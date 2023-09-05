What Kirk Ferentz said in his press conference ahead of Iowa football's matchup vs. Iowa State

We've reached Week 2 of the Iowa football season, and another highly anticipated Cy-Hawk matchup is on deck.

Hawkeyes coach Kirk Ferentz met with the media Tuesday to discuss the Iowa State matchup and much more. Here's what stood out from his press conference.

Kirk Ferentz on Iowa football's offensive outlook after one game

"We really didn't know what to expect (from Utah State's defense)," Ferentz said, "and got some looks maybe that, I don't want to say we weren't prepared for, but there were some things we would've done differently in retrospect had we known what to expect a little bit."

"All in all, I think we saw a lot of good things out there, nothing that can't be improved upon."

More:Leistikow's thoughts: How the Hawkeyes can win a sixth straight game in Ames

Kirk Ferentz on improved pass protection from the offensive line

"I just think we're a more mature group right now, a little bit more experienced," Ferentz said. "And we're capable. It's pretty much the same guys, throw Rusty Feth on top of it, but it's pretty much the same guys who've been here. They've been able to practice a little bit and are a year older and stronger. We're a more physically mature team at that position specifically."

Kirk Ferentz on how the state's sports-betting investigation has impacted the Cy-Hawk game

"The guys who aren't there aren't there," Ferentz said. "I can't speak to their side, but I can speak to ours. And we'd be a better team with our guys out there. I'm sure they feel the same way. But the reality is they aren't. We've all had ample time to get ready. For a coach or the team, it's the same as if somebody's injured. Somebody else is going to step in there and play."

More:Leistikow's DVR Monday: How did Hawkeyes' offensive line fare vs. Utah State?

Kirk Ferentz on what it means to be one win away from career victory No. 200

"Not a whole lot other than I've been doing it for a while," Ferentz said. "That means I've been around good players and good people in a good place. I've been really fortunate that way, and I'm smart enough to know that. But the only reason I know about it is because somebody reminds me of it, not frequently but occasionally."

Kirk Ferentz on Cade McNamara's practice workload while fighting through a quad injury

"He's got an injury so we're managing it all season long. That's my guess, or at least until it heals. We'll manage it and try to be smart about it. He's sore. I can tell you that. Predictably, he's sore."

More:Iowa football mailbag: Jay Higgins, O-line and more thoughts from the win over Utah State

Kirk Ferentz on the Cy-Hawk series

"Just a lot of really tough, hard-fought games," Ferentz said. "Not always predictable, but it's a tough, tough series. Just expect more of that on Saturday."

Dargan Southard is a sports trending reporter and covers Iowa athletics for the Des Moines Register and HawkCentral.com. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.