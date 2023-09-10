Iowa football moves into top-25 polls after win over Iowa State

Iowa football has moved into the top 25 in both major polls following its win over Iowa State.

Iowa is ranked 25th in the newest Associated Press poll. The Hawkeyes are ranked 24th in the newest US LBM Coaches Poll.

Iowa previously had received votes in both polls but was not ranked in the top 25 until Sunday.

The Hawkeyes are coming off a rivalry win over Iowa State on Saturday. Iowa went into Jack Trice Stadium and gutted out a 20-13 victory behind standout performances from Jaziun Patterson and Sebastian Castro. Iowa’s offense did just enough to win, as the Hawkeyes were carried by strong defense and special teams play. It was head coach Kirk Ferentz’s 200th career win.

With the win, Iowa improved to 2-0 in 2023. The Hawkeyes beat Utah State 24-14 at Kinnick Stadium to open their season.

Iowa returns home to Kinnick to play Western Michigan this upcoming Saturday. It’s Iowa’s last non-conference game of the season before it dives head-first into Big Ten play. Following the matchup with Western Michigan, Iowa goes on the road to Penn State, which provides a big-time opportunity for the Hawkeyes.

Other Big Ten teams ranked in the polls are Michigan (2nd in both AP and coaches), Ohio State (6th in AP, 4th in coaches) and Penn State (7th in both AP and coaches). Iowa is the only Big Ten West team ranked in the top 25 of either poll.

