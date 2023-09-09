Leistikow's thoughts off Iowa's win at Iowa State: Classic formula for Ferentz's 200th win

AMES − Kirk Ferentz’s 200th career head-coaching victory turned out to be a vintage Kirk Ferentz victory.

Get an early lead. Let the defense and special teams get after it. And then hang on for dear life.

Wins have rarely been beautiful under Ferentz, now 200-136 as a head coach, including 188-115 at Iowa. But the 68-year-old Head Hawk continues to show he knows what he’s doing.

For the sixth straight trip to Ames, Ferentz walked away a winner. His Iowa football team sucked the life out of Jack Trice Stadium for most of Saturday in a 20-13 win against rival Iowa State, which got the ball at its own 31 for a last-gasp drive but came up short. A fourth-and-1 stuff of Iowa State running back Cartevious Norton by Ethan Hurkett with 1:16 left sealed the deal, allowing Cade McNamara to take two knees to clinch Iowa's 2-0 season start.

Iowa has now won here in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023. Very few teams have come into Ames and gotten the best of Matt Campbell, Iowa State’s excellent head coach who has made a career here of winning at home as an underdog, sometimes against top-five teams.

“None of them are easy. Was it ’15 (a 31-17 win), we made a couple plays in this end zone?" Ferentz said, his mind racing back to C.J. Beathard's big scrambles and a late Riley McCarron touchdown catch that set the groundwork for a 12-0 regular season. "I mean, seriously? It’s not easy. I can tell you that. It’s not easy.”

True, Ferentz doesn’t make it look easy, either. But in his own way, he does make it look methodical.

The Hawkeyes averaged 10.8 yards per play in the first quarter, making a statement with their beleaguered offense that they were on to something. A 59-yard run by Jaziun Patterson and 35-yard grab by Luke Lachey fueled that surge, which led to a 10-0 Iowa lead early in the second quarter.

A defensive touchdown on an interception return by Sebastian Castro pushed the edge to 17-0, and there was at that point little hope from the home fans that their team could mount a comeback against an Iowa defense that has now held opponents to one touchdown or fewer in 11 of the last 15 games.

“Our defense is unbelievable," McNamara said, beaming after winning his Cy-Hawk debut. "For them scoring points, I guess it’s normal around here. But I’m not used to a defense scoring points.”

Punter Tory Taylor was solid as always, clobbering six kicks for an average of 46.3 yards. LeVar Woods' group also blocked a first-quarter field goal.

Iowa State made things interesting with a fourth-down touchdown pass with 2:53 left, giving the folks at Jack Trice some life to generate long-awaited chants of "Let's Go State." And Iowa's offense couldn't quite put it away and finished by gaining only 235 total yards.

But an early-season win in Ames has often portended good things for the Hawkeyes. They have averaged 9.6 wins per season during the previous five-game Ames winning streak, including Big Ten West Division title years in ’15 and ‘21. With this defense and the less-than-stellar start by their West counterparts, something in the neighborhood of a 10-win season seems within reach for Ferentz’s Hawkeyes.

Hawkeye players said Ferentz was emotional in the locker room afterward, which is no surprise.

"Whether it was that group right there or going back to '99, a lot of good people have come through this program," Ferentz said. "That wasn't any different than the '80s here (as an assistant). Have always felt really fortunate to have a chance to work with high-quality folks."

Pick-6 streak reaches an amazing 16 years for Iowa.

Phil Parker’s defense typically bends a little, rarely breaks and when things are going well strikes with a big play in a big moment.

The first half of Saturday’s game was textbook Parker. Often the first drives for the longtime Iowa defensive coordinator are about figuring out what the opponent is going to do. We’ve seen teams march through the Hawkeyes early on in the game; and then Parker starts adjusting and dialing up exactly what’s needed.

That played out Saturday. On the game’s opening drive, Iowa State converted three tough third downs and marched from its own 25 to Iowa’s 18. But back-to-back incompletions set up a 36-yard field goal attempt, which was blocked by the big mitt of defensive tackle Logan Lee.

“We’ve been looking at it all week. They have been a little light in their stances," Lee said. "So, (we knew) if we brought pressure, we were expecting good results.”

Later, after Iowa jumped into a 10-0 lead off two impressive drives from the offense, it felt like a big Iowa State mistake was coming. And it did.

