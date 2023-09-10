Leistikow: The 3 most encouraging things from Iowa's rivalry win at Iowa State

AMES − Cooper DeJean and Logan Lee, two of Iowa’s best defensive players, were annoyed with how Iowa State players seized the Cy-Hawk trophy at Kinnick Stadium a year ago. Safe to say, they weren’t alone. The Hawkeyes sure remembered that moment when they had a chance to grab the trophy back Saturday at Jack Trice Stadium.

“We know how it felt last year,” Lee said. “They didn’t quite swarm to the trophy.”

DeJean noted that Iowa State players broke through Iowa’s postgame swarm, a team tradition win or lose when they exit the field, in celebration a year ago. There was also pregame trash-talking and more after the game.

“A lot of guys remember all the stuff that went on postgame after they won,” DeJean said, “and held that in the back of their minds.”

Whether you think that’s petty for Iowa to hold on to that or a brilliant way to generate motivation, that’s part of what makes rivalry games so meaningful. There's intense passion there. And it's why they are so special to win and so painful to lose.

The winning team can go grab a trophy any way they want, a lesson Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz learned in 1981. That was the first time he experienced a loss (as a first-year Iowa assistant) in the battle of Floyd of Rosedale, when Minnesota players knifed through the Hawkeyes to grab that bronze pig.

After its 20-13 victory over Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium, Iowa chose to gather in a swarm and jog together to bring the trophy back where it had resided from 2015 through 2021 – in Hawkeye hands.

“Everybody bought in. Everybody was really looking forward to rushing over to their sidelines,” Lee said.

There’s never anything wrong with winning a rivalry game. There will be time to nitpick the negatives, such as Iowa’s offense falling into a lull after a fast start for a second straight game. Or the failure to put this one out of reach earlier after the Hawkeyes pulled ahead, 17-0, in the second quarter. Maybe it shouldn’t have come down to the Iowa defense needing a stop with a seven-point lead.

But for now, the positives of being 2-0 far outweigh the negatives of being 1-1 (like Iowa was last year) and with an empty spot in the trophy case (ditto).

Here are three encouraging things that Iowa can build on after this victory.

No. 1: Cade McNamara came though Week 2 healthier.

And while he missed a potential 91-yard touchdown pass to Seth Anderson with an overthrow, McNamara delivered some clutch passes to help Iowa gain control of the game. His 35-yarder to Luke Lachey on third-and-2 was a beauty in the first quarter, and his third-and-1 connection to Erick All for 23 yards later was big when Iowa needed a lift. McNamara finished 12-for-22 for 123 yards in his Cy-Hawk debut.

"We played a pretty dynamic defense today,” McNamara said. “Some schematics are pretty tough against a team like this.”

More encouraging, Iowa’s offensive line continued to look fabulous in pass protection. McNamara consistently had ample time to throw. He was sacked once for a 3-yard loss. Big negative plays crushed the Hawkeyes a year ago in some close losses.

There was a lot of mystery this past week about how hobbled McNamara really was after seemingly re-tweaking his quad-muscle injury in Week 1 against Utah State. In his pregame radio interview, Ferentz said McNamara had made progress to the point where he was better on Friday this week than he was at that time last week.

“No setbacks. I’m very excited I was able to come out of this game the way I did,” McNamara said. “That’s because of everyone on the offense. We were able to get the ball out on time for the most part. The O-line did a great job of protecting me. Hopefully, I can continue to get better and get as close as I can to 100% next week.”

No. 2: This again looks like a championship-level defense.

The only two touchdowns Iowa has allowed this season were late scores; in Week 1 against the second-team defense and in Week 2 on a fourth-down heave in the final minutes. And heck, the defense scored seven points of its own Saturday, with Sebastian Castro’s 30-yard interception-return touchdown of Rocco Becht.

Iowa is not getting home with a four-man rush – no sacks – but does it really have to with that salty back seven? I thought linebacker Nick Jackson played much better this week, and DeJean was all over the field with a team-high 10 tackles and a near interception. Free safety Quinn Schulte continues to be rock solid. Deshaun Lee was feisty again as a fill-in corner with nine tackles and two pass breakups, and don’t forget expected starter Jermari Harris coming back from a two-game gambling suspension next week.

Iowa State ran 75 plays Saturday to Iowa’s 51. Not one of them went for more than 16 yards. Iowa’s defense yielded just 3.9 yards per play. Iowa State is not likely to be a world-beating offense, but the Hawkeyes don’t look far off from the type of defense they had last year when they allowed the fewest yards per play (3.986) of any FBS team since Florida State in 2012.

“We’ve got a great group of guys that are willing to run to the ball,” defensive tackle Logan Lee said. “If it’s a screen pass, we’re trying to get 11 hats to the ball on every play. Everybody’s doing that day in, day out in practice and those are the results throughout the game.”

By the way, Iowa's Week 1 opponent put up 78 points (against Idaho State) in Week 2. That might be a pretty good team.

No. 3: Iowa squelched Iowa State’s best shot … and the Big Ten West is there for the taking.

This was Iowa State coach Matt Campbell’s seventh time coaching against Iowa (one win, six losses). Despite last year’s 10-7 win in Iowa City, he said this after Saturday's loss:

“I think that’s the best we’ve played in this football game since I’ve been here.”

The Hawkeyes, at 2-0, now get a chance to regroup at home next week against Western Michigan (which lost, 48-7, to Syracuse on Saturday) before starting the nine-game Big Ten Conference schedule. But they might be the best-positioned after two weeks on the schedule to get to Indianapolis in early December.

Illinois was controlled by Kansas on Friday night; Nebraska fell to 0-2 with a lousy performance at Colorado on Saturday; Wisconsin went down at Washington State late Saturday and is searching for its identity under first-year coach Luke Fickell. Minnesota is 2-0 but has been unimpressive.

And Iowa looks like a team that’s got good bones and improving. I thought the run-blocking was much better than a week ago, even if the final numbers (29 carries, 112 yards) weren’t eye-popping. The pass-blocking, as mentioned, is very encouraging. The tight end play is great, as expected.

“The biggest thing is we were trying all week long to focus on improvement,” Ferentz said. “We certainly played cleaner than we did last week. Last week, we had four false starts. Today, we didn’t have a penalty.

“I think our whole team grew, and definitely on offense.”

The Hawkeyes had only nine first downs but also ran only 51 plays. Sure, there will be criticism of a 235-yard output. But this will be one of the best defenses Iowa faces all year.

Take the W. Enjoy it. The players certainly took that message – and a trophy – with them from Ames.

“Overall, everyone’s just getting better,” McNamara said. “We’re still growing. We still have a lot of room to improve.”

Hawkeyes columnist Chad Leistikow has covered sports for 28 years with The Des Moines Register, USA TODAY and Iowa City Press-Citizen. Follow @ChadLeistikow on Twitter.