Five numbers that told the story of Iowa football's Cy-Hawk win over Iowa State

Another vintage Cy-Hawk affair unfolded Saturday at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, full of low-scoring drama and memorable moments all around.

Iowa ultimately emerged with the 20-13 win for its sixth straight victory in Ames, a triumph that moved the Hawkeyes to 2-0 and helped fans forget about the tough 10-7 loss the Hawkeyes suffered to Iowa State last season. The win was Kirk Ferentz's 200th overall and 14th over the Cyclones.

Once again, there were noteworthy figures everywhere in this tense, grueling matchup. Here are five figures that best illustrate Iowa's in-state victory.

16 ... as in Iowa now has a pick-six in 16 straight seasons after Sebastian Castro's huge play.

With momentum still up for grabs late in the second quarter, Iowa's veteran defensive back stepped in front of a Rocco Becht pass and zoomed 30 yards untouched for a huge pick-six. Castro's TD gave Iowa a 17-0 lead and put the Hawkeyes in control.

The interception was the first of Castro's career, cementing another memorable defensive play that has buoyed Iowa throughout the Ferentz era.

41 ... as in Jaziun Patterson had 41 more rushing yards Saturday than he did in his Iowa career coming in.

As a true freshman last season, Patterson piled up 47 yards on 14 carries. He rushed for minus-2 yards in the season opener against Utah State. That was it ... until an eruption in Ames.

The shifty back from south Florida scampered for 86 yards Saturday on just 10 carries, punctuating his day with a 59-yard run and his first touchdown. The more established back, Kaleb Johnson, was held to 28 yards on 15 carries..

It appears the Iowa offense has a new weapon to work with.

5 ... as in this was Kirk Ferentz's fifth Cy-Hawk win scoring fewer than 21 points.

Saturday's win joins Cy-Hawk victories in 2004 (17-10), 2008 (17-5), 2018 (13-3) and 2019 (18-17) as ones that fit this parameter. On a day where Ferentz reached a significant milestone, it was fitting it came in a non-glamorous fashion.

11 ... as in Iowa's defense has yielded one or fewer touchdowns in 11 of its last 15 games.

Becht had no chance for splash plays through the air. Running holes were few and far between for the Cyclones. Iowa's special teams stepped up for a big blocked field goal. All of that is a recipe for success, and the Hawkeyes have mastered that concoction.

2 ... as in Iowa now has two wins without reaching Brian Ferentz's point-per-game contract stipulation.

Did Iowa need to make some sort of offensive change after last season? Yes. Was the Brian Ferentz contract stipulation, which says Iowa must average 25 points per game at season's end, a silly way to do it? Also yes. And Iowa is proving why on the field.

The Hawkeyes have two wins without reaching 25 points in either game, yet Iowa had firm control throughout the bulk of those eight quarters aside from a few brief moments.

The general consensus among Iowa fans is a successful season will be viewed as a successful season, even if the Hawkeyes don't score 325 points this season. The results through two weeks seem to hammer home that point.

