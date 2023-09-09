Iowa football points per game tracker: Why Hawkeyes must score 25 PPG under Brian Ferentz

Iowa must average 25 points per game under Brian Ferentz in 2023

Defense and special teams scores count toward the Hawkeyes' total

The Hawkeyes scored 24 points in their Week 1 win over Utah State

For much of the past decade, Iowa has been one of the most consistently successful football programs in the Big Ten.

Since the start of the 2015 season, the Hawkeyes have a 72-30 record, five top-25 finishes and seven seasons with at least eight wins. The only season in which they didn’t reach that total was the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign.

But there’s a different number that Iowa fans, coaches and administrators alike will be keep track of this season.

In February, the Hawkeyes announced the contract of offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz had been amended to include “designated performance objectives” for the 2023 season. Most notably, Iowa will have to average at least 25 points per game while picking up at least seven wins (bowl game included).

The task for Brian Ferentz, the son of Hawkeyes coach Kirk Ferentz, has become relatively straightforward: If those benchmarks are met, his contract “will return to the prior two-year rolling agreement.” If not, the deal between Ferentz and the university will terminate on June 30, 2024.

It places Ferentz and Iowa in a unique position. The effectiveness of coordinators — and their job status — is a constant source of interest and speculation for fans. The criteria for whether a coordinator will come back for another season is often nebulous, and left up to the discretion of the head coach. In Brian Ferentz’s case, it’s a hard and firm number. Fans and media can track whether he’s on pace to return to Iowa for another season.

We’re going to do just that: Throughout the Hawkeyes’ 2023 season, we’ll provide weekly updates on their progress toward that 25-points-per-game mark, offer insight on the defenses of upcoming opponents and measure how close Iowa is to clearing that figure.

Why is the points-per-game clause in place?

While the Hawkeyes have seldom been regarded as an offensive juggernaut under the elder Ferentz over the past 20 years, last season represented an undeniable low: Iowa averaged just 251.6 yards per game, the second-worst mark among all FBS teams, and 17.7 points per game, the ninth-worst mark in FBS. Its scoring average was its lowest since 2000.

Despite those struggles, the Hawkeyes still finished 8-5 and won the Music City Bowl, but their success in other facets of the game raised an unavoidable question: How much better could they have been with even just an average offense, especially since three of their five losses came by seven points or fewer?

Ferentz has overseen some relatively potent offenses since he took over as offensive coordinator in 2017, including two in 2018 and 2020, that averaged more than 30 points per game. But last season’s woes necessitated a change.

Do the 25 points per game include defensive and special teams?

Yes, they do.

That distinction could be quite helpful for Ferentz. Iowa typically sports a stingy defense and, last season, it scored six defensive touchdowns. That includes two interceptions returned for scores in a 21-0 rout of Kentucky in the Music City Bowl. The Hawkeyes had no punt or kickoff returns for touchdowns in 2022.

What is Iowa's points-per-game average?

The Hawkeyes average 24 points per game heading into Week 2 (24 points in one game). Easy math, even for a sports writer.

How did Iowa's offense do last week?

In a 10-point victory against Utah State, the Hawkeyes scored 24 points and compiled 284 yards of total offense. It was a somewhat uneven performance from Iowa’s offense, which was in its first game with Michigan transfer quarterback Cade McNamara.

The Hawkeyes scored a touchdown on each of their first two possessions, with McNamara’s 36-yard touchdown pass to Seth Anderson marking the first time since 1991 that Iowa had scored a passing touchdown on the opening drive of a season. However, the Hawkeyes only scored points on two of their remaining 11 possessions: one ending with a Drew Stevens 20-yard field goal in the second quarter, and the other a 3-yard touchdown run from Kaleb Johnson.

Despite the double-digit win, Iowa averaged just 4.1 yards per play and was outgained 329-284. The Hawkeyes had the opportunity to surpass the 25-point threshold. Utah State had a turnover on downs that gave Iowa the ball at the Aggies’ 15-yard line with three seconds remaining, but they opted to take a knee on the final play rather than attempt a manageable field goal and clear 25 points in Week 1

What's next for the Hawkeyes?

Iowa will hit the road on Saturday for its annual Cy-Hawk Series matchup with in-state rival Iowa State. The game kicks off at 2:30 p.m. CT and will air on Fox.

In their season-opener last week, the Cyclones held Northern Iowa, a top-25 FCS team, to nine points in a 30-9 victory. Northern Iowa outgained Iowa State 279-250, but averaged just 3.9 yards per play and had two turnovers, both interceptions from preseason FCS all-American Theo Day, who completed only 16 of 34 passes for 164 yards.

The Hawkeyes have won six of their past seven matchups against the Cyclones while averaging 26 points per game in those contests (a mark that is impacted wildly by the 39 points-per-game average from 2015-17). Iowa’s lone loss in that stretch came last season, when it mustered just seven points — its fewest against Iowa State in 10 years — in a 10-7 setback.