowa again is a slight favorite (about 3½ or four points) and has Western Michigan on deck. Saturday could once again prove to be a springboard for a successful season. In every case in the last 20 years, a loss to Iowa State has become part of a disappointing season – 2005, 2007, 2011, 2012, 2014 and 2022. The last time the Hawkeyes lost to the Cyclones and rebounded to have a strong season was 2002 (11-2).

Rivalry aside, that should underscore the importance of Saturday’s outcome.

QB sneaks, bootlegs off the table for injured Cade McNamara. Yikes.

Cade McNamara is a fierce competitor and relishes rivalry games. He threw for 383 yards in Michigan’s 2021 loss at Michigan State; he started that year’s breakthrough win against Ohio State to clinch the Big Ten East Division title.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like McNamara will get to display his full arsenal in his first Cy-Hawk game. Head coach Kirk Ferentz danced around specifics about how much McNamara has been able to do in practice this week after a quad-muscle injury flared up vs. Utah State.

“He’s got an injury, so we’re going to manage it all season long, I’m guessing … or at least until it heals,” Ferentz said. “We’ll manage it and try to be smart about it.”

When Iowa had a fourth-and-1 against the Aggies, it called a handoff to Leshon Williams that got stuffed. Normally, a bread-and-butter quarterback sneak would’ve done the trick, but Ferentz said Tuesday that the sneak is no longer an option for McNamara.

“It’s really not on the menu right now,” Ferentz said. “You’re benefitting from experience (with McNamara), but you’re not benefitting from that play for sure. And we’re not going to have him bootleg (like) the Chuck Long play from 1985.”

Assuming Ferentz is being truthful, the lack of bootlegs could prove to be an even bigger impact, with rollout play-action passes being a staple in the Iowa scheme.

A downside of the three-year Spencer Petras QB era was a lack of mobility in the pocket. Now, Iowa is again dealing with a potential sitting duck against the pass rush. And the opponent knows that. Iowa could have a very long day if McNamara cannot evade a pass rush vs. Iowa State (the nation’s No. 4-ranked defense a year ago) this Saturday. The same is true against a stellar Penn State defense in two weeks.

Asked whether he would be able to scramble, McNamara evaded a direct answer but said, “I mean I don't think I'm at 100%, but I definitely am trying to get as close as I possibly can. We'll just kind of see how I feel Saturday.”

Iowa should seriously consider a short-yardage package with 6-foot-3, 258-pound backup Deacon Hill at quarterback. Iowa’s extremely high success rate on sneaks – well over 90% – in the Nate Stanley and Petras eras was critical in gaining first downs. Sure, it would be gimmicky, but Hill has a big arm, too, so opponents wouldn’t be able to totally sell out on the run.

Or, maybe Ferentz is toying with all of us and McNamara will scamper with his legs from time to time.

“Because it's a manageable injury … you’re just consistently seeing how much you can push it,” McNamara said. “When it gets to the game, I can't really think about it or else I won't be as focused.”

After a quiet first game, Cooper DeJean is motivated to leave a Cy-Hawk mark.

DeJean, Iowa’s preseason all-American, had seven tackles but no other notable statistics in the Hawkeyes’ 24-14 win against Utah State. He got his hands on a potential interception but couldn’t hang on. He had no pass breakups, no splash plays. He returned two punts for three yards.

“I felt like there was an opportunity in the punt-return game that I could’ve had,” he said Tuesday, “that I missed out on.”

This game is important to DeJean. He’s never played in Jack Trice Stadium.

“I’ve heard a lot about it. I’ve seen pictures and stuff,” he said with a laugh.

That’s right, during the 2021 Iowa win, DeJean was watching from his dorm room in Iowa City as a true freshman. He didn’t make the travel roster and wouldn’t play until the second half of the season.

“It was an exciting game,” DeJean said. “I remember my heart was pounding the whole game, just wanting them to pull it out.”

The secondary played a huge role in the 2021 win, forcing Iowa State’s Brock Purdy into three interceptions. With Iowa State running only 45 offensive plays (and gaining 250 yards with 11 first downs) in an opening 30-9 victory vs. Northern Iowa, there isn’t much film to study on new Cyclones quarterback Rocco Becht (10-for-13, 113 yards, two touchdowns).

“You’ve still got to take the things that you saw in those plays and be ready for those things,” DeJean said, “and go back and look at the ways they hurt us last year and years prior.”

DeJean grew up a Hawkeye fan in Odebolt, which he said is split among Iowa and Iowa State fans about 50/50. He attended the 2019 game that lasted six hours, walking through rain to the car and coming back to the stadium to watch the Hawkeyes prevail. In the only Cy-Hawk game he played, Iowa lost a 10-7 decision at Kinnick Stadium last season but he did log 11 tackles and his first career interception.

Look for DeJean to have a big impact in Saturday’s game.

“Having played in the game last year, and it being my first time playing against them and losing,” DeJean said, “it hasn’t sat real well.”

Joe Evans’ gameday speech will have passion, special meaning.

For the past season-plus, the Iowa co-captain has been in the center of a massive swarm of Hawkeye players and delivered an animated speech. The sixth-year senior usually spends some time during the week thinking about messages he wants to get across.

“It's just kind of one of those things that comes to me, and it’s like what I think the team needs to hear on that given week,” Evans said. “Maybe it’s something we’ve all been talking about or anything that pertains to that given week.”

This Saturday will be extra special for Evans. He is played quarterback for Ames High School and his buddies from back home are all Iowa State fans. The cell phone, understandably, is kept out of reach most of the week.

What will Evans say this Saturday inside familiar enemy territory?

“I'll give it some thought, because we have some downtime in the hotel,” Evans said. “I'll give it about 30 minutes of thought, kind of figure out what I want to say to the team to get them fired up.”

One reporter amusingly brought up basketball player Jordan Bohannon’s final game in Hilton Coliseum in Ames, where he left his shoes at midcourt following a resounding Hawkeye win. Evans said there would be no such statement made if Iowa can pull off the win Saturday.

“If we win, I'll just go grab the trophy and bring it back to the locker room,” Evans said, “and celebrate with my teammates.”

Hawkeyes columnist Chad Leistikow has covered sports for 28 years with The Des Moines Register, USA TODAY and Iowa City Press-Citizen.