Two plays after McNamara had a deep ball to Nico Ragaini intercepted on an obvious pass interference that wasn’t called (safety Jeremiah Cooper dragged Ragaini to the ground and collected the pick), Iowa’s defense answered. Rocco Becht dropped back on second-and-15 to throw and threw to his left, where cash defender Sebastian Castro was ready to undercut the route. The result was the easiest 30-yard interception-return touchdown you’ll see, into the same right side of the same end zone that Jack Campbell scored into off a Breece Hall fumble two years ago at Jack Trice Stadium.

Lee flattened Becht on the four-man rush, clearly hurrying the throw. And Castro’s first career interception turned into his first career touchdown. Cornerback Deshaun Lee raised his arm in celebration as soon as Castro made the eye-high catch.

"It was really like slow-motion," Castro said. "I just read it the whole way. ... It felt like practice. Everything slowed down. It's something I'll never forget."

That gave Iowa a 16th consecutive year with at least one “pick-six” and the Hawkeyes a 17-0 lead with 4:29 before halftime. And that was just about the best-case scenario for Parker’s defense.

“We made a few adjustments," Logan Lee said. "We were pretty dialed in after that (first) drive. Figured some stuff out.”

Iowa's offensive line isn't perfect but is growing up.

Two years ago, Connor Colby found himself thrust immediately into the Cy-Hawk rivalry. Then a wide-eyed true freshman from Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Colby was on the field playing guard because the Hawkeyes were thin up front and needed bodies. Colby conducted himself well in that 27-17 Iowa win, well enough to earn 11 starts at guard that season.

Now in 2023, Colby is starting to play like a veteran. The junior, starting Saturday at right guard for the Hawkeyes, cleared open a huge lane on a 59-yard run by Patterson that helped set an early tone. Colby pulled left on a counter call and crunched Iowa State linebacker Will McLaughlin in his tracks, allowing Patterson to burst through the line of scrimmage on a third-and-1 call on Iowa’s third play of the game.

“That’s as good as I’ve seen from Connor," Ferentz said. "And pretty good for anybody, quite frankly. … If you can get guys that can do that, that gives you a chance.”

That run set up a 28-yard Drew Stevens field goal, and it was early in the second quarter when the Colby/Patterson combination struck again. Colby moved 335-pound defensive tackle Dominique Orange out of the way on a straight-ahead run for Patterson, who scored from 4 yards out to give Iowa an early 10-0 lead.

Last week, there was plenty of worry that Iowa’s run blocking was a big concern. Some of those worries were alleviated Saturday. And for the second straight week, pass protection was terrific. McNamara had plenty of time to throw and looked comfortable in the pocket.

"It was definitely a big difference from Year 1 to Year 3. I definitely was a lot more calm," Colby said. "(I was) more confident in my abilities going into this game. I think that goes for a lot of guys on the offensive line as well."

And how about Jaziun Patterson?

The redshirt freshman from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, gained 47 yards on 14 carries in limited action a year ago.

Saturday, he was the Hawkeyes’ best running back – both with the ball in his hand and as a pass blocker.

Patterson took out two Cyclones with one block on Iowa’s second drive of the second half, allowing McNamara to connect with Erick All for 23 yards on third-and-1.

"I saw one guy inside, but I had my guy on the outside," Patterson said. "So I slung my body just so I could get both of them. ... I did it on purpose."

At that point, the Hawkeyes needed a clock-consuming drive and got one. Patterson’s hard-charging run on third-and-1 three plays later allowed Iowa to grind out much-needed time. And remember, the clock doesn’t stop after first downs in college football this year except in the final two minutes of each half.

Speaking of third-and-short, there was a lot of talk this week about Iowa's inability to run a quarterback sneak because of McNamara's ailing right leg. Well, Iowa uncorked gains of 59, 35 and 23 yards on third-and-short Saturday. Maybe that no-sneak thing was a blessing in disguise.

Patterson finished the game with 10 carries for 86 yards. He looks like Iowa's best choice as a third-down back, and perhaps should be in line for a greater role. Kaleb Johnson was held to 28 yards on 15 carries.

“It just kind of happened," Patterson said. "When I got in, I just took advantage of it. That’s really what it was.”

