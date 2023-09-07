Leistikow's Cy-Hawk prediction: QB play in spotlight as Kirk Ferentz eyes 200th win

Considering Kirk Ferentz went 0-for-4 against Iowa State in his first four years as Iowa’s head coach, reaching career victory No. 200 against these very Cyclones would feel fitting.

Because Ferentz’s coaching career has been defined by a patient approach, sustained success and remarkable perseverance.

Ferentz enters Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. matchup at Iowa State with 199 head-coaching wins. He went 12-21 in three years at Maine (1990-92) and is 187-115 in 24-plus years at Iowa (1999-present). Whenever No. 200 happens, Ferentz will become the 24th Division I coach to reach that milestone.

“It means I've been around good players and good people and in a good place,” Ferentz said this week. “I've been really fortunate that way. At least I'm smart enough to know that. The only reason I know (about 200) is because somebody reminds me of it, not frequently, but occasionally. Right now, all I know is we're 1-0 (this season). That's nice.”

Ferentz survived a 1-15 start at Iowa. He’s elevated the program to notable highs – like three straight top-10 finishes in 2002 through 2004, an Orange Bowl-winning season in 2009 and to the brink of the College Football Playoff with a 12-0 regular season in 2015. He’s kept his job through program dips in 2007, 2012, 2014 and the racial-bias tumult of 2020. Most coaches wouldn’t have survived that controversy; Ferentz found a way to bring his team closer together.

“He is the best leader I’ve ever been around,” sixth-year senior defensive end Joe Evans said. “… Just being able to gather everybody and focus on what we needed to fix before football (in 2020), and then focus on that. That’s when the team really grew close together. And then we were able to go take care of (football) business.”

Iowa has the third-most wins in the Big Ten Conference over the previous five seasons (43). After that 0-4 start against Iowa State, he’s won 13 of the last 19 Cy-Hawk meetings.

Can Ferentz pocket No. 200 by about 6 p.m. Saturday? Let’s focus on this week’s three selected text-group questions to preview this sure-to-be-tense matchup.

Which team's QB situation is more nebulous? Iowa State's, with its inexperience? Or Iowa's, with Cade McNamara playing hurt?

Forgive me, Hawkeye fans, but I think Iowa comes into this game with bigger quarterback questions. Yes, McNamara looked sharp and fueled optimism with his accuracy (completing 13 of his first 17 passes with two scores vs. Utah State) but clearly was hurting in the third and fourth quarters after an awkward attempt to avoid pressure. And now McNamara’s cryptic Tuesday description of his health puts a cloud of mystery over how much he’ll be able to do in Ames.

“I'm just doing everything I can to play. I don't want to be on the sidelines,” McNamara said.

On top of that limitation, Iowa State has a terrific defense that can come after Iowa’s quarterback without worrying he can create backyard-football-type plays.

With McNamara, Iowa has the higher ceiling with quarterback play. He’s a proven winner (14-3 as a starter) in his fifth year of college, whereas Iowa State redshirt freshman Rocco Becht has 28 career pass attempts and none on a stage like this. But with McNamara, Iowa’s floor could sink fast if backup Deacon Hill (three career passing attempts, all last week) is forced to play.

What can Phil Parker dial up to get pressure on Iowa State’s young QB?

Everything Iowa does on defense is predicated on stopping the run. If the Hawkeyes can do that and force Iowa State into more passing situations, then I could see Iowa’s cagey defensive coordinator bringing calculated pressure in an attempt to force game-changing mistakes.

My mind reverts to the 2019 game in Ames when Brock Purdy opened the second half with a long touchdown pass to give the Cyclones a 14-6 lead. Later in the third quarter, Iowa State crossed the 300-yard mark on its 30th play. Purdy was 16-for-17 passing at that point. Parker ultimately was fed up and began to uncharacteristically bring constant pressure up front. Parker called blitzes on 12 of Iowa State’s final 24 plays, and that helped turn the tide for an 18-17 Hawkeyes win. None of the blitzes landed a sack, but Purdy was hurried into incompletions and mistakes.

Parker should remember that history lesson if the Hawkeyes are in a rut Saturday. He used his linebackers effectively on blitzes in that 2019 game; perhaps Virginia transfer Nick Jackson could be more useful as a pass rusher than as a linebacker in pass coverage.

In watching player interviews since Saturday, it seems like all are projecting unrestrained confidence. Am I reading it wrong?

I didn’t notice anything too different from a normal game week, but the observation is notable. The Hawkeyes have reason to be confident. They should be riding a seven-game Cy-Hawk win streak into Saturday; they really squandered last year’s game (a 10-7 loss) against Iowa State despite having the better team.

The confidence you’re sensing also is a reflection of the team leadership. Last year’s key spokesmen, including Jack Campbell, were pretty reserved. McNamara has come from Michigan and instilled a belief in this team that it has put in the work to not only get to the Big Ten title game, but win it.

Maybe you saw the interview with Iowa wide receiver Seth Anderson, who was asked what he saw after watching film on Iowa State.

“A lot of opportunity, for sure,” Anderson responded.

In what way?

“In a good way,” he said, smiling.

Is that trash talk? Nah. That’s just confidence. Iowa has the more experienced roster, a great defense and elite special teams. Players repeatedly said the game would be won during the week of preparation. Maybe they like their chances in this one.

Iowa (1-0) at Iowa State (1-0)

Time, TV, line: 2:30 p.m. Saturday, FOX, Iowa by 4 points

Where Iowa has the edge: Preseason first-team All-Americans Tory Taylor (punter) and Cooper DeJean (defensive back) are major difference makers in a game with tight margins.

