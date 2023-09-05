Podcast: How much will Cade McNamara's immobility hamper Iowa football in Cy-Hawk and beyond?

For better or worse, it sounds like Iowa quarterback Cade McNamara will be dealing with his injured quad all season. McNamara hardly ran at all against Utah State, and Hawkeyes coach Kirk Ferentz basically confirmed QB sneaks and rollouts are off the table given McNamara's current status. How much does an immobile McNamara affect an Iowa offense still trying to find its footing ahead of another big Cy-Hawk matchup? The Register's Chad Leistikow and Tyler Tachman discuss that and more.

For a direct link to the podcast, click here.

To watch the YouTube livestream replay, click here.

Dargan Southard is a sports trending reporter and covers Iowa athletics for the Des Moines Register and HawkCentral.com. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.