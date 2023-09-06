Iowa football's offensive line had mixed results Week 1; Hawkeyes confident progress will come

IOWA CITY — In comparison to last season, Iowa football’s offense is in a far more favorable position to have success right now.

It has an experienced, poised quarterback in Cade McNamara, who, in his first game action in nearly a year, showed promising signs against Utah State last Saturday. Iowa brought in a handful of capable playmakers from the transfer portal, including receiver Seth Anderson and tight end Erick All, each of whom caught a touchdown against Utah State.

There’s a handful of notable returners, as well, including Luke Lachey, who led Iowa in catches and receiving yards last Saturday. Iowa’s talented running back room, highlighted by Kaleb Johnson, can add a necessary smashmouth element to the offense.

In all, Iowa has far more explosive offensive playmakers than last season.

But that matters little unless the offensive line does its job.

Coming off an underwhelming 2022 campaign, Iowa’s offensive line gave a mixed bag of results during Saturday’s 24-14 win over Utah State. It would be premature to push the panic button. But it would also be too early to feel wholeheartedly comfortable with where the unit is at. The situation is more nuanced than that.

Last season, Iowa’s dreadful offense was plagued by many factors: a struggling quarterback, an injury-plagued supporting cast and a coordinator under fire. But offensive line shortcomings were certainly part of the issue.

It felt like the 2023 season opener against Utah State was a great opportunity for the offensive line to make a statement. It wasn’t resoundingly that. But it also wasn’t all bad, either.

Let’s start with the positive. The pass protection was very good. Iowa gave up just one sack. It didn’t turn the ball over at all. More often than not, the offensive line gave McNamara plenty of time in the pocket. That's a crucial part of having an improved passing attack this season.

“I think our lines were really good,” offensive lineman Gennings Dunker said Tuesday. “So like when you’re setting a guy, you’re drawing a line from him to the quarterback ... I think we had really good lines. And then we used our hands pretty well. I think that was a big thing.”

McNamara’s production is among the biggest keys for Iowa to have success this season. Which in turn means his health is among the biggest keys to success. Which in turn means the guys protecting him are among the biggest keys. McNamara had knee surgery in late 2022. Leading up to the 2023 season, he suffered an unrelated leg injury after taking an awkward fall at Kids’ Day at Kinnick. Against Utah State, it was encouraging that the offensive line was able to limit the number of vulnerable positions McNamara was in.

“I think a lot of it has to do with our defense,” McNamara said. “We practice against just an unbelievable defense, whether that’s the scheme or personnel. I think that definitely helped our guys get prepared. We have all kinds of dudes on the defensive side of the ball, whether it’s D-linemen or linebackers that are rushing and have the opportunity to rush the passer in practice. So I think the looks we’ve been getting in practice totally helped us out and made the game easier for those guys.”

The run blocking was a different story. Against a non-Power 5 opponent, Iowa failed to rush for 100 yards. It took Johnson, Iowa’s leading rusher, 19 carries just to get 63 yards on the ground. For a program that relies on physicality and being able to impose itself on the ground, Saturday did not cut it.

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz pointed to a difficult preparation as part of the reason for the lack of a ground attack. Utah State had a new defensive coordinator, which made it challenging to predict what to expect.

“As the season gets on, it’s a little bit easier because you have this year’s team playing so you at least — not that you know what’s going to happen Saturday, there’s always a monkey wrench or two, that’s just part of football,” Ferentz said. “But at least you know who the guys are and you kinda can better project things, I think, and put a little bit better plan together. Last week, I mean, you’re throwing a lot of darts.”

To a certain extent, that makes sense. On the other hand, the Hawkeyes should be able to put together a better performance at the line of scrimmage against a team like Utah State, regardless of what schemes are thrown at them.

If nothing else, Saturday confirmed how crucial Iowa’s line is to the performance of the entire offensive unit. Sometimes it can be as simple as this: Good pass blocking led to a good air attack, while poor run blocking led to a poor rushing attack. The margin for error is small. Fundamentals can be as minor as the first step and knowing what angle to block, Dunker said.

It’s a major concern if Iowa can’t run the ball. Even with McNamara and the playmakers around him, it would be a big ask for Iowa to rely heavily on the passing game, given that the program is so unaccustomed to that.

This was just Week 1. So how much the offensive line is able to grow is more important than the starting point.

"I think we can definitely work on execution and fundamentals and that kind of stuff,” Dunker said. “So that’s what we’re working on right now.”

Follow Tyler Tachman on Twitter @Tyler_T15, contact via email at ttachman@gannett.com