Iowa Hawkeyes football coach Kirk Ferentz earns 200th career victory

Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz earned his 200th career victory in Saturday's 20-13 win at Iowa State.

Ferentz is in his 25th season as the Hawkeyes' head coach. His overall record is 200-136, including 188-115 at Iowa.

Ferentz is the longest-tenured NCAA Division I football coach and is Iowa’s all-time winningest coach, surpassing Hayden Fry in 2019.

He has been named Big Ten Coach of the Year four times in his career (2002, 2004, 2009, 2015). Only Michigan’s Bo Schembechler (6) has more conference coach of the year awards.

Ferentz led Iowa to Big Ten titles in 2002 and 2004, and Big Ten West Division titles in 2015 and 2021.

