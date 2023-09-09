Iowa football is flawed but upside gives reason to believe in this team

AMES — Standing in a crowded, steaming hot room following Iowa’s 20-13 win over Iowa State, Cade McNamara addressed the media by delivering an earnest truth.

“We had to battle for this one,” McNamara said. “And I think no rivalry game should come easy. And it didn’t today. So we were able to fight through some adversity. It was a grind today.”

At times ugly and uninspiring, this game felt like a true barometer for the current state of this Iowa team. In spite of the fact that Iowa State is depleted due to the NCAA’s gambling investigation, Iowa stared down the barrel of a high-stakes, emotional game in a hostile environment in which students chanted “f— the Hawks” leading up to kickoff.

If Iowa is going to achieve what it wants to achieve this season, Saturday was going to be a good indication of whether those ambitions are feasible.

Iowa didn’t pass with flying colors on Saturday. Once a 20-3 lead, Iowa failed to shut the door on Iowa State, allowing the Cyclones to slice their deficit to seven points with under three minutes remaining. Fittingly, Iowa’s defense finally squashed any hope.

Much like the previous week against Utah State, Iowa’s performance revealed both reason to be optimistic and also to be skeptical.

Herein lies the current state of Iowa football’s 2023 team. The Hawkeyes are unpolished and flawed. But Iowa has shown more potential in a shred of its play through two weeks than the entirety of last season’s team did during the same stretch. The first two weeks of Iowa’s 2023 season suggest this is an Iowa team capable of far more than it did last season.

That there is reason to believe in this Iowa team is encouraging, in and of itself. Fans sometimes want changes that require a full season to come overnight. That frustration is understandable given what Iowa showed last season. Iowa's 8-5 season in 2022 was on the tails of an elite defense and weighed down by a dreadful offense.

Wholesale change is the hope. But in reality, that isn’t always possible.

Iowa is still a work in progress, but the upside is obvious. The challenge is closing the gap between where Iowa is and its potential.

“I think we’re growing,” Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz, who won his 200th career game on Saturday. “And that’s the thing I’m probably most excited about. I just think that we have a lot of potential to continue to grow.”

For better or for worse, Iowa’s formula to success has become clear: Really good defense and special teams play, plus an offense that doesn’t need to be good, only good enough.

That is how Iowa won on Saturday. The Hawkeyes' defense allowed 13 points, one week after allowing 14 points to Utah State. If Iowa’s defense took a step back from last season, it is only barely. The departures of last season’s key players, such as Seth Benson, Jack Campbell and Riley Moss, have confidently been filled in by Jay Higgins, Nick Jackson and Deshaun Lee. While each of those individuals contributed on Saturday, it was Sebastian Castro who broke out with a pick-six late in the first half, extending Iowa’s lead to 17 points.

“Our defense is unbelievable,” McNamara said. “I think for them scoring points is like, it’s normal around here, but I’m like not used to a defense scoring points. For them, that’s normal. And I think that’s awesome. For them to have our back like that, it’s huge for maybe when we’re not scoring at times.”

Add to that strong special teams play. Iowa State went on a methodical drive to open the game but didn’t get any points to show for it thanks to a Logan Lee blocked field goal. Iowa kicker Drew Stevens was 2-of-2 on field goals. Punter Tory Taylor averaged better than 46 yards per boot.

Those two phases of the game have not been what has held Iowa back. It is no secret that the Hawkeyes’ Achilles heel has been offensive production.

Iowa’s offense was not great on Saturday. It produced 13 points, one week after putting up 24 against Utah State. McNamara was not overwhelmingly impressive. He finished Saturday’s game with 12-of-22 for 123 yards and one interception. Iowa scored just three points after halftime.

Even so, there are signs of life. Through two weeks, it’s difficult to argue that Iowa isn’t better at almost every offensive position than last season. McNamara is the type of quarterback that Iowa lacked last season. On Saturday, Jaziun Patterson had a breakout game, rushing for 86 yards, including a long of 59, underscoring the higher volume of playmakers compared to last season.

The results are showing. In the first two weeks of last season, Iowa’s offense produced 13 points. In the first two weeks of this season, it produced 37. It’s fair to still not be satisfied with that number. But there is obvious progress and that isn’t debatable.

Fittingly, McNamara, describing the current state of Iowa’s offense, said “progressing.”

“I think we’re getting better,” Iowa’s quarterback said. “I think we’re closing the gap”

Because of the level Iowa’s defense plays at, its offense just needs to be serviceable to win. But in order to take that next step — to truly have a chance at competing for a Big Ten Championship — Iowa’s offense needs to keep improving.

Iowa still has a ways to go. But week two is not supposed to be a finished product by any means. In fact, you don't want your team to peak in week two. For Iowa to reach its ambitions this season will require continued progression.

But at the least, Iowa looks capable of getting there. And right now, that’s what matters most.