Where Iowa State has the edge: Jon Heacock's 3-3-5 scheme has allowed the Hawkeyes' offense just 323 yards in the last two years, and the secondary led by cornerback T.J. Tampa is terrific. This will likely be one of the two best defenses Iowa faces this regular season, along with Penn State's.

Prediction: Iowa 20, Iowa State 13. … A big defensive play often swings this matchup, and Iowa has playmakers on that side of the ball. Maybe it's Southeast Polk's own Xavier Nwankpa that rises up. Don't be surprised if this is the game that Luke Lachey shows he's one of the best tight ends in the country.

This weekend's other Big Ten games

(Last week’s record vs. spread: 6-3; all times CT)

Indiana State (0-1) at Indiana (0-1)

Time, TV, line: 6 p.m. Friday, BTN, no line

Prediction: The Hoosiers held mighty Ohio State to just 23 points last week and now face an FCS team that failed to score against Eastern Illinois. Indiana 27, Indiana State 7

Illinois (1-0) at Kansas (1-0)

Time, TV, line: 6:30 p.m. Friday, ESPN2, Kansas by 3

Prediction: After sitting out the opener with a back injury, star Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels is expected to play Friday. The Illini will fight hard for Bret Bielema; they were outgained by Toledo in their opener and committed 100 yards of penalties but still found a way to win. Kansas 31, Illinois 24

Nebraska (0-1) at No. 25 Colorado (1-0)

Time, TV, line: 11 a.m. Saturday, FOX, Colorado by 3

Prediction: Bill Connelly's SP+ model has Nebraska winning by eight points, yet the sportsbooks have Colorado favored. Very curious to see how Coach Prime gets the Buffaloes back up after taking the nation by storm with last week's 45-42 win at TCU. Nebraska 35, Colorado 31

Youngstown State (1-0) at No. 4 Ohio State (1-0)

Time, TV, line: 11 a.m. Saturday, BTN, no line

Prediction: With Buckeye Nation unhappy following a 20-point road conference win, expect a get-well situation and for coach Ryan Day to let both Kyle McCord and Devin Brown get time at quarterback. Ohio State 56, Youngstown State 7

Delaware (1-0) at No. 7 Penn State (1-0)

Time, TV, line: 11 a.m. Saturday, Peacock, no line

Prediction: Penn State got a great opener from quarterback Drew Allar, who went 21-for-29 for 325 yards in a rout of West Virginia. The Nittany Lions need to get up big in this one and escape healthy with two physical opponents (at Illinois, vs. Iowa) on deck. Penn State 41, Delaware 14

Purdue (0-1) at Virginia Tech (1-0)

Time, TV, line: 11 a.m. Saturday, ESPN2, Virginia Tech by 2½

Prediction: The Boilermakers are a work in progress under new coach Ryan Walters but shouldn't be dinged too much for losing to a very good Fresno State team. Even though it's on the road, this looks like a better matchup for Purdue. Devin Mockobee should be able to rush for over 100 yards. Purdue 27, Virginia Tech 24

UNLV (1-0) at No. 2 Michigan (1-0)

Time, TV, line: 2:30 p.m. Saturday, CBS, Michigan by 37

Prediction: UNLV's defense won't be able to match up against the Wolverines' physical and dominating offensive line. The national networks got some dog games Saturday, and this is one of them. Michigan 49, UNLV 10

Richmond (0-1) at Michigan State (1-0)

Time, TV, line: 2:30 p.m. Saturday, BTN, no line

Prediction: The jury is still out on Michigan State, which started slowly vs. Central Michigan (down 7-3 late in the first half) but after 60 minutes felt good about its defense and found playmakers on offense like Nathan Carter (18 carries, 113 yards). Richmond's defense threatens to keep this semi-close. Michigan State 31, Richmond 13

UTEP (1-1) at Northwestern (0-1)

Time, TV, line: 2:30 p.m. Saturday, BTN, UTEP by 1½

Prediction: How bad was Northwestern in its 24-7 opening loss at Rutgers? So bad that it's a home underdog to a Conference USA team that lost in Week 0 to Jacksonville State. The Wildcats have to hope Rutgers was better than people expected. Northwestern 20, UTEP 17

Charlotte (1-0) at Maryland (1-0)

Time, TV, line: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, NBC, Maryland by 24½

Prediction: I mentioned dog games for the big networks, right? Promise, NBC, it gets better after this. Maryland beat the 49ers, 56-21, a year ago. Maryland 38, Charlotte 14

Eastern Michigan (1-0) at Minnesota (1-0)

Time, TV, line: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, BTN, Minnesota by 20½

Prediction: Former Hawkeye Samson Evans ran for a touchdown in Eastern Michigan's opening win against Howard. Minnesota's offensive line looks pedestrian, a real concern with how it wants to play. The Gophers may meet an emotional lull after that dramatic 13-10 victory vs. Nebraska. Minnesota 30, Eastern Michigan 13

Temple (1-0) at Rutgers (1-0)

Time, TV, line: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, BTN, Rutgers by 9

Prediction: Ball control is Greg Schiano's preferred path to victory, and this Scarlet Knights team delivered in the opener against Northwestern. Temple rallied from a 21-7 deficit to beat Akron, so the Owls will fight. Rutgers 21, Temple 16

Wisconsin (1-0) at Washington State (1-0)

Time, TV, line: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, ABC, Wisconsin by 6

Prediction: Feels like Iowa and Wisconsin had similar openers: Decent but fans were hoping for better. The Badgers have a truly good test here as they face an explosive offense led by Cameron Ward, who threw for 451 yards in an opening win at Colorado State. This one should be entertaining and informative. Wisconsin 38, Washington State 28

Hawkeyes columnist Chad Leistikow has covered sports for 28 years with The Des Moines Register, USA TODAY and Iowa City Press-Citizen. Follow @ChadLeistikow on Twitter.