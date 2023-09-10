Iowa football mailbag: Jaziun Patterson, Brian Ferentz contract, Cade McNamara's health

AMES — Before we dig into the questions, let’s tie up some loose ends from Iowa’s 20-13 win over Iowa State on Saturday.

There were a handful of notable defensive performances. Cooper DeJean was dominant. The linebacking tandem of Jay Higgins and Nick Jackson had strong performances, as well.

Defensive back Deshaun Lee looked the part again on Saturday after making his first career start against Utah State. It’ll be intriguing to see what Iowa decides to do at that spot given Jermari Harris is expected to return in Week 3 against Western Michigan. Harris is a veteran but Lee has done enough to prove he is worthy of the job.

Offensively, Iowa’s tight ends were again frequent targets of Cade McNamara. Luke Lachey and Erick All combined for six catches and 90 yards receiving. The only other pass-catcher to have more than one reception on Saturday was Nico Ragaini, who had two.

Also, one of the more eye-opening stats from Saturday: Iowa didn’t commit a single penalty.

Should Jaziun Patterson be the starting running back?

It would seem fitting to categorize this as Patterson’s breakout game. He ran for 86 yards and one touchdown. His longest run of the game came on a third down in the first quarter when he broke off a 59-yard explosion. That is partly thanks to Connor Colby pancaking an Iowa State player to help open the hole.

It’s an overreaction to give the starting job to Patterson based on this one performance. If he’s able to do this on a consistent basis, that’s a different story.

But certainly, this performance should be enough for him to earn more touches. Iowa’s two other rotation running backs haven’t been all that impressive. On Saturday, Kaleb Johnson ran for just 28 yards on 15 carries. Leshon Williams ran the ball just once.

Part of the equation, too, is the offensive line’s ability to open holes. After the run game struggled against Utah State, it improved against Iowa State, though there is still room for more growth.

But because Iowa’s offensive line hasn’t been dominant in the run game, Patterson’s running style might actually be more effective. Patterson has explosiveness that Williams and Johnson haven’t shown this season. Since the holes might require more quickness to get through, maybe Patterson’s skillset allows him to have more success than the other two backs.

Two weeks of underwhelming performances shouldn’t be reason for Iowa to give up on Johnson. He still adds an important dimension to Iowa’s run game. But Patterson’s performance on Saturday definitely turned heads. He deserves an increased role moving forward.

Is the noise made about not reaching 25 ppg despite winning games the dumbest thing you’ve ever seen and why is the answer yes?

First off, bravo on the wording of this question. But beyond the surface, it’s an interesting topic to dig into.

Obviously, the arrangement in Brian Ferentz’s contract is odd. Iowa needs to average at least 25 points per game and win at least seven games in order for the offensive coordinator to keep his job.

There’s a strong argument that it’s actually doing more bad than good. It's a major talking point both locally and nationally. Although head coach Kirk Ferentz has been adamant that it’s not a distraction internally.

“We're worried about winning," Kirk Ferentz said this summer. “That's what we're worried about, just like we always have been.”

Interim AD Beth Goetz expressed a similar sentiment.

“Let me lead with this: His goal, and I know because I've sat down with him, I've sat down with Kirk, and really the goal of every coach that we have here, is to win games,” Goetz said this summer. “I'm 100 percent convinced, I was going into those conversations, I was going out, that their focus is on how do we win football games and how do we develop these young men.”

Iowa is 2-0 but under the 25 points-per-game threshold. Through the first two games in 2023, the Hawkeyes are averaging 22 points per game.

If this rate, or something near it, continues, Iowa could end up in an strange predicament at the end of the season. How might Brian Ferentz be evaluated if Iowa wins 10 games but is under the points-per-game requirement? Wins a Big Ten championship? Goes to a New Year’s Six Bowl?

Because, as it stands now, Iowa is undefeated but Ferentz wouldn’t keep his job.

It is, at the very least, a fascinating storyline to track.

Cade looked like he was moving around pretty good today. Any word on how he’s doing after the game? Maybe a glimpse into next game?

Beyond Jaziun Patterson, one of the more encouraging developments for Iowa’s offense on Saturday was that Cade McNamara finished the game without any further injury.

“No setbacks,” McNamara said after Saturday’s game. “And I think I’m very excited that I was able to come out of this game the way I did. I mean, that’s because of everybody on the offense. We were able to get the ball out on time for the most part.”

McNamara wasn’t overly impressive. He was 12-of-22 for 123 yards. The one interception he threw could’ve easily been negated by a pass-interference call. McNamara played well enough for Iowa to get the win. Keeping him as healthy as possible has to be a top priority for the team.

Give credit to Iowa’s offensive line. While the Hawkeyes' run blocking has been inconsistent, the pass protection has been exceptional. Given McNamara’s injury situation, keeping him upright is extremely important. Iowa’s O-line has come through.

Best-case scenario, Iowa can build a sizeable lead against Western Michigan in Week 3 and McNamara doesn’t need to play the entire game. That way, Iowa can limit the chance of injury heading into the big-time matchup at Penn State. It could afford Deacon Hill — or even Joe Labas, if he is ready — some reps in game-action.

