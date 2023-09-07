Leistikow: One offensive statistic almost always decides the Iowa-Iowa State winner

IOWA CITY − The Iowa offense’s well-documented struggles over the past two football seasons are confronting further challenges at 2:30 p.m. Saturday: starting a banged-up quarterback and carrying a cringeworthy run-game history against Iowa State’s stingy 3-3-5 defense.

Cade McNamara’s mobility (or lack thereof) has been a prime topic this week, with his right-leg issue being affirmed as something the Hawkeyes will have to manage all season. McNamara wore a sleeve covering his entire right leg during interviews Tuesday and was evasive in answering questions about how much he can practice or scramble. According to head coach Kirk Ferentz, the quarterback sneak is off the play-calling menu and bootlegs are, too.

Jon Heacock’s Iowa State defense has done a great job bottling up Iowa’s running game over the past four meetings. In that time, the Hawkeyes have rushed for only 342 yards; just 85.5 per game and a meager 2.5 per carry. The past two meetings, the per-carry marks are 1.7 in 2021 and 2.3 in 2022. There has been little ground to gain, literally, when Iowa chooses to run the ball against Iowa State.

Yet statistically speaking, being committed to establishing the run might be the best path to an Iowa victory on Saturday. In fact, that’s the best path for an Iowa State victory, too, at sold-out Jack Trice Stadium.

In 14 of the past 15 Cy-Hawk meetings, the team with the most rushing attempts has won the game. The lone exception was a strange 2014 contest, in which Iowa unraveled and lost on a last-second field goal after holding a 14-3 halftime lead in Iowa City.

So the Hawkeyes need to stick with the run game as much as possible. Having a hobbled quarterback sling the football 40-plus times is not likely to be a prudent game plan for Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz.

Iowa State has owned a top-three scoring defense in the Big 12 in each of the last six seasons, so the Cyclones present problems to most teams. In fact, they’ve held an FBS-best 16 consecutive opponents below 400 total yards. (Iowa’s defense is No. 2 on that list, with 15 such performances in a row.)

“That 3-3-5, when you kind of look at it, they’re trying to get the ball outside,” Iowa tight ends coach Abdul Hodge said Wednesday. “I don’t know how many rules they have defensively, but those guys are playing fast, those guys are playing physical and getting up the field. We’ve got to get on the tape, put a great plan together and it comes down to Saturday, trying to execute it at a high level.”

Getting outside is easier said than done. Out of 137 Iowa rushing attempts over the past four meetings, only one has covered more than 14 yards – a 22-yard scamper by Mekhi Sargent in 2019. (That run led to a field goal.)

Iowa’s run-blocking struggles in Week 1 against Utah State – 36 carries, 88 yards and a 2.4 average – were not a good sign that a better Saturday is to come against Iowa State in 2023.

If you're searching for two reasons for Iowa positivity, here goes. One, the Cyclones are breaking in a new defensive line and allowed 106 rushing yards (on 37 carries) to Northern Iowa in a season-opening 30-9 win. Two, the Iowa offensive line’s film-review session Sunday showed a marked improvement over where they were one year ago.

“We definitely had a lot of close stuff,” said Gennings Dunker, who made his first career start at right tackle vs. the Aggies. “Maybe one guy wasn’t where he was supposed to be or one guy missing an aiming point that we need to clean up. That’s what we’re working on.”

Another thing Iowa coaches are reinforcing this week is getting a quicker first step off the line of scrimmage.

Tight end Erick All, in his first game as a Hawkeye, had the team’s second-worst run-blocking grade against Utah State, according to Pro Football Focus. However, All was asked to line up as a fullback at times, something he admitted he’s still trying to figure out. Iowa often tries to throw a fullback into the middle of Iowa State’s 3-3-5 defense to try to gain yards.

“Having a great first step; coach Hodge has been emphasizing that a lot, especially recently, because that’s what we have been struggling on,” All said Wednesday. “It makes a world of difference from taking a bad first step to a great first step. That’s really all it is. When you block them, you block with your feet and your footwork.”

Two box-score snapshots stand out in recent Cy-Hawk history that reinforce the critical nature of rush attempts.

In 2017, even though Iowa State had David Montgomery in its backfield, Iowa was more disciplined in sticking with the run. Iowa rushed 41 times in that game for 164 yards (compared to Iowa State’s 26 for 120) and rallied for a 44-41 overtime victory.

In 2022, the Hawkeyes ceded their rush-attempt advantage with only 25 carries compared with Iowa State’s 41. The Cyclones’ ball control won out in a 10-7 victory at Kinnick Stadium. Iowa didn't have any runs of 10-plus and abandoned that plan, to its own detriment.

Then-freshman running back Kaleb Johnson was only a bit player in last year's game – four carries for 13 yards. He’s got big-play potential and is eager to use his size and speed to get outside of Iowa State’s 3-3-5 scheme.

“Just run hard, because it’s going to be a big dog fight,” Johnson said. “It’s not going to be an easy game, it’s Iowa vs. Iowa State.”

Hawkeyes columnist Chad Leistikow has covered sports for 28 years with The Des Moines Register, USA TODAY and Iowa City Press-Citizen. Follow @ChadLeistikow on Twitter.