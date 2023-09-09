Podcast: A vintage winning formula for Iowa football in grueling Cy-Hawk win

On a day when Kirk Ferentz secured his 200th win, it was only fitting the victory arrived in vintage Iowa fashion. The defense scored and dominated. The special teams stepped up with a huge play. And the offense did just enough with a new star leading the way. The Register's Chad Leistikow and Tyler Tachman break down the Iowa win and what it means moving forward.

For a direct link to Saturday's podcast, click here.

To watch the YouTube livestream replay, click here.

Dargan Southard is a sports trending reporter and covers Iowa athletics for the Des Moines Register and HawkCentral.com. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.