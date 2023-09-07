Cy-Hawk game gives Iowa a chance to prove it's on track to achieve season's ambitions

IOWA CITY — A handful of Iowa football players spent time this week talking about the rivalry aspect of the Cy-Hawk matchup.

Yes, the emotions of it are a major storyline intertwined in the annual clash. There’s a jolt of morale and reason for fans to dish out more trash talk if Iowa beats Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium at 2:30 p.m. Saturday (FOX).

But Saturday's game serves another purpose.

Playing a fellow Power 5 program is an early-season chance for Iowa to earn validation. This game can be a measuring stick for how good Iowa actually is right now. Winning an emotional, high-stakes game is an opportunity for Iowa to show that its 2023 ambitions are within reach.

It's also a way for Iowa to prove it is capable of more than last season. The 2022 Cy-Hawk game was a harbinger for things to come for the Hawkeyes. Iowa State came into Kinnick Stadium and snatched a 10-7 win, putting an early spotlight on Iowa's punchless offense.

"There's an empty trophy case in our weight room right now just kind of reminding us that it's not here,” Iowa tight end Luke Lachey said. “So we say we pay rent all throughout the year with every workout we do for those (rivalry) trophies. Right now, we don't have the trophy, so we're trying to get that back."

Iowa State faithful will make it tough at Jack Trice Stadium for Iowa football

A hostile environment at Jack Trice Stadium is part of Saturday’s challenge for Iowa. This will be a useful experience, because Iowa also travels to Penn State, Wisconsin and Nebraska this season, meaning there will be no shortage of daunting atmospheres. How Iowa handles this is important.

Ames native Joe Evans remembers of the 2021 Cy-Hawk game at Jack Trice Stadium:

“A group of guys were yelling, ‘Joe, Joe, Joe.’ They’re like, ‘Three, two, one, Joe.' So I’m like, these have to be, like, my buddies, right, from high school. (I) look around, definitely was not my buddies. But they definitely let me have it.”

Iowa punter Tory Taylor, who also played in that 2021 game, said sarcastically: “I can really just remember how humble and modest their fans are out there. It’s a pretty nice place to play. It’s not like there’s 8-year-olds hanging over the fence giving you the rude finger or anything like that.”

Iowa football and Iowa State have at least one thing in common

If there is something that can unite Iowa and Iowa State fans, though, it is their disdain for the NCAA’s gambling investigation that has wreaked havoc over the last few months. The investigation cost Iowa State its leading passer and rusher from last season. Iowa is missing some players, too, including defensive lineman Noah Shannon.

“The guys that aren't there, aren't there,” Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “I can't speak to their (Iowa State’s) side. I can speak to ours. We'd be a better team with our guys out there. I'm sure they feel the same way.”

Because of those circumstances, there was considerable skepticism surrounding Iowa State heading into the season. But the Cyclones tempered some of the concerns with their Week 1 performance against Northern Iowa. They led 30-0 in the third quarter and ended up winning 30-9. Redshirt freshman quarterback Rocco Becht scored three total touchdowns. The performance suggested that Iowa State will not be a cakewalk for Iowa.

“From what I could tell on the film, those guys really did a great job,” Ferentz said of Iowa State. “All the guys that we saw there Saturday looked like they were confident and playing very well. They had total control of the game in all three phases.”

Iowa football likely needs to play better than it did in the opener

Iowa is coming off a season-opening, 24-14 win over Utah State that brought reasons for optimism and concern. Iowa’s defense was strong but didn’t look to be as elite as it was at this point last season. Iowa’s offense, led by quarterback Cade McNamara, has far more potential than last season, but offensive-line play brought a mixed bag of results.

“The various swings within a game — certainly we had some situations we could have responded to better on Saturday,” Ferentz said of Iowa’s performance against Utah State. “If we're going to have a successful team, we'll have to do a better job with that. Hopefully, that's a learning experience on top of it.”

The hype, emotions and environment of this game are a template for what Iowa will face during what the Hawkeyes hope is a Big Ten championship season. Saturday could be a good gauge of how close — or far — Iowa is to being on the right track.

