PODCAST: Every key angle in Saturday's Iowa-Iowa State showdown

Enough hype, let's get into the trenches with matchup questions for Saturday's Iowa-Iowa State game.

We start by learning about the Cyclones from the Register's Travis Hines, then Chad Leistikow is joined by Hawkeyes beat reporter Tyler Tachman to answer Five Big Questions about the game.

All three of us add our predictions to the mix throughout the course of the show.

For a direct link to the podcast (one that you can easily share), click here